WATCH: Samsung Disses the iPhone 6 in New Note 4 Ads

Samsung’s not pulling any punches with their new Note 4 ads. Do these funny ads that mock the iPhone 6 hit below the belt, or is this campaign a knockout? In the commercial above, Samsung highlights the things the Note 4 with S Pen can do. All of these #NotetheDifference ads feature actors dressed like Apple Geniuses.

In this spot, the “Apple Geniuses” get really disappointed about the iPhone 6’s larger screen. Mac Rumors notes that Samsung has a history of mocking the iPhone’s features in their ads.

In this funny clip, the “Apple Geniuses” gripe about the iPhone’s battery life, while Samsung highlights the fast-charging feature of the Galaxy Note 4.

In this Samsung ad, the Apple Watch gets called out. Presumably Samsung wants you to be more excited about their Gear S smartwatch, which can work without a smartphone nearby. Apple won’t be releasing the Apple Watch until sometime early next year.

You can see a comparison of these two powerhouse flagships in the video above. Will you be buying either of these new smartphones this year?

