Top 15 Best Robot Vacuums 2018: The Heavy Power List

Tired of spending your free time vacuuming your house or dealing with aches and pains after dragging your heavy vacuum cleaner around? It may be time to consider a robot vacuum cleaner. As opposed to a traditional vacuum cleaner, you don’t need to physically be there in order to get the job done. In fact, many of today’s robot vacuum cleaners feature WiFi connectivity so that you can conveniently schedule cleanings and check up on the vacuum when you’re not home using your smart phone.

When searching for the right robot vacuum cleaner, price is understandably one of the most important factors. Some of the priciest vacuums have price tags over $500. This generally buys you the most powerful suction and longest-lasting batteries, as well as all of the bells and whistles. If you’re willing to give up a bit of power and performance, and don’t necessarily need features such as a full bin indicator or boundary markers, you can find plenty of options below $300.

Some robot vacuum cleaners come with side brushes to help sweep out dust and dirt that tends to hide in corners. You can also find vacuums with anti-tangle brushes, which is ideal for households with pets. Other common features include obstacle detection sensors and the ability to automatically dock and recharge when the battery is low. Some vacuums also automatically resume cleaning when the battery is fully charged.

1. iRobot Roomba 980

The iRobot Roomba 980 is the most powerful and feature-rich iRobot Roomba offered to date. It comes with a high price tag, but many owners feel as though this robot vacuum cleaner lives up to their expectations with its thorough cleaning and ease of use.

The iRobot Roomba 980 offers exclusive features that even other members of the Roomba family lack. For example, it has twice the amount of cleaning power via the AeroForce three-stage cleaning system than any of its siblings. It’s also the only Roomba with Carpet Boost technology, where power is automatically increased on carpets for an effective and thorough cleaning.

A higher price tag also gets you a longer run time. The iRobot Roomba 980 gets approximately 120 minutes of run time when cleaning an entire house level. In comparison, the next-best iRobot Roomba 960 gets 75 minutes of run time per level.

This vacuum cleaner is best for powerful carpet cleaning.

Price: $872.00

Pros:

Powerful Carpet Boost technology

Precise navigation system

Can be controlled with a smartphone

Cons:

Expensive

Battery life could be better

Occasionally disconnects when using the app

2. Neato Botvac D5

The Botvac D5 is the mid-level choice in the Neato Connected family. This robot vacuum bridges the gap between the entry-level Botvac D3 and the latest addition, the powerful and feature-rich D7. The Botvac D5 Connected is equipped with an ultra performance filter, and is especially designed for households with pets and allergy sufferers. A combo brush picks up pet hair as well as smaller particles as the vacuum makes its way around the house.

Battery life is a concern for many users. The D5 runs up to 90 minutes per charge, which is more than the 60 minute run time you’ll find with the D3. However, the Botvac Connected and Botvac D7 Connected have longer-lasting batteries that yield up to 120 minutes of run timer per charge.

As its name suggests, this robot vacuum is WiFi-enabled. It will work with Amazon Alexa, Neