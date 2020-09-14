Donald Trump Wants to Debate Joe Biden on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Monday that he was interested in debating Joe Biden on a four-hour podcast hosted by Joe Rogan. Rogan brought up the idea during a podcast with Tim Kennedy. Read on to watch a video of Rogan talking about his plans for how the debate would work and learn more.

Rogan Said He would Want Them on the Podcast for Hours, Streamed Live

During a podcast released on September 11, Rogan and Kennedy talked about the possibility of having Trump and Biden on the podcast at the same time. You can watch the video of their discussion below.

Kennedy, founder of Sheepdog Response and retired UFC fighter, asked Rogan about the concept of a Biden-Trump debate on a Rogan podcast. Rogan said, “First of all, I would want no one else in the room… Just the three of us.”

Kennedy confirms that there will be cameras recording and they wouldn’t be completely alone.

Rogan continued: “And you would have to stream it live so no one could edit it, and I would want them in there for hours.”

Kennedy goes on to talk about how they would discuss judges coming in and specific policies like gun control. “Why can’t we have that?” Kennedy asked.

“We should have that,” Rogan agreed. “This is 2020. We have the ability to have that. We’re not talking about 1979. We’re talking about 2020. If they want to do that, they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down, and have a debate, I would 100% do it.”

You can watch Kennedy and Rogan’s full podcast in the video below.

Trump Tweeted that He Wanted the Debate

Trump later tweeted that he was in favor of debating Biden on a Rogan podcast.

Kennedy asked on Twitter: “On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020″

Trump responded: “I do!”

Biden has not yet addressed the invitation as of the time of publication.

Rogan talked last week about wanting to open a ranch with a gun range and host charity concerts now that he’s moved to Austin, Texas.

You can see a clip of his talking about his plans below.

.@joerogan wants to create a ranch in Austin, TX where comedy meets bbq meets gun range meets music festival… pic.twitter.com/QbKDiwto39 — Gordon Mack (@gordonmack) September 9, 2020

“Not just BBQ and comedy,” Rogan said at one point. “I mean outdoor festivals. I want to put an amphitheater and … do charity concerts. Like legitimately. I think it all can be done. Promoted on the podcast… Have it for good will. All the money goes to charity.”

Two real estate sources confirmed back in August that Rogan purchased a home along Lake Austin in Austin, Texas, CultureMap reported. His home is reportedly near homes owned by Sandra Bullock and Austin billionaire John Paul DeJoria, according to sources who spoke with CultureMap.

Rogan was located in California and recently moved to Texas and opened a new studio in the Austin area.

