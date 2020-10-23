Presidential Debate Live Stream: Watch the Second Biden-Trump Debate Online

Tonight is the second and final presidential debate for the 2020 election. The debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time. There are many ways to watch the debate live online, even if you don’t have cable. You can stream the debate below via multiple embedded videos.
You Can Stream Tonight’s Debate Right Here
Tonight’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden starts is expected to last for 90 minutes until 10:30 p.m. Eastern time (however, it might go a little longer than this.) The debate is taking place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kristen Welker is moderating tonight’s debate. She’s the NBC News White House correspondent and co-anchors Today Weekend. The following topics are being discussed tonight:
- Fighting COVID-19
- American Families
- Race in America
- Climate Change
- National Security
- Leadership
The Commission notes that the debate topics are subject to change based on news developments, and they may not be brought up in the order listed above. There will be no commercial breaks during tonight’s debate.
The debate is being simulcast across multiple channels, so there are many ways to watch a live stream tonight.
Here’s a live stream provided by PBS News Hour.
ABC News is streaming below.
NBC News is streaming in the link below.
If you prefer Fox News, their stream is below.
The Young Turks is providing coverage below.
About Tonight’s Debate
The debate tonight is being hosted in Nashville at Belmont University’s Curb Event Center. Belmont noted about its participation: “Belmont always seeks to be an engaged member of its community, bringing people together to talk about issues, whether it’s a mayoral, gubernatorial or presidential debate. We consider it a great privilege to host conversations that encourage civil public discourse on subjects that impact all Americans. This is democracy at its best.”
Tickets for the event were limited, as were opportunities to volunteer. Belmont noted: “Due to the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the amount of volunteer opportunities have decreased significantly. All available positions will likely be filled by current students, faculty and staff.”
Biden and Trump will be the only participants, as Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson didn’t qualify. The Commission on Presidential Debates explained that qualifications included getting ballot access in enough states for a theoretical electoral college majority, along with achieving 15% in five national public polls “using the average of those organizations’ most recent publicly-reported results.” CPD announced which five polls it would use on August 28, 2020, based on frequency of polling, sample size, methodology, and reputation.
The sponsors for tonight’s debate include HCA Healthcare, Nashville Music City, Ryman Hospitality, and more. There are also supporters listed on Belmont’s webpage, including AARP Tennessee, AT&T, Enterprise Solutions, Gray Line Tennessee, Lithographics, and Stewart.
A debate-themed coloring book was released for kindergarten students through fourth-grade. You can get a digital copy for your child here.
