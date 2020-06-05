How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Online

You better werk! RuPaul is back with her fifth season of Drag Race All Stars on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 5 Preview

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 returns to VH1 on Friday, June 5 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is welcoming back 10 queens from past seasons to sashay their way to the “All Stars” crown, a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a $100,000 cash prize — and apparently, there’s a mind-blowing twist on the way in season five.

At the end of each episode, RuPaul will name one top all-star of the week. That queen will lip sync for her legacy against a mysterious lip sync assassin, chosen from the most iconic performers in “Drag Race” herstory. If the top all-star of the week wins the lip sync, she wins a $10,000 tip and the power to eliminate the bottom queen of her choice. If the lip sync assassin wins, a bottom queen selected from a secret group vote gets the chop, and the $10,000 rolls over until a top all-star wins.

The premiere episode features global superstar Ricky Martin as a judge. The rest of the season will welcome guest judges Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicole Byer, Sarah Hyland, Tommy Dorfman, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Bebe Rexha, Jane Krakowski, Sam Richardson, and Todrick Hall.

Watch the #AllStars5 Queens sashay into the werkroom.

The 10 queens returning to the runway include:

Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1)

Twitter: @AlexisMateo79, Instagram: @Miss_Alexis_Mateo

BAM! Alexis Mateo came to season three and made it to the top three before being eliminated. She got her second chance competing in a team on “All Stars” 1, but again fell short of the crown. Now the jig is up! Alexis is back for “All Stars” 5 to secure her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame!” Sickening, no?

Blair St. Clair (Season 10)

Twitter: @BlairStClair, Instagram: @Blairst.Clair

She do declare! It’s Blair St. Clair! Since season 10, this young queen has really grown and “glown-up,” and now she’s ready to be your star! Will she shine bright enough to take the “All Stars” crown?

Derrick Barry (Season 8)

Twitter: @DerrickBarry, Instagram: @DerrickBarry

It’s Derrick, B*tch! On season eight, Derrick Barry struggled to show she’s more than just a Britney Spears impersonator. Derrick is back on “All Stars” 5 to prove she is stronger than yesterday! She is ready to display the full spectrum of her drag and snatch her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

India Ferrah (Season 3)

Twitter: @IndiaFerrah, Instagram: @IndiaFerrah

India came into season three with over-the-top glam looks, but was critiqued for having an under-the-radar personality. She’s gone down in herstory for being picked up by another queen during a lip sync for her life. On “All Stars” 5, this high-kicking queen is ready to pick up where she left off and remind everyone that Drag is not a contact sport!

Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1)

Twitter: @Jujuboston, Instagram: @Jujubeeonline

Jujubee first dazzled the world with her humor, heart and beauty on season two and then again on All Stars season one. But despite her efforts, Jujubee has never made it to the top. What about her?! What about Jujubee?! Is “All Stars” 5 her chance to prove the third time really is the charm?

Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3)

Twitter: @MUG4DAYZ, Instagram: @MUG4DAYZ

On season three, Mariah, aka Mariah Paris Balenciaga, aka Mariah Successful, was known for her beauty, grace, and mug 4 dayz! She was eliminated after underperforming in Snatch Game, but now Mariah is back on “All Stars” 5 to show the world that this versatile ball queen is ready to take the grand prize!

Mayhem Miller (Season 10)

Twitter: @TheOnlyMayhem, Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem

The drama is here! Mayhem Miller crashed the “Drag Race” party on season 10! She started strong, winning the very first challenge, but a peck of pickle problem put her in the bottom, and she sashayed away too soon. Now this L.A. favorite is back to stake her claim on the Hall of Fame. Is it finally Miller time?

Miz Cracker (Season 10)

Twitter: @Miz_Cracker, Instagram: @Miz_Cracker

“Okay, it’s time for Cracker!” Season 10’s self-described Jewish Barbie brought smarts and sass to the game – even as she struggled to get out of her head. Now this blonde, beloved New Yorker is back to take a crack at the “All Stars” crown!



Ongina (Season 1)

Twitter: @Ongina, Instagram: @Ongina

On season one, Ongina captured the hearts of millions with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent and beautiful bald head! Now this high energy Queen is back for “All Stars” 5! Will she make up for lost time and take her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame?”

Shea Couleé (Season 9)

Twitter: @SheaCoulee, Instagram: @SheaCoulee

Chicago in the house! Shea Couleé came to season nine to SLAY not PLAY! And “slay” she did, snatching four wins on her way to the Grand Finale, before a shocking shower of rose petals sent her packin’. Equal parts bougie and banjie, this polished powerhouse now has her eyes on the “All Stars” prize!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

