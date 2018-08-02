5 Best Senior Dating Sites for Singles Over 50

Everyone gets first date jitters, no matter what age they are. After 50, a date can feel especially intimidating. If you are recently divorced and haven’t had to go on a first date in a couple of decades, those “getting back out there” jitters can be crippling.

Thankfully, you’re not alone. An increasing number of older Americans are using dating sites to find companionship. While there are lots of dating sites out there, sadly, not all of them are senior-friendly. That’s where we come in.

We’ve compared all of the most popular dating sites, and zeroed in on the best senior dating sites for people 50 or above. Whether you’re looking for something casual, or hoping to find the new love of your life, these mature dating sites and apps will help you find someone wonderful to spend time with.

Read on to learn which dating site for seniors will suit you best. Please note that monthly pricing may vary depending on length of subscription selected, or due to promotional pricing targeted towards select users.

What are the best mature dating sites for seniors?

Pros: Cons: One of the largest dating sites, which means lots more potential matches

Match.com serves users in 24 countries, speaking 15 different languages

Join and explore the site for free

Used for both heterosexual and same-sex dating Paid membership required to message others

Not used exclusively by seniors, which may not be ideal for all mature daters

Free trial is activated through email invite, but only at Match’s discretion

Everyone’s heard of Match.com, and with good reason. It was one of the earliest Internet dating sites, launched way back in April 1995, and it’s still going strong today.

Match is one of the biggest dating sites out there, with millions of users around the world. With so many active users, your odds of finding a perfect match are much higher than on a newer app with a smaller pool of active users.

Match.com is free to join, but paid subscribers get access to a lot more functionality. Free members can only create a basic profile, post photos, search for matches, and send and receive Winks. A Wink is a way to casually show you’re interested in someone, without having to compose an actual message. You can Wink at up to 60 different users during a 24 hour period.

To get the full benefits of Match, you need to set up a paid subscription. Only paid users are able to send messages, receive messages, or reply to messages. Paid users can also see who has viewed their profile, filter out profiles that don’t interest them, and attend real-life Match meetup events.

Free trials of paid benefits are available to those who haven’t used Match in the past. However, those free trial invites are sent out via email by Match, so you have to wait to be invited to enjoy a free trial period, which may be frustrating for users who want to start finding matches right away.

Match.com is a good fit for those looking to find a partner in their 50s or 60s. Because of the large, diverse pool of users, it’s equally well suited to those looking for a mature dating partner or those open to dating someone significantly younger than their own age. While not solely for seniors, Match.com lets users select an age range for potential matches, up to the age of 110.

This dating service is best for: Those who want to cast the widest possible net when searching for a romantic partner, those who are interested in dating people who are younger than themselves.

Cost: Free to join. Paid membership runs $20.99/month when you sign up for 12 months. Or pay $23.99/month for six months, or $26.99/month for three months.

Pros: Cons: Ideal for those looking for a serious, committed relationship

Matches feel more personalized than other other services

Features members from over 200 countries

Occasional “free communication weekends” allow users to connect for free Long process to complete profile and questionnaire

Not all applicants are accepted

Not friendly for LGBT+ folks, or to those in open marriages

eHarmony stands out from other senior dating sites because of its focus on compatibility and long-term partnering. The company is famous for its patented Compatibility Matching System®, designed to help users match with only people who are deeply compatible with one another.

The company was founded by Dr. Neil Clark Warren, a noted clinical psychologist and counselor. Users take a long, involved survey before being accepted and matched with potential partners. Not all people who apply to join eHarmony are accepted, which means that you should be getting a higher number of high quality matches than with competing sites.

eHarmony is focused on long-term compatibility, making this site ideal for those who are looking to marry or re-marry in the future. In fact, eHarmony claims that 2 percent of all new marriages in the US are between couples who met on eHarmony. Therefore, those who are interested in more casual senior dating relationships may find that another site is more in tune with their needs.

One additional thing to note for people who have been married before: According to The Dating Advice Guy, those under the age of 60 who have been married four or more times will almost certainly have their application rejected.

Like Match.com, eHarmony has adult users of all ages, which may be appealing if you’re open to dating someone younger than yourself. eHarmony may not be solely about mature dating, but it is certainly a great resource for older folks looking for serious relationships.

This dating service is best for: Heterosexual seniors looking for a serious relationship.

