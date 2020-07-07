How to Watch Celebrity Game Face Online Without Cable

If you enjoy Hollywood Game Night and Celebrity Family Feud, then E!’s Celebrity Game Face special is about to be your new favorite show.

It premieres Monday, July 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!, and if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

E! is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Celebrity Game Face live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

E! is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Celebrity Game Face live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

E! is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with E! if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Celebrity Game Face live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Celebrity Game Face’ Preview

Hosted by Kevin Hart, Celebrity Game Face takes famous celebrity couples and makes them battle it out to win money for the charity of their choice. Hart will be joined by his wife, Eniko, and celebrity couples Terry and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale competing in outrageous at-home challenges.

According to E!’s press release, “The Harts lead the teams through a hilarious game night full of fun, fresh and wildly unexpected moments, as the celebrities engage in a range of ridiculous physical challenges that viewers can play along at home. The pairs will show off their teenage dance moves in a tik ‘talk’ challenge, feed each other a messy meal with a twist, attempt to interpret what their partners are saying while their mouths are full and race through their homes to find unexpected items to solve riddles. At the end of the night, the couples are awarded money for their charity of choice, but only one team will win the coveted ‘Hart of a Champion’ trophy, which is a gold statue of baby Kevin Hart.”

In a preview clip, the shenanigans are plentiful, as Kevin and Eniko laugh until they cry watching the other couples race through their homes, stuff their mouths full of marshmallows, try to act out various charades and more.

“I’m gonna put five marshmallows in my mouth, which is something that Kevin has been doing a lot during teh pandemic, as you can see,” snarks McHale in a preview.

“With the [Olympic] games postponed, I’m bringing all the indoor games to E!. Watch three celebrity couples battle it out over a handful of outrageous games, all for charity. Are you guys ready?!” teases Hart in a video, adding, “It’s the show where your favorite famous couples go head to head in some crazy-*ss challenges all from the confines of their crib.”

Celebrity Game Face airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

READ NEXT: How to Watch I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Documentary Online