Should I Download iOS 8.0.2 on My iPhone or iPad?

iOS 8 and iOS 8.0.1 both had major problems, including issues with connectivity and battery drain. Does iOS 8.0.2 fix these issues, or is this yet another iOS update users should avoid? Check out the video above to learn about the fixes that iOS 8.0.2 contains, including a fix for the Touch ID issues on the 5s, 6, and 6 Plus.

Get an overview of what’s new in iOS 8.0.2 in the video above.

Response to iOS 8.0.2 has been mostly positive so far, and you can generally feel optimistic about downloading it. That being said, you should know that iOs 8.0.2 did not fix the Touch ID bugs and call connectivity issues for all users. Mac Rumors has stated that they have received multiple reports of these issues persisting for Australians who downloaded iOS 8.0.2.

Other fixes in iOS 8.0.2 include support for HealthKit-enabled apps, as well as fixes for Photos, Messages, and third-party keyboards.