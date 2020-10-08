Vice Presidential Debate Live Stream: Watch Tonight’s Harris-Pence Debate Online Here

Tonight’s vice presidential debate for the 2020 election starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time. There are many ways to watch the debate between tonight live online, even if you don’t have cable, including multiple embedded videos in this story below. Read on to see all the many options that are available to you today.

Stream the Debate Tonight Right Here

Tonight’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time and is expected to last for 90 minutes until 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The debate is hosted by the University of Utah. It’s being held at the Kingsbury Hall of the Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium. When Harris and Pence debate, they will be separated by Plexiglass as a COVID-19 precaution.

Susan Page, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief, is moderating tonight’s debate. The debate will be divided into nine segments of 10 minutes each and there will be no commercial breaks.

The debate is being simulcast across multiple channels, so there are many ways to watch a live stream tonight. The channel you choose will mostly just depend on your preference, since almost every major news channel is offering a stream of the debate for free on YouTube tonight. We’re providing multiple streams below so you can switch among them as the debate progresses.

Here’s a live stream provided by PBS News Hour, which will include special coverage and analysis.

WATCH LIVE: The 2020 Vice Presidential Debate | Special Coverage & Analysis | PBS NewsHourThe first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election kicks off Wednesday, October 7 in Salt Lake City, where incumbent Vice President Mike Pence meets Sen. Kamala Harris. We begin our coverage at 6 p.m. EDT with our nightly PBS NewsHour broadcast, followed by an hour of election-related programming. At 8 p.m. EDT,… 2020-09-21T18:49:44Z

ABC News is streaming below.

2020 Vice Presidential Debate: WATCH LIVE VP Mike Pence, Kamala Harris go head-to-head | ABC News#VPDebate #Debates2020 #PenceHarrisDebate #Vote2020 #MikePence #KamalaHarris SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc 2020-09-30T19:23:28Z

NBC News is streaming in the link below.

Live: 2020 Vice Presidential Debate Between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris | NBC News NOWWatch the 2020 vice presidential debate livestream and see Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris face off live. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital… 2020-10-01T16:44:54Z

If you prefer Fox News, their stream is below.

WATCH LIVE: 2020 vice presidential debate between VP Mike Pence, Kamala Harris in UtahWatch Live Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET: Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris face-off for their first debate. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news… 2020-10-01T21:10:04Z

C-SPAN is also offering a live stream below.

Vice Presidential Debate between Mike Pence and Kamala HarrisVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris participate in the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, UT. https://www.c-span.org/debates/ 2020-10-01T13:01:52Z

The debate tonight is being hosted at the University of Utah.

What’s Next After Tonight?

After tonight, the second presidential debate is currently scheduled for Thursday, October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The moderator for this debate will be Steve Scully of C-SPAN. This debate will be in a town hall type format. Although President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, he has said that he still plans to attend the debate. Former Vice President Joe Biden has said there shouldn’t be a second debate if Trump still tests positive, The Hill reported. He said the debate should follow all health protocols and he’ll ultimately follow the guidelines issued by the Cleveland Clinic, which is overseeing the debates.

Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami said that Trump shouldn’t come for the debate if he is still testing positive, Politico reported. Dr. Mary Jo Trepka of Florida International University told Politico that she would advise the campaigns to do a virtual debate, otherwise they should be separated in enclosed Plexiglass rooms with HEPA filtered air.

So far Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, but experts say the incubation period can sometimes take as long as two weeks.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at Belmont University.

Each debate will be 90 minutes long without commercial interruption.

Although Trump once said he would agree to debate Biden on Joe Rogan‘s show, this does not appear to be occurring.

