Top 5 Best Gay & Lesbian Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

Looking for dating apps that are gay and lesbian-friendly? The following five apps will help people in same-sex relationships to find love…or maybe just a hookup. We’ve selected some great lesbian dating apps, gay dating apps, dating apps for bisexual people, and apps that will appeal to other sexual orientations. Here are our five favorite dating apps for anyone who identifies as something other than hetero.
1. OkCupid
Check out the video above from the Wall Street Journal to see how OkCupid stacks up against another popular dating app, Tinder.
Catering to straight, gay, and bisexual people, OkCupid is a free dating app that’s beloved by online dating fans. Ideal for people who embrace all kinds of lifestyles, OkCupid is great for making friends or making a date. While some people prefer to look for dates on gay dating apps that are focused solely on the gay community, this app is nice because it has a large user base. It may also be a good place to meet other people who are currently questioning their sexual orientation.
Download OkCupid for iPhone here.
Download OkCupid for Android here.
2. Grindr
Check out the first episode of The Grindr Guide the video above.
Grindr was first launched in 2009. Today, this gay hookup app has 5 million users across 192 countries. Approximately 10,000 more new users try the app every day. This app is based on your geographic location, and lets you find guys near you for casual encounters, serious dates, or just friendship. Grindr has been the topic of many a comedy routine (most notably in the stand-up act of Kathy Griffin), but those who use the app love the immediacy of interactions. This gay dating app is one of those apps you have to try, even if it’s only just once on a dare.
Download Grindr for iPhone here.
Download Grindr for Android here.
3. Dattch
Check out an interview with Dattch’s founder in the video above.
Build for women, by women, Dattch is a dating app that’s open to lesbians, bisexual women, or bicurious women. Boasting a strong sense of community and a fun, feminine vibe, this cool app is ideal for making friends in a new city or trying to find your soulmate. However, it’s not the ideal lesbian dating app for women who live in rural communities, or for those who live in some big cities where the app isn’t supported yet. Still, out of the many lesbian dating apps out there, this is one of the best.
Download Dattch for iPhone here.
4. Hornet
Learn more about Hornet in the video above.
Hornet is a gay dating app that is unique because you can have both public-facing and private photos. For people who have tried seemingly every gay dating app under the sun, Hornet is a breath of fresh air because it doesn’t limit you to men that are close by. You can browse gay dating profiles from all over the globe. Gay dating apps are growing in popularity, and this app is a nice counterpoint to other apps you might have in your dating arsenal.
Download Hornet for iPhone here.
Download Hornet for Android here.
5. u2nite
Learn more about how this app works in the video above.
u2nite is super fast to start using. Just list your nickname, age, and height, and you’re good to go. The app will automatically suggest a safe, neutral place to meet like a cafe or a bar. Neither your physical position, nor any personal data stored on the phone will be accessed or transmitted by the app, which gives you great peace of mind. Out of all the gay dating apps on this list, this app is arguably the least well known. Don’t let that stop you from trying it, however. This may be just the gay dating app you’ve been wishing for.
Download unite for iPhone here.
