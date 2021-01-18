How To Stream Remember The Titans: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Remember The Titans Now

Remember the Titans is one of those Disney movies that reminds you not every movie from the company has to be animated to make an impact. Although if you ask long-time fans of Fantasia, they might tell you differently. Still, fans today remain interested in streaming Remember the Titans, which is one of the best sports movies on Disney Plus right now, any chance they get. Maybe it’s because of the true story behind the 2000 Disney movie, or the fact that it is all about football. Either way, the movie is almost 20 years old and is still gaining new fans all the time.

The movie stars Denzel Washington and Will Patton as the coaches to a newly integrated high school football team. As the coaches learn to work together despite having seemingly nothing in common, the kids also have to work together in a way they never had before. The movie is based on true events surrounding real life high school football star Gerry Bertier who later went on to become a Paralympian.

Although not all aspects of the movie are deemed historically accurate, the emotion behind the real-life racism and coming of age aspect of the movie plays well years after its initial release and decade after the events of the movie take place. And if you’re wondering about how to watch Remember the Titans online, here’s how to stream Remember the Titans right now.

Remember the Titans is one of the classic Disney sports movies that is streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Remember The Titans’: Overview

Release Date: September 29, 2000

Creators: Gregory Allen Howard

Director: Boaz Yakin

Starring: Denzel Washington, Will Patton, Wood Harris, and Ryan Hurst

Rating: PG

Synopsis: The movie follows the true story of integration between whites and African-American teenagers on a high school football team and how one season changed most of them for the better.

How Long Is ‘Remember The Titans’?

The original theatrical release of Remember the Titans was one hour and 53 minutes long.

‘Remember The Titans’ Plot

Remember the Titans stars off with a funeral in 1981 attended by football players and former coaches. While it is unclear right away whose funeral it is, the time quickly jumps back 10 years to 1971 when everyone was significantly younger and leading very different lives. Coach Boone, an African-American, is hired to take the reigns as an integrated high school’s head coach. At a time when other schools are still primarily white schools only, this is a huge deal.

To make matters more complicated, Coach Boone recruits African-American players so further integrate the team as well. At first, this doesn’t go over well with some of the current football stars on the team. But eventually, the racial tensions subside between the kids as they learn to work together and form bonds over the game and their real life issues.

Race is still an issue outside of the team, however, as officials tell Coach Boone that if he loses just one game, he will be stripped of his title and fired as the head coach. During the semi-finals, the game referees are quick to take favor over the opposing white team and when Coach Yoast realizes this, he puts his own career on the line in order to get the Titans a fair shot at the state championship.

While the Titans go on to win the big game, shortly before the game takes place, linebacker Gerry is injured in a car accident and paralyzed from the waist down. Still, he cheers for the Titans. The movie cute to the funeral scene from the start of the film and it is revealed that it’s Gerry’s funeral after he was once again involved in a car accident, only this time he didn’t make it out alive. The now-adult Titans are present to say their final goodbyes and it’s a bittersweet ending to their coming of age story.

‘Remember The Titans’ Cast

Denzel Washington is arguably the biggest star to lend his talents to this particular live action Disney movie, but there are plenty of other actors whose talents don’t go unnoticed. Like a young Hayden Panitierre, who plays Coach Yoast’s football-loving daughter. And Sons of Anarchy and Walking Dead star Ryan Hurst, who plays one of the leading football player roles as linebacker Gerry Bertier. Overall, however, the cast is made up of talented names, both big and not so big in the industry at the time.

Denzel Washington as Coach Herman Boone

Coach Herman Boone is the first African-American head coach the Titans have ever had and, like the African-American players who make the team, he is out to prove himself. His methods involve strenuous training exercises and long hours on the field, but in the end, it is his methods that bring the boys together as a team. In real life, Denzel Washington is known for plenty of movie roles across the board and he won a BET Award in 2001 for his role in Remember the Titans.

Will Patton as Coach Bill Yoast

Coach Bill Yoast is the assistant coach to Boone and at first, he doesn’t take kindly to being considered second place as a voice of authority. Slowly, however, he warms up to Boone’s methods and stands up for not only his fellow coach, but for all of the players on the team, regardless of their race. Although Will Batton is an experience TV and movie actor, he actually got his start in theater.