Cost: $25.95 per month (12 month term)

Pros: Cons: Designed for seniors only

Free trials are occasionally offered to members via email invite

Used for both heterosexual and same-sex dating Not ideal for those who are open to dating people under 50

Can be comparatively expensive, especially if you buy into the Token economy

OurTime.com is a dating website designed exclusively for users who are at least 50 years old. Many users like this narrower age range, as well as the simple, easy-to-navigate design of the site itself. If you are really passionate about a certain interest or hobby, OurTime makes it easy to highlight those interests, and match with users who share the same hobbies.

You can join the site for free, but paid members can enjoy additional features. Premium members enjoy benefits like a highlighted profile in search results, and confirmation when another member has received and read your messages to them.

Free members can only see a small number of users, whereas premium members have access to view all the profiles on the site. Paid users also get access to instant messaging, which is nice for those who dislike writing and reading long emails. If you prefer senior dating sites that only feature people around your own age, this is a solid option.

This dating service is best for: Those who only want to date people aged 50 and up.

Cost: Join for free. Various plans available, ranging from $15-$30/month. You can also buy tokens (25/$1). Tokens can be used to buy virtual gifts to woo your potential matches.

Pros: Cons: Designed for both dating and finding new friends

Used for both heterosexual and same-sex dating

Free membership offers a bit more functionality than some competitors Slightly more expensive than other options on our list

Company holds your info for 2 years after you delete your account

If you’re a fan of Will Ferrell movies, you may have heard this site get name dropped during Daddy’s Home 2. You might not guess this from the name, but SeniorMatch actually accepts users as young as 30, with the option to search for a partner up to the age of 99. That being said, the site states that their primary audience is folks aged 50 or older.

As with most senior dating sites, you can join for free. However, a paid membership unlocks some extra features. The free/standard membership tier allows users to create a profile, upload photos, browse other profiles, and see messages from paid/Gold tier members.

However, free members can’t initiate a conversation with other users, they must wait until a Gold member reaches out to them. In addition, free members can only use a limited search that lets you filter profiles by gender, age, and region. Gold members have the ability to do advanced searches.

While not as well-known as some of its competitors, SeniorMatch is still an excellent option for newly single seniors.

This dating service is best for: Seniors who want a service that’s equally good at finding friends or romantic partners.

Cost: $29.95 for one month, $59.95 for three months, or $95.95 for six months

Pros: Cons: Exclusive to people 50 or older

Matches you based on compatibility, not distance

Easy-to-navigate website

Potential to meet matches from all over the world Some users complain matches are not always located nearby

Only paid members can send messages

Limited number of matches per day

Questionnaire takes a long time to complete

SilverSingles has existed in its current iteration since 2011. Prior to that, the site operated under alternate names like PrimeSingles.net and Single Seniors Meet.

SilverSingles is a little different from other senior dating sites. Unlike the dating sites where you get to browse thousands of profiles, SilverSingles provides its users with an average of five matches per day. Some days you might get matched with only three people, or as many as seven. Premium members can peruse additional profiles.

If you’re looking for a site that does the work for you, this matchmaking-like service is a good option. However, some people may find the lack of variety frustrating. It’s all about your personality, and how much time you want to spend combing a dating site for a potential match. If you are patient, getting only five new matches a day may be fine with you.

Basic and premiums memberships are available. The operators of this site suggest starting with a basic membership, and treating it like a free trial. Basic users can view potential matches, set up a profile, and complete the site’s unique personality test (used to match you to compatible singles).

Once you upgrade to premium, you get unlimited communicate with other members, as well as read receipts for sent messages. Premium members can also craft a more detailed profile than Basic users, as well as unlocking a feature that lets you search profiles.

This dating service is best for: Seniors looking for a matchmaking-like service, seniors on a budget.

Cost: Free to join, premium plans start at $12.95/month

Additional Information Every Single Over 50 Should Know About Online Dating

According to US census data, 1 in 5 Americans will be aged 65 or older by 2030. As the country ages, the senior dating pool will continue to grow, making it even easier for folks to find companions their own age using senior dating sites.

Curious about your odds of finding love as a senior? According to a recent Pew study, the number of 55- to 64-year-olds who use online dating doubled between 2013 and 2016, and that number is expected to keep on growing. Those figures are hardly surprising, considering that a different Pew study recently highlighted that today’s 50+ Americans are divorcing at rates that are doubled from what was common during the 1990s.

Most dating sites recognize anyone aged 50 or older as a “senior”. For the purposes of this guide, we’ve referred to those 50 or older as seniors for that reason. However, it is worth noting that many businesses which offer a “senior citizen discount” require you to be at least 55 to take advantage of any discounts. Other organizations recognize age 65 as the beginning of one’s senior years.

Regardless of the year on your driver’s license, we believe that you can find true love and companionship at any age with one of these dating websites.

