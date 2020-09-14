How to Watch Titans Games Without Cable

The Tennessee Titans are eager to build off the momentum of a surprising, deep playoff run a season ago and are hoping some key offseason additions can help push them over the hump.

In 2020, Titans games will be televised on CBS (11 games), Fox (2 games), NBC (1 game) or ESPN (1 game). The full schedule can be found below.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, here’s how to watch every Titans game live online without cable in 2020, including options for in-market or out-of-market viewers:

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in FuboTV Family; NFL Redzone in Sports Plus add-on. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in Nashville and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on FuboTV here

Price: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Titans game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV Family also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. It is the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, certain Fox games in 4K (no one else has that), the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the 72-hour look-back feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels, features and add-ons, FuboTV is incredible value for the money. It’s our No. 1 recommendation for NFL and college football fans.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

NFL Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in Nashville and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Hulu here (“View Channels in Your Area”)

Price: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which you can sign up for right here:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Titans game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service with every channel that will have a Titans game this season: CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Hulu With Live TV also offers the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

NFL Channels Included: Fox, ESPN and NFL Network in Vidgo Core; NFL Redzone in Vidgo Plus. Fox is NOT available in Nashville. You can check local channel availability on Vidgo here

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days) for Vidgo Core; $50 per month (up to $55 after 90 days) for Vidgo Plus

You can watch a live stream of Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 80+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s Plus package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch select Titans games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

You’d need to find a different way to watch the games on Fox (not available in Nashville), NBC (not included) and CBS (not included), but this is worth mentioning because at $50 per month, Vidgo Plus is the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network and NFL Redzone. You could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’re at a total of just $56 per month and will have every NFL channel other than Fox (select markets) and NBC.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 11 of them for the Titans this season), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Titans CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Titans CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market Titans games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch every Titans game live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

If you’re not worried about watching games live as they air, you can watch a replay of every NFL game on NFL Game Pass Domestic. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

NFL Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch on-demand Titans games on the NFL app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website.

With this service, Sunday games are typically made available by about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, while Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games are available soon after they’re over.

Titans Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Mon, Sep. 14 at Broncos 10:10 p.m. ESPN Sun, Sep. 20 Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Sep. 27 at Vikings 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 4 Steelers 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 11 Bills 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 18 Texans 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 25 BYE Sun, Nov. 1 at Bengals 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Nov. 8 Bears 1 p.m. Fox Thur, Nov. 12 Colts 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFL Network Sun, Nov. 22 at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Nov. 29 at Colts 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 6 Browns 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 13 at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 20 Lions TBA TBA Sun, Dec. 27 at Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Jan. 3 at Texans 1 p.m. CBS

Titans Preview 2020

2019 record: 9-7 (Lost in AFC Championship)

Super Bowl odds: 30-1 (opened 30-1)

Over/under: 8.5

Playoff odds: Yes -140, No +120

The Titans and head coach Mike Vrabel made the tough call to bench former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota last year in favor of Ryan Tannehill, and it paid off in a big way for the AFC South squad. Tannehill started 10 games and won the Comeback Player of the Year as Tennessee finished 9-7 and made it all the way to the AFC Championship before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

This offseason the Titans invested in Tannehill, inking him to a four-year extension worth $118 million, including $91 million in total guarantees, per NFL Network.

While Tannehill was solid last season, he had a lot of help in his backfield in the form of bruising back Derrick Henry — who was the NFL’s rushing leader. Henry ran for just under 150 yards per game in the playoffs, propelling the postseason run. Much of the Titans success this season will be based on Henry’s ability to pound the rock and the fifth-year back has taken his preparation seriously.

“Everybody understands his work ethic, the way he finishes runs,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said during training camp. “Again, we’re not tackling anybody. It’s just that he’s working on conditioning while we play. Everybody’s working on their own football conditioning, allow us to finish longer. Our offensive lineman run downfield looking for extra blocks. Our defensive players are going full tilt without a tackle and trying to hammer the ball out. We’re trying to learn how to practice like pros.”

The Titans made a big addition late via free agency in pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney has been an impact player in the NFL, making a trio of Pro Bowls. However, he suffered a core muscle injury in Week 10 last season with Seattle, which he had surgery on this offseason. It slowed his production and he played in 13 games — starting 11 — notching just three sacks and 31 tackles.

The former top pick had options as a free agent, but waited it out, looking for the right situation and dollar figure. His one-year deal is worth up to $15 million with the Titans, off the number Clowney was reportedly looking for. However, he can’t be franchise tagged by Tennessee next season and will hit the open market again. If he has a big year for the Titans, Clowney could cash in like he originally imagined.

Clowney will join fellow new addition pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr. and has previously played under Vrabel when he was the defensive coordinator in Houston.

”It’s great to add pieces,” Vrabel said shortly after the signing. ”And again, we’re just set to see where everybody fits in.”