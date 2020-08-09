How to Watch ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Online

On the heels of the successful documentary event Surviving R. Kelly parts I and II, Lifetime is highlighting another group of survivors in the new documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, airing Sunday, August 9 and Monday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Surviving Jeffrey Epstein on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Preview

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Two-Night Event Premieres August 9 at 8/7c | LifetimeTwo-Night Event Premieres August 9 at 8/7c. Following the impact of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly and Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, the network continues to raise the voices of survivors with Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, in line with Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative to provide a platform and resources for women. The four-hour doc investigates the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls. Revealing how Epstein set up a pseudo sexual Ponzi scheme to bring in underaged girls, the doc delves into the aftermath the survivors are experiencing with no justice to be served. #SurvivingJeffreyEpstein Subscribe for more Lifetime shows: https://mylt.tv/subscribe Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-07-08T15:59:54Z

Premiering on the anniversary of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, this four-hour documentary investigates the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls, telling the stories of eight survivors with insights from those close to him.

The press release reads, “Following the impact of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly and Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, the network continues to raise the voices of survivors with Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, in line with Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative to provide a platform and resources for women.

Lifetime has partnered with Rise to run a special PSA during the airings of the documentary to encourage other survivors to use their voice to RISE UP and help establish Survivors Bills of Rights in their states. Lifetime will also run a PSA from RAINN to provide hotline resources for those in need.”

In a virtual panel for the event, the executive producer Bob Friedman told reporters that they are telling the survivors’ stories in their own words.

Cold Open: Surviving Jeffrey Epstein | August 9, 2020 | LifetimeCold open of Surviving Jeffrey Epstein a two-night premiere beginning on August 9 at 8/7c. #SurvivingJeffreyEpstein Subscribe for more Lifetime shows: https://mylt.tv/subscribe Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-08-03T16:29:47Z

“The story that we’ve told has been pretty much in the survivors’ own words, the survivors who bear this burden of abuse. Abuse that dare we all believe is hidden in plain sight,” said Friedman. “And we think that we go into some of the stories and the reason why with the making of the sex trafficking pyramid scheme, that was recent. We take a look at the recruiting that existed, the grooming of potential victims, and how allegedly Ghislaine Maxwell trained recruiters to create this abuse pipeline that we live through.”

He added that this is not the end of the story, saying, “We all believe that there will be some future revelations. The trial is scheduled to begin in July of next year, but we believe that we’ve addressed many of the questions that have not been addressed in the past.”

Director Ricki Stern added that it was so important to the filmmakers to emphasize to the survivors that this was not your run-of-the-mill news piece.

“It was really important that we spoke to [the survivors] and said to them, ‘This is going to be different than a news piece. We really want to spend time with you and have your story portrayed in your own words.’ There’s so much strength in these women’s stories, in their history, to understand where they come from and where they are today is so powerful,” said Stern. “And that was something that we wanted to make sure that the series portrayed. Lifetime is, of course, the perfect place for this series because they really value and they spotlight the women’s voices. And so, it was a lengthy process … It was a lengthy process to get to women. Because there had been so much attention, quick news stories that were done, that we had to really differentiate the series, because it is four hours told in their voices.”

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein airs Sunday, August 9 and Monday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

