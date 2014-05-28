Top 5 Best Gay & Lesbian Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

Looking for dating apps that are gay and lesbian-friendly? The following five apps will help people in same-sex relationships to find love…or maybe just a hookup. We’ve selected some great lesbian dating apps, gay dating apps, dating apps for bisexual people, and apps that will appeal to other sexual orientations. Here are our five favorite dating apps for anyone who identifies as something other than hetero.

1. OkCupid

Check out the video above from the Wall Street Journal to see how OkCupid stacks up against another popular dating app, Tinder.

Catering to straight, gay, and bisexual people, OkCupid is a free dating app that’s beloved by online dating fans. Ideal for people who embrace all kinds of lifestyles, OkCupid is great for making friends or making a date. While some people prefer to look for dates on gay dating apps that are focused solely on the gay community, this app is nice because it has a large user base. It may also be a good place to meet other people who are currently questioning their sexual orientation.

Broadcast your date suggestions

Uses “powerful” matching algorithms

Enjoy the fun of rating other people’s profiles

Interface is easy to navigate

Easy to read, even on smaller mobile device screens

Some users may dislike IAPs for Boosts, A-Lists, and Bribes

Some users want a more visually intensive interface

Some users have reported being locked out of their accounts for no reason

If you need to store up to 5,000 messages, you’ll need to go A-List

Interface is a little monochromatic

2. Grindr

Check out the first episode of The Grindr Guide the video above.

Grindr was first launched in 2009. Today, this gay hookup app has 5 million users across 192 countries. Approximately 10,000 more new users try the app every day. This app is based on your geographic location, and lets you find guys near you for casual encounters, serious dates, or just friendship. Grindr has been the topic of many a comedy routine (most notably in the stand-up act of Kathy Griffin), but those who use the app love the immediacy of interactions. This gay dating app is one of those apps you have to try, even if it’s only just once on a dare.

Only requires a limited amount of profile info: great for both speed and anonymity

Quick way to meet people nearby

Nice interface

Available for iPhone, Android, iOS devices, and BlackBerry, ensuring a diverse mix of guys

Search by Tribe to find your type of guy

Grindr Xtra requires a fee (Android version comes with a 7-day free trial)

Some users have reported connectivity issues (a recent Android update does seem to have addressed these)

Some users have reported bugs/crashes

The type of communication used in the app may not appeal to all men

This gay dating app may reduce battery life with prolonged use

3. Dattch

Check out an interview with Dattch’s founder in the video above.

Build for women, by women, Dattch is a dating app that’s open to lesbians, bisexual women, or bicurious women. Boasting a strong sense of community and a fun, feminine vibe, this cool app is ideal for making friends in a new city or trying to find your soulmate. However, it’s not the ideal lesbian dating app for women who live in rural communities, or for those who live in some big cities where the app isn’t supported yet. Still, out of the many lesbian dating apps out there, this is one of the best.

Verified profiles

Quick registration

Great community with a cool blog

Play the app’s exclusive game “Would You Rather” to meet people in a low-stress way

Gorgeous interface

Not available for Android at this time

Only supports select US cities and the UK

Some users have encountered annoying bugs

Long load times for profiles

You can browse without logging in, but some features (like filter) require sign in

4. Hornet

Learn more about Hornet in the video above.

Hornet is a gay dating app that is unique because you can have both public-facing and private photos. For people who have tried seemingly every gay dating app under the sun, Hornet is a breath of fresh air because it doesn’t limit you to men that are close by. You can browse gay dating profiles from all over the globe. Gay dating apps are growing in popularity, and this app is a nice counterpoint to other apps you might have in your dating arsenal.

Intuitive swipe controls

Share profiles with a friend (great for showing your friends who you’re going out with)

Offers stealth mode and great filter features

Explore more than just who is around you now: Plan to meet up with guys on a business trip, vacation, or long weekend

Great selection of profiles

May be hard to find guys into specialized lifestyles/fetishes

Some users have complained about the block feature

Many users have complained about crashes in this gay dating app

Some users have complained about annoying pop-ups asking for ratings

Could benefit from additional filtering options

5. u2nite

Learn more about how this app works in the video above.

u2nite is super fast to start using. Just list your nickname, age, and height, and you’re good to go. The app will automatically suggest a safe, neutral place to meet like a cafe or a bar. Neither your physical position, nor any personal data stored on the phone will be accessed or transmitted by the app, which gives you great peace of mind. Out of all the gay dating apps on this list, this app is arguably the least well known. Don’t let that stop you from trying it, however. This may be just the gay dating app you’ve been wishing for.

Secure and anonymous

No limits on feature usage

Distance Blur filter with 70m inaccuracy protects your actual location

Live chat overlay lets you talk while making your way towards your date spot

Recommended by gay communities all over the globe

Only available for iOS devices

Could benefit from additional filtering or customization features

Only supports English, no in-app translation

Lacks the robust community of some other, similar apps

Lacks verified profiles of other apps

