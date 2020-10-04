‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight is the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond on AMC. The premiere episode will air at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Walking Dead: World Beyond streaming online for free:

AMC Premiere Already Has the Premiere Episode Online for Streaming

AMC Premiere is already streaming the new episode, so if you’ve seen people talk about it before it airs, that’s why. If you have a cable or satellite subscription and pay extra for AMC Premiere, then you can watch it any time, including live while the new episode is airing on TV on AMC.

People who are subscribed to AMC Premiere get to see The Walking Dead: World Beyond episodes 48 hours early (tonight’s episode is already available this way). You can get a free trial if you want to try out the service first.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Preview

Here’s a sneak peek at the new series.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Sneak Peek: Season 1, Episode 1Get a look at the Campus Colony and see who is hiding secret messages. The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, October 4 10/9c. Watch more from The Walking Dead: World Beyond https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpHpwO1E70A&t= Subscribe to The Walking Dead on YouTube: https://goo.gl/Tu5rSx #TheWalkingDeadWorldBeyond #TWD #WorldBeyond THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND Like The Walking Dead: World Beyond… 2020-09-28T15:00:12Z

Meet the characters in this video.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Meet the CharactersThe cast and creators introduce Iris, Hope, Elton, Silas, Felix and Huck before their big journey. The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, October 4 10/9c. Watch more from The Walking Dead: World Beyond https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpHpwO1E70A&t= Subscribe to The Walking Dead on YouTube: https://goo.gl/Tu5rSx #TheWalkingDeadWorldBeyond #TWD #WorldBeyond THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND Like The Walking Dead:… 2020-09-21T17:30:54Z

And here’s a teaser trailer:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Teaser: FutureThis journey is the biggest thing they’ll ever do. Don't miss the series premiere on Sunday, October 4 at 10/9c. Watch more from The Walking Dead: World Beyond https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpHpwO1E70A&t= Subscribe to The Walking Dead on YouTube: https://goo.gl/Tu5rSx #TheWalkingDeadWorldBeyond #TWD #WorldBeyond THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND Like The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TWDWorldBeyond Follow… 2020-09-04T19:12:20Z

The first episode is called “Brave.” The description reads: “Iris welcomes an enigmatic ally to their community, while Hope questions the visitor’s motives; a message upends the sisters’ world view, forcing them to decide between the safety of their home and the uncertainty of the world beyond.”

The series takes place in Nebraska 10 years after the zombie apocalypse started, Hollywood Reporter shared. The characters live on a college campus and are part of a Portland alliance, overseen by the Civic Republic which is led by Elizabeth Kublek. The main characters are Iris and Hope. They’re part of a cultural exchange with the Civic Republic.

This is being advertised as a limited series of just two seasons, each 10 episodes long. So unlike other The Walking Dead series, this one has a defined ending in mind.

The Walking Dead has a definite ending now too. Season 10 will have six new episodes, followed by the final season which will be 24 episodes long. So that’s a total of 30 episodes left.

Then a new series about Carol and Daryl is in the works and planned to premiere in 2023. This series will be helmed by Angela Kang. She co-created the series and has been leading the last few seasons of The Walking Dead to much fan acclaim.

In addition, a new series called Tales of the Walking Dead, featuring anthology episodes, is also under consideration. This series, if approved, will be developed by AMC and Gimple. It will focus on backstories and stand-alone tales about existing and new characters.

Fear the Walking Dead returns on October 11 with a new season.

