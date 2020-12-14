‘The Bachelorette’ 2020: How to Watch the Men Tell All Tonight

As season 16 of The Bachelorette nears its conclusion, the dating franchise will be airing twice this week. The Men Tell All special will air tonight, December 14, on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the episode online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Bachelorette live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Bachelorette live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch The Bachelorette live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Men Tell All Special Preview

PREVIEW: Bennett Returns & Men Tell All! | The BacheloretteNext MONDAY and TUESDAY on The Bachelorette, emotions run high as hometowns approach, and it's a men tell all like you've never seen before. Find out what else is in store, MONDAY & TUESDAY DEC 14 & 15, 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on-demand, and Hulu. ➤ Subscribe ➤ http://bit.ly/BacheIorNation #TheBachelorette #TayshiaAdams #Bachelorette Season: 16 Episode:… 2020-12-09T03:45:00Z

Amidst a largely unprecedented season of The Bachelorette, the Men Tell All special will look a little different this year. Unlike in the past, it was filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania, the setting of the upcoming season of The Bachelor, and did not have an audience.

While some things change, some things stay the same. The Men Tell All special brings together memorable participants throughout the season to face each other and the lead, in this case just current Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.

Confirmed to attend is Yosef Aborady who left the show after a heated argument with this season’s original Bachelorette Clare Crawley. Following a controversial date of strip dodgeball, of which Aborady did not participate, he called Crawley the oldest Bachelorette and told her she would be a bad role model for his daughter. Since his exit, Aborady has been embroiled in a TikTok scandal.

Other participants include fan-favorites Kenny Braasch and Demar Jackson. The controversial Ed Waisbrot, largely known for his feud with Chasen Nick and his wine night with Chris Harrison, will appear along with Jason Foster who self-eliminated for his lingering feelings after Crawley’s exit. A few eagle-eyed viewers also realized the latest promo gave away Noah Erb and Blake Moynes’ attendance.

The Men Tell All special will air tonight, December 14, on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Tayshia Adams Dishes on If She’d Date Clare Crawley’s Fiancé Dale Moss