Amazing Race 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

It has been over a year since The Amazing Race season 31 wrapped in the summer of 2019. Now it is back with its 32rd season, featuring a cast of all-new contestants making up the 11 teams of two. It premieres Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of The Amazing Race Season 32 online for free:

The Amazing Race 32 Preview

The Amazing Race – Returns (Sneak Peek 2)Meet the 11 new teams who will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Subscribe to ""The Amazing Race"" Channel HERE: ttp://bit.ly/1fE6RsD Watch Full Episodes of ""The Amazing Race"" HERE: http://bit.ly/1gcPJaI Follow… 2020-10-05T19:45:01Z

CBS’ long-running racing competition series The Amazing Race is back for its 32nd season, featuring an all-new cast of teams who will compete for the coveted $1 million prize. This season, the show will celebrate one million miles traveled around the world.

The globe-trotting teams begin their adventure, which filmed prior to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and travel to their first destination, Trinidad and Tobago. Along the route, teams will travel to France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and more. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners of The Amazing Race and take home the million dollars.

The Amazing Race sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges – some mental and some physical – and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination crowned the winners.

The Teams On The Amazing Race Season 32 Discuss Their StrategiesIt takes more than just being a good navigator to win the $1 million grand prize at the end of The Amazing Race. See what the new racers have in mind to give themselves an edge. Don't miss the season premiere of The Amazing Race on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS… 2020-10-12T18:00:16Z

“Elise and I created The Amazing Race 20 years ago as a way to bring the expansive beauty of the world into audiences’ living rooms in an exciting way,” said Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer. “This year has been a challenge for everyone, and we hope this season, during which RACE will reach the remarkable milestone of one million miles traveled around the world, helps satisfy viewers’ wanderlust. We look forward to when we can all travel again!”

The 11 teams of two include former NFL stars DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, siblings Eswar and Aparna Dhinakaran, father and son Jerry and Frank Eaves, sisters Kaylynn and Haley Williams, married parents Chee Lee and Hung Nguyen, Olympic hurdlers Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, dating couple Leo Brown and Alana Folsom, sisters Michelle and Victoria Newland, best friends Nathan Worthington and Cody Buell, brothers and professional volleyball players Riley and Maddison McKibbin, and dating couple Will Jardell and James Wallington.

The Amazing Race season 32 premieres Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will air at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, October 28, when it moves to its 8 p.m. timeslot.

