How to Watch Nat Geo’s Sharkfest 2020 Online Without Cable

Sharkfest 2020 is coming your way with a great-white-shark-sized five weeks of programming. It all starts on Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the National Geographic Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Sharkfest 2020 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The National Geographic Channel is one of 68 total channels included with Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can then watch the Sharkfest 2020 shows live on your computer via the Vidgo website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or other compatible streaming device via the Vidgo app.

The National Geographic Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Sharkfest 2020 shows live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If there’s a show you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The National Geographic Channel is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Nat Geo if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Sharkfest 2020 shows live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch something live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Sharkfest 2020 Preview

Can Sharks Detect Magnetic Fields? | SharkcanoDr. Stephen Kajiura and Dr. Michael Heithaus test if sharks can detect magnetism using their mysterious sixth sense, the Ampullae of Lorenzini. ➡ Subscribe: http://bit.ly/NatGeoSubscribe About National Geographic: National Geographic is the world's premium destination for science, exploration, and adventure. Through their world-class scientists, photographers, journalists, and filmmakers, Nat Geo gets you closer to the stories that matter and past the edge of what's possible. Get More National Geographic: Official Site: http://bit.ly/NatGeoOfficialSite Facebook: http://bit.ly/FBNatGeo Twitter: http://bit.ly/NatGeoTwitter Instagram: http://bit.ly/NatGeoInsta Sharks and Magnets | Sharkcano https://youtu.be/Mut8c4U0y10 National Geographic https://www.youtube.com/natgeo 2020-07-16T20:00:02Z

This summer, National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild’s eighth annual Sharkfest will air five full weeks of action-packed shark programming with 17 original premieres and the best shark programming from the networks’ massive library as part of its biggest-ever shark spectacular. Showcasing the ocean’s greatest competitors in their natural habitat, the epic event begins Sunday, July 19, on National Geographic, followed by two weeks of content on Nat Geo WILD, beginning Sunday, Aug 9.

“For the past eight years, Nat Geo and Nat Geo Wild have been THE destination for viewers to get up close and personal with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring creatures, and this summer we’re eating up the competition again with an unprecedented line-up of action-packed shark shows” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment at National Geographic. “Over five full weeks, our viewers will get the ultimate home field advantage to witness the ocean’s super stars in their prime, so pull up your beach chairs and get ready for some Sharkfest!”

The full schedule is below:

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?, premieres Sunday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Tuesday, August 11, at 9 p.m.

Marine biologist Kori Garza and Emmy Award-winning underwater cinematographer Andy Casagrande journey to French Polynesia to track Kamakai, one of the largest tiger sharks on record. Their search takes them to a remote lagoon where, instead of Kamakai, they find what appears to be a discovery for shark science. Capturing the behavior on film for the first time, Garza and Casagrande witness a population of juvenile tiger sharks exhibiting cooperative hunting tactics.

Tiger Shark Database | World's Biggest Tiger Shark?After a night time dive off the coast of French Polynesia, marine biologist Kori Garza looks to shark scientist Nicolas Buray for evidence of a massive shark named Kamakai. ➡ Subscribe: http://bit.ly/NatGeoSubscribe About National Geographic: National Geographic is the world's premium destination for science, exploration, and adventure. Through their world-class scientists, photographers, journalists, and filmmakers, Nat Geo gets you closer to the stories that matter and past the edge of what's possible. Get More National Geographic: Official Site: http://bit.ly/NatGeoOfficialSite Facebook: http://bit.ly/FBNatGeo Twitter: http://bit.ly/NatGeoTwitter Instagram: http://bit.ly/NatGeoInsta Learn more about Tiger Shark: https://on.natgeo.com/307rOrr Tiger Shark Database | World's Biggest Tiger Shark? https://youtu.be/01fMfLsCG6Y National Geographic https://www.youtube.com/natgeo 2020-07-14T17:00:01Z

When Sharks Attack, six-episode season premieres Monday, July 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Nat Geo Wild encore presentations throughout the five weeks

For families on beaches across the world, a split second is all it takes to turn a dream vacation into a nightmare. Sudden shark attacks frequently occur, and the motive behind the bite often puzzles locals and scientists alike. When Sharks Attack investigates these incidences to shed light on why and where shark encounters take place with the hope that if we understand the behavior, we might be able to limit the number of attacks.

