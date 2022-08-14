Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores” is finally back for a new season. The show’s first episode premieres Sunday, August 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/ 8 p.m. Pacific. This is the sixth and final season for the series.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Season 6 episodes of “Chesapeake Shores” streaming online, with the first three options all offering a free trial:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Hallmark is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra” bundle or “Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest (behind Philo) streaming service with Hallmark, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which doesn’t offer a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Preview

You can see a preview for Season 6 below.

Preview – Chesapeake Shores Season 6 – Sunday, August 14Get ready for the final season of "Chesapeake Shores" starring Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams and Barbara Niven. Season 6 Premiere, Sunday August 14 at 8/7c. 2022-07-19T07:04:23Z

You can also watch an interview with Robert Buckley, Barbara Niven, Treat Williams, and Andrew Francis below.

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 with Robert Buckley, Barbara Niven, Treat Williams & Andrew FrancisChesapeake Shores stars Robert Buckley, Barbara Niven, Treat Williams and Andrew Francis talk about season 6, season 5's cliffhanger, working with each other, and what's coming up for their characters. 2022-08-12T17:00:01Z

Crown Media’s synopsis for the new season reads: “The O’Brien family comes together in the aftermath of Connor’s heart attack. Jess and David deal with media fallout after Dennis Peck goes on the run, and we finally discover who Abby called.”

The first episode is called “The Best is Yet to Come.”

The new season will be 10 episodes long, starring Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

If a new episode airs each week without a break, then this means the series finale will air on October 16, 2022, just before the Countdown to Christmas season begins.

According to TV Series Finale, ratings were lower during the previous season. The fifth season averaged about .10 in the 18-49 age range, which was about 46% lower in that demographic from the previous season, plus 15% lower in live+same day viewership ratings.

Hallmark said in a tweet that it was canceling the show now so it could “wrap up the show on a high note.”

When a fan asked why it was being canceled, Hallmark Channel said on its official Twitter account: “We are so proud of Chesapeake Shores, a show that has captured imaginations and was reaching a natural conclusion, and we decided to wrap up the show on a high note in the sixth and final season, which premieres later this summer.”

Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series, at Hallmark Channel, told Deadline about the news: “With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, ‘Chesapeake Shores’ has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable. We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup