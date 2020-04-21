15 Best Sports Movies on Disney Plus Right Now

When 12-year-old Henry Rowengartner (Thomas Ian Nicholas) breaks his arm during a game of baseball at his school, his dreams of becoming a professional player are put on the line. However, the injury heals and leaves him with the ability to throw 100 mph pitches. Spotted by Chicago Clubs manager Larry Fisher (Dan Hedaya), Henry gets his chance to play in the big leagues much sooner than he anticipated.

Rookie of the Year is a feel-good movie that pieces together a delightful cast of Gary Busey, Amy Morton, Bruce Altman, and Daniel Stern. The film is Stern’s directorial debut and, despite relatively poor reviews, went on to become a 90s classic sports movie.

In fact, it’s loaded with so many hilarious quotables that your kids will be quoting the film and laughing for weeks to come. It’s easily one of the best baseball movies on Disney Plus (and ever made, for that matter), and when you’re stuck at home in April without any baseball games to watch, it’s a great option for family movie night.