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle, premieres Monday, July 20, at 10 p.m. ET/PT,

Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Sunday, August 9, at 7 p.m.

There’s a war being waged beneath the waves: sharks versus dolphins. These marine animals shared the ocean for millennia, but scientists have only just begun to understand the complex relationship between sharks and dolphins. Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle follows a team of experts as they travel to the epicenter of this savage struggle — Shark Bay, Australia — to unlock the secrets of shark and dolphin combat. New research allows for a fresh understanding of sharks, and cutting-edge technology provides a window into this seldom-seen conflict below the water’s surface.

Sharkcano, premieres Tuesday, July 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Wednesday, August 12, at 7 p.m.

World-renowned shark scientist Dr. Michael Heithaus is on a mission to reveal the mysterious connection between sharks and volcanoes. Throughout the world, sharks seem to be attracted to the hotspots, a puzzle that seems straight out of sci-fi and is baffling scientists. Dr. Heithaus crisscrosses the globe and risks life and limb to uncover the shocking, real-life link between two fearsome forces of nature.

Secrets of the Bull Shark, premieres Wednesday, July 22, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Wednesday, August 12, at 9 p.m.

Many experts consider bull sharks to be the most dangerous species of shark, yet we actually know very little about these top predators. Secrets of the Bull Shark unravels the mystery of these giants: how they migrate and how they hunt. Marine biologist Dr. Ryan Daly and a team of scientists utilize cutting-edge technology to reveal the movements and behavior of the bull sharks with the hope of better understanding why they venture farther into our backyards. With unprecedented detail, the scientists track their development from tiny hunters into intelligent, ferocious predators.

What Shark Is Attacking Tourists? | SharkFestAfter multiple attacks in the tourist hot spot, the Seychelles, researchers try to determine which type of shark is the culprit. ➡ Subscribe: http://bit.ly/NatGeoSubscribe ➡ Get More SharkFest: https://on.natgeo.com/2kISTAt #NationalGeographic #Sharks #SharkFest About National Geographic: National Geographic is the world's premium destination for science, exploration, and adventure. Through their world-class scientists, photographers, journalists, and filmmakers, Nat Geo gets you closer to the stories that matter and past the edge of what's possible. Get More National Geographic: Official Site: http://bit.ly/NatGeoOfficialSite Facebook: http://bit.ly/FBNatGeo Twitter: http://bit.ly/NatGeoTwitter Instagram: http://bit.ly/NatGeoInsta What Shark Is Attacking Tourists? | SharkFest https://youtu.be/xSZdECSjbHU National Geographic https://www.youtube.com/natgeo 2019-07-22T12:00:08Z

Most Wanted Sharks, premieres Thursday, July 23, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Tuesday, August 11, at 7 p.m.

Of the millions of sharks in our oceans, a select few are so fascinating, they’ve become worldwide celebrities with legions of fans and followers. In Most Wanted Sharks, marine biologist and shark-suit inventor Jeremiah Sullivan dives into the stories of the most sensational shark stars of all time. Come face-to-face with a shark so large, it’s been known to eat fellow great whites for dinner. And get up close to one that can jump 100 feet out of the water.

50 Shades of Sharks, premieres Friday, July 24, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Sunday, August 9, at 10 p.m.

Sharks have long been considered calculating and vicious apex predators of the ocean, but new research allows for a glimpse of some of their most intimate and seldom-seen behaviors. 50 Shades of Sharks reveals facets of sharks that are rarely chronicled; they’re fragile, delicate, ingenious, collaborative, and even clumsy. This full immersion into their private lives shows them hunting, resting, cleaning, and reproducing; these revelations might forever change the way we look at sharks.