Wood Harris as Julius Campbell

Julius Campbell is the Titans’ defensive end and at first, he butts heads with Gerry. Eventually, however, they form a deep and meaningful friendship in order to bring their team together and act as leaders to set an example for their fellow teammates. Since his role in Remember the Titans, Wood Harris has appeared in movies like Ant-Man and Creed II and on TV shows like Empire and Justified.

Ryan Hurst as Gerry Bertier

Gerry Bertier starts off as one of the head honchos on the Titans and he doesn’t fully embrace Coach Boone or the onslaught of new players on the Titans’ roster. After he and Julius form their unlikely bond, however, Gerry is seemingly changed forever for the better. These days, Ryan Hurst is a far cry from the gentle high school football player he portrayed in Remember the Titans. Now, he is more known for roles as big lumbering figures in shows like The Walking Dead, where he plays Beta, an intimidating foe to the good guys of the series.

‘Remember The Titans’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Remember the Titans soundtrack features a number of songs specific to the time period in which the film is set. Some of the tracks included in the soundtrack are “Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)” by Steam, and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. While the album itself was never featured on any top ranking lists, Remember the Titans was nominated for a Golden Reel Award for best sound editing — music from the Motion Picture Sound Editors in 2001.

‘Remember The Titans’ at the Box Office

At the time of its theatrical release in 2000, Remember the Titans made $115,654,751 domestically and $136,706,683 worldwide. During its premiere weekend, the movie raked in more than $20 million, making it the number one movie for that weekend. To be fair, there weren’t many other top-notch blockbusters in the theater at the time, but its opening weekend numbers contributed to overall impressive earnings.

‘Remember The Titans’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Despite its underlying historical facts and heartwarming story of acceptance, Remember the Titans was met with mixed reviews. Empire Online gave the movie just two stars out of five and said that while the movie is fun, it was also “pretty bad.” The New York Times, on the other hand, wrote about the movie favorably, even if it poked fun at the overabundance of sappy scenes that sometimes seemed to be too much for some. Sometimes, however, the real test is from the fans themselves. And if you consider the combined fan rating of 93% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes as an indication of the success of Remember the Titans, then it didn’t do too shabby.

Where ‘Remember The Titans’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Remember the Titans is based loosely on the life of a real-life high school football player who overcame racism with his newly integrated team. Because of that, it teaches young viewers a valuable lesson about all-around acceptance and the value of true friendships. And according to some, it is ranked high among the best football and Disney movies out there. Esquire recently named Remember the Titans as “one of the best movies to watch on Disney+.” And according to Bleacher Report, it’s one of the best football movies from the first decade of the new millennium. So whether you watch it for the heartfelt moments between unlikely friends or the sport itself, Remember the Titans can make an impact.

‘Remember The Titans’ Trailer

‘Remember The Titans’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Most fans know and accept that Remember the Titans isn’t based totally on fact. But because of that, there are plenty of other little factoids that might have gone under the radar eve for the biggest movie buffs out there. Half the fun in watching movies is getting to watch them a second and third time in order to find the proof of these hidden gems, though. And with Remember the Titans, it’s no different.

1. The Movie Almost Had A Different Rating

Remember the Titans is rated PG for language and thematic elements. But the original draft of the movie had much more profanity, which would have required a PG-13 rating. Because Disney is known for its family-friendly content, however, the final draft of the script was a lot cleaner.

2. Coach Boone Really Was As Hands-On As He Is Portrayed

Coach Boone takes an active role in helping the boys on the team get to know each other. And in real life, the real Coach Boone revealed to ESPN that he did, in fact, force the players to integrate starting on the bus ride to football camp.

3. Sheryl Wasn’t Coach Yoast’s Only Daughter

While in the movie, Sheryl is portrayed as Coach Yoast’s smart-mouthed football-loving sidekick, in real life, she wasn’t his only daughter. In fact, Coach Yoast had four daughters, although the youngest is the one who the movie Sheryl was based on.

4. The Director Was Not A Football Fan

It’s not a prerequisite that all filmmakers be super fans of the subject matter of their movies. For Remember the Titans, however, director Boaz Yakin was so unfamiliar with football that he had to go to a football camp, where he learned the ins and outs enough to have a more authoritative role over the movie.

5. The Brick Thrown Through Coach Boone’s Window Was Almost Something Else

In the movie, someone throws a brick through Coach Boone’s window in his home, alluding to the racial tensions in town because of his arrival. In real life, however, the brick was an old toilet. It would have definitely made things messier and maybe even comical if the movie had stayed true to real life in that regard.

