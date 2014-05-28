Top 5 Best Gay & Lesbian Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

  • Published
(Getty)

Looking for dating apps that are gay and lesbian-friendly? The following five apps will help people in same-sex relationships to find love…or maybe just a hookup. We’ve selected some great lesbian dating apps, gay dating apps, dating apps for bisexual people, and apps that will appeal to other sexual orientations. Here are our five favorite dating apps for anyone who identifies as something other than hetero.

1. OkCupid

Check out the video above from the Wall Street Journal to see how OkCupid stacks up against another popular dating app, Tinder.

Catering to straight, gay, and bisexual people, OkCupid is a free dating app that’s beloved by online dating fans. Ideal for people who embrace all kinds of lifestyles, OkCupid is great for making friends or making a date. While some people prefer to look for dates on gay dating apps that are focused solely on the gay community, this app is nice because it has a large user base. It may also be a good place to meet other people who are currently questioning their sexual orientation.

Download OkCupid for iPhone here.

Download OkCupid for Android here.

Pros:
  • Broadcast your date suggestions
  • Uses “powerful” matching algorithms
  • Enjoy the fun of rating other people’s profiles
  • Interface is easy to navigate
  • Easy to read, even on smaller mobile device screens
    • Cons:
  • Some users may dislike IAPs for Boosts, A-Lists, and Bribes
  • Some users want a more visually intensive interface
  • Some users have reported being locked out of their accounts for no reason
  • If you need to store up to 5,000 messages, you’ll need to go A-List
  • Interface is a little monochromatic

    2. Grindr

    Check out the first episode of The Grindr Guide the video above.

    Grindr was first launched in 2009. Today, this gay hookup app has 5 million users across 192 countries. Approximately 10,000 more new users try the app every day. This app is based on your geographic location, and lets you find guys near you for casual encounters, serious dates, or just friendship. Grindr has been the topic of many a comedy routine (most notably in the stand-up act of Kathy Griffin), but those who use the app love the immediacy of interactions. This gay dating app is one of those apps you have to try, even if it’s only just once on a dare.

    Download Grindr for iPhone here.

    Download Grindr for Android here.

    Pros:
  • Only requires a limited amount of profile info: great for both speed and anonymity
  • Quick way to meet people nearby
  • Nice interface
  • Available for iPhone, Android, iOS devices, and BlackBerry, ensuring a diverse mix of guys
  • Search by Tribe to find your type of guy
    • Cons:
  • Grindr Xtra requires a fee (Android version comes with a 7-day free trial)
  • Some users have reported connectivity issues (a recent Android update does seem to have addressed these)
  • Some users have reported bugs/crashes
  • The type of communication used in the app may not appeal to all men
  • This gay dating app may reduce battery life with prolonged use

    3. Dattch

    Check out an interview with Dattch’s founder in the video above.

    Build for women, by women, Dattch is a dating app that’s open to lesbians, bisexual women, or bicurious women. Boasting a strong sense of community and a fun, feminine vibe, this cool app is ideal for making friends in a new city or trying to find your soulmate. However, it’s not the ideal lesbian dating app for women who live in rural communities, or for those who live in some big cities where the app isn’t supported yet. Still, out of the many lesbian dating apps out there, this is one of the best.

    Download Dattch for iPhone here.

    Pros:
  • Verified profiles
  • Quick registration
  • Great community with a cool blog
  • Play the app’s exclusive game “Would You Rather” to meet people in a low-stress way
  • Gorgeous interface
    • Cons:
  • Not available for Android at this time
  • Only supports select US cities and the UK
  • Some users have encountered annoying bugs
  • Long load times for profiles
  • You can browse without logging in, but some features (like filter) require sign in

    4. Hornet

    Learn more about Hornet in the video above.

    Hornet is a gay dating app that is unique because you can have both public-facing and private photos. For people who have tried seemingly every gay dating app under the sun, Hornet is a breath of fresh air because it doesn’t limit you to men that are close by. You can browse gay dating profiles from all over the globe. Gay dating apps are growing in popularity, and this app is a nice counterpoint to other apps you might have in your dating arsenal.

    Download Hornet for iPhone here.

    Download Hornet for Android here.

    Pros:
  • Intuitive swipe controls
  • Share profiles with a friend (great for showing your friends who you’re going out with)
  • Offers stealth mode and great filter features
  • Explore more than just who is around you now: Plan to meet up with guys on a business trip, vacation, or long weekend
  • Great selection of profiles
    • Cons:
  • May be hard to find guys into specialized lifestyles/fetishes
  • Some users have complained about the block feature
  • Many users have complained about crashes in this gay dating app
  • Some users have complained about annoying pop-ups asking for ratings
  • Could benefit from additional filtering options

    5. u2nite

    Learn more about how this app works in the video above.

    u2nite is super fast to start using. Just list your nickname, age, and height, and you’re good to go. The app will automatically suggest a safe, neutral place to meet like a cafe or a bar. Neither your physical position, nor any personal data stored on the phone will be accessed or transmitted by the app, which gives you great peace of mind. Out of all the gay dating apps on this list, this app is arguably the least well known. Don’t let that stop you from trying it, however. This may be just the gay dating app you’ve been wishing for.

    Download unite for iPhone here.

    Pros:
  • Secure and anonymous
  • No limits on feature usage
  • Distance Blur filter with 70m inaccuracy protects your actual location
  • Live chat overlay lets you talk while making your way towards your date spot
  • Recommended by gay communities all over the globe
    • Cons:
  • Only available for iOS devices
  • Could benefit from additional filtering or customization features
  • Only supports English, no in-app translation
  • Lacks the robust community of some other, similar apps
  • Lacks verified profiles of other apps

    200 Comments