Raging Bull Shark, premieres Sunday, July 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Thursday, August 13, at 7 p.m.

Bull sharks are entering the ring and going head to head with the more fearsome, storied great white and tiger sharks to prove they’re the new champion of the chomp. As climates warm the world’s waters, the notoriously aggressive bull shark’s territory is spreading, leading to an uptick in attacks. Following a team of experts, Raging Bull Shark chronicles why the deceptively unremarkable species just might become the world’s most dangerous shark.

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle, premieres Monday, July 27, at 10 p.m. ET/PT,

Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Thursday, August 13, at 6 p.m.

The Bermuda Triangle has more than 500,000 square miles of rumored mysteries, including missing airplanes, sunken ships, malfunctioning compasses and even legends of Atlantis. In reality, its greatest wonder may be something far more incredible: sharks. For years, marine biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher has been investigating sharks in the area; he’s been on a mission to find the holy grail of shark research: the secret breeding grounds of tiger sharks. Tracking an elusive tiger shark named Mabel, he attempts to uncover Mother Nature’s most mysterious hotspot.

Why Are White Shark Attacks on the Rise? | SharkFestIn Southern California, shark attacks are on the rise and scientists are trying to figure out why. ➡ Subscribe: http://bit.ly/NatGeoSubscribe ➡ Get More SharkFest: https://on.natgeo.com/2kISTAt #NationalGeographic #Sharks #SharkFest About National Geographic: National Geographic is the world's premium destination for science, exploration, and adventure. Through their world-class scientists, photographers, journalists, and filmmakers, Nat Geo gets you closer to the stories that matter and past the edge of what's possible. Get More National Geographic: Official Site: http://bit.ly/NatGeoOfficialSite Facebook: http://bit.ly/FBNatGeo Twitter: http://bit.ly/NatGeoTwitter Instagram: http://bit.ly/NatGeoInsta Read more about Great White Shark here: https://on.natgeo.com/2G7hXss Why Are White Shark Attacks on the Rise? | SharkFest https://youtu.be/JtJdZrmeYKc National Geographic https://www.youtube.com/natgeo 2019-07-11T17:00:00Z

Shark vs. Whale, premieres Tuesday, July 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Tuesday, August 18, at 10 p.m.

A routine drone survey turns deadly when Ryan Johnson, a marine biologist based in South Africa, films a humpback whale being attacked and strategically drowned by a great white shark. The never-before-seen behavior causes a complete perspective shift on a creature Johnson has spent his life studying. To make sense of the event, he follows humpback whales on their migration, mapping places that may make them vulnerable, and takes a new look at great white sharks to discover how and why they become whale killers.

What the Shark?, premieres Wednesday, July 29, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Thursday, August 20, at 10 p.m.

Exploring the shallow waters of sandy beaches and venturing into 8,000-foot abysses, What the Shark? takes a look at a side of sharks rarely seen and dives deep into the environments where extreme adaptation is critical to survival. In this dark void, where inky darkness could hinder a predator from finding its prey and pressure levels might blow flesh to pieces, the atmosphere is a threat to a shark’s survival. To endure these hostile waters, this ghostly cast of living monsters must have its act together to defy the convention of life below the surface.

Shark vs. Surfer, premieres Sunday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Nat Geo Wild encore presentation Thursday, August 13, at 9 p.m.

As the number of shark attacks worldwide rises, surfers are taking the brunt of the bite. Shark vs. Surfer visits shark-infested surf spots around the world to relive some of the most harrowing shark and surfer stories through unbelievable, caught-on-camera encounters and interviews with the victims. With insight from marine biologists Ryan Johnson and Dr. Stephen Kajiura, the special aims to answer once and for all: Are we really in danger?

READ NEXT: Reality Star Cancels Engagement & Wedding to Fiance: Find Out Why