How to Watch ‘Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer’ Online

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer, a Lifetime original movie, will air this Saturday, January 25, at 8 p.m. EST. The Lifetime feature tells the story of the brutal triple murder committed by Chris Watts, who pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their two daughters in August, 2018.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
|
|Price: $20.00 Stream Now at Philo
|Stream Now Read our review
|
|Price: $64.99 Stream Now at FuboTV
|Stream Now Read our review
|
|Price: $64.99 Stream Hulu Now at Hulu
|Stream Hulu Now Read our review
|
|Price: $69.99 Stream Now at AT&T TV
|Stream Now Read our review
-
1. Philo TVPrice: $20.00Pros:
Cons:
- Cheapest Option Long-term
- Free 7-Day Trial
- 72-Hour Rewind Feature
- $16 Plan Discontinued in May 2019
- No Local or Sports Channels
- Very Few News Channels Included
Philo’s main 59-channel bundle is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial.
Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch any of its channels live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.
If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.
-
2. FuboTVPrice: $64.99Pros:
Cons:
- 118+ Channels
- Cloud DVR (250 Hours Worth)
- 3 Screens at Once
- No PBS
- Most Live Streams 720p
- No Turner Channels
You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 118-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
-
3. HuluPrice: $64.99Pros:
Cons:
- No Hidden Fees
- Good Selection of Live News Channels
- Customizable with Premium Networks
- Highest Price
- Live TV Not Included in Standard Hulu Streaming Plans
- Only 2 Screens at a Time
You can watch a live stream of 65+ TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch live via the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
-
4. AT&T TVPrice: $69.99Pros:
Cons:
- Access Up to 7000+ Apps
- Best Channel Lineup
- No Annual Contract
- Price Hiked Twice Already
- Most Expensive Streaming Service
- Regional Sports Channels Not in Lower-tiered Plans
You can stream 65+ channels on AT&T TV so that you can always watch the show you want to watch.
There are many different AT&T TV packages available right now. When registering for your ATT&T TV account, simply choose the best package to match your viewing preferences. From the simplified Entertainment package to the loaded Premier, you can select the lineup that includes your favorite networks. Here are your options:
- Entertainment | 65+ Channels | $69.99/mo: ESPN, TNT, Nick, HGTV, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, and more
- Choice | 90+ Channels | $84.99/mo: Entertainment Channels + NBA TV, MLB Network, POP, Fuse, Cooking Channel, +1 year of HBO Max and NBA League Pass ’20-’21 Season
- Ultimate | 130+ Channels | $94.99/mo: Choice Channels + STARZ bundle, FX Movie Channel, Golf Channel, NHL Network, + 1 year of HBO Max
- Premier | 140+ Channels | $139.99/mo: Ultimate Channels + HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Hallmark Movies, + HBO Max included.
You can stream AT&T TV on many different devices, including your laptop, iPad, Fire Stick, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
The Lifetime Movie Will Tell the Chilling Story of Chris Watts & The Brutal Murder of His Wife & Two Children
In August 2018, Chris Watts pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters - Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4. Three months later, Watts was sentenced to five life sentences, three of which would be served consecutively, without parole. Shanann Watts was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.
The Lifetime description of the "Ripped from the Headlines" feature reads, "When Chris Watts (Sean Kleier) tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann (Ashley Williams) and their two young daughters, dark secrets loomed just beneath the surface. As the story spread, hearts went out to the distraught father and husband, who appeared to lead a charmed life. But days later, after failing a lie detector test, Chris confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths. Friends and family were left reeling, looking for answers as his double life and secret affair came to light. Brooke Smith portrays CBI agent Tammy Lee, who helped to bring Chris Watts to justice."
Tune in Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the movie Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer on Lifetime. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news.
READ NEXT: Nichol Kessinger, Chris Watts’ Mistress: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.