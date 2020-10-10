How to Watch Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 2 Online

Popular AMC frightfest docuseries Eli Roth’s History of Horror returns with its second season on Saturday, October 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Eli Roth’s History of Horror streaming online for free:

Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 2 Preview

Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 2 Teaser | Returns October 10 | AMCDirector Eli Roth teams up with the darkest minds in horror to explore how nightmares come to life on screen. Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 2 premieres Saturday, October 10 at 10/9c. #EliRoth #HistoryOfHorror #AMC Stephen King, Linda Blair, Rob Zombie, Joe Dante and others reveal the horror movies that had the greatest impact… 2020-09-14T18:00:01Z

Renowned horror filmmaker Eli Roth is back with his second season of History of Horror, which features Roth and other masters of the genre exploring horror movies’ biggest themes, how horror has evolved through the decades, and its impact on society.

The first season featured episodes focusing on zombies, slashers (two parts), demons, killer creatures, vampires, and ghost stories, and it boasted guest stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Bruce Campbell, Rob Zombie, Tony Todd, Jordan Peele, Linda Blair, Diablo Cody, Stephen King, Tippi Hedren, Joe Dante, John Landis, Josh Hartnett, Mick Garris, Greg Nicotero, Quentin Tarantino, Elijah Wood, Jack Black, Leonard Maltin, Leigh Whannell, Edgar Wright, Alex Winter and many more.

The second season kicks off with an episode called “Houses of Hell,” the description of which reads, “Home is where the heart is, unless one lives in a house of hell; whether they’re filled with specters or psychos, every house of hell pokes at illusions of comfort and safety.”

The Creepy Kids of Horror ft. Haley Joel Osment & Linda Blair | Eli Roth's History of HorrorThe Sixth Sense's Haley Joel Osment, The Exorcist's Linda Blair, Hereditary's Milly Shapiro, and The Bad Seed's Patty McCormack discuss their famous childhood roles and how scary children take fear to the next level. Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 2 premieres Saturday, October 10 at 10/9c. #EliRoth #HistoryOfHorror #AMC Eli Roth's History of Horror… 2020-09-25T23:13:06Z

The second episode is titled “Monsters” and its description teases, “The history of monster movies is also the history of the evolution of special effects technology; whatever their size or shape and whatever they represent, for many horror fans monsters are the best part of the genre.”

Roth is a director who is best known for his horror films Cabin Fever, Hostel, Hostel: Part II, The Green Inferno, Knock Knock, Death Wish, and the PG-rated The House with a Clock in its Walls.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror season two premieres Saturday, October 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

