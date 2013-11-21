10 Best Unknown, Small, & Obscure Subreddits



Reddit has become so big and subreddits so many. There’s weird, odd, bizarre, scary, and downright upsetting subreddits out there – here’s the Top 10 You Need to Know.

**So you know, every subreddit URL is structured the same reddit.com/r/InsertSubredditHere, I’ve decided to include the r/ with every subreddit to emphasize this. It can come in handy.**

Not the Onion is a subreddit dedicated to a kind-of-complicated idea: find articles that sound like they’re from the humorous satirical newspaper, The Onion, but they’re really not. This is a surprisingly deep criteria and the submissions, which are required to have identical titles to the articles in question, tend to really promote their own ideology or vision. It’s really fascinating because really, how ridiculous is our world that this kind of thing is possible? Totally ridiculous. Here’s a screen cap of something that was posted recently to give you an idea:

Guilty Pleasure Music is a dead simple idea so I won’t over-explain it: it’s music that makes you feel guilty because it’s awful, but you love it. An obvious example would be Call Me, Maybe, or anything by Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus/Naked Girl, but we’ll go with something a bit off the beaten path, a Japanese pop song I urge you not to listen to (for your own sanity):

Mildly Infuriating is a great subreddit because everyone can relate with those minor annoyances that aren’t that big of a deal, but they just trigger this latent hot anger that lies beneath the surface of being a person. Look, I can’t explain it, but there is something satisfying about seeing these minor, insigificant modern, first-world horrifically angering pictures. It’s a subreddit that’s about first world problems, but really, there’s some specific OCD aesthetic that’s engendered here that I think a lot of people will identify with.

Anywhozzle, here’s a primo example: this submission was titled “Number of holes in these waffles doesn’t match the iron they are sitting in.”



4. r/DataIsBeautiful

As lame as it sounds, sometimes graphs can be really cool. This is what this subreddit is about. Visualizing information in really cool ways: infographics, cool charts, even fascinating gifs and videos here and there, and they all come down to one thing: presenting data. It’s nerdy, but if you’re like me, and you enjoy some number crunching that’s dope to look at, this subreddit is an awesome find.

Here’s the words girls use in facebook updates, vs guys, in cloud formation, where bigger words get used more:

Don’t let porn in the name of the next two subreddits fool you, that’s just reddit’s term for pictures. In any case, illusion porn is simple enough, it’s just pictures of strange illusions, definitely a fun one to waste some time on:



Again, similar to the last subreddit, there’s no porn here. This subreddit is just pictures of unbelievable penmanship. Definitely some writing, literally, worth appreciating here:



We’ve all read stuff on the internet that is written by liars. For whatever reason, people feel the need to invent crap about their own lives that just clearly didn’t happen. Maybe it’s for likes or retweets, I don’t know, but it’s horrible and seeing them called out all over this subreddit is absolutely delicious. Here’s a prime example from FML:



Similar to that r/thathappened in that it is a trove of awful content made funny by its context, NotInteresting features content that is intentionally (or sometimes not) made to be as boring as possible. It’s funny because it’s not funny, I guess. Definitely fun to look through every now and then.



A simple concept: it’s just pictures of animals hanging out, being friendly, and in general, embodying bro-ness. Gifs and videos occasionally stop by, but it’s a good subreddit for that feel-good animal-lover who wants some creatures with personality.

Truly, this is just a novelty subreddit, but the concept is pretty hilarious: just pictures of some guy’s roomie sleeping. The funny thing about this is that it only lasts about 5 minutes, but hey, while it does, it’s quite possibly the most specifically obscure subreddit possible.



Want more subreddits? A good starting point for more is the Subreddit of the Day Subreddit. A more exhaustive (and exhausting) place to look is Stattit.com’s list of subreddits, but you can find mostly any subreddit there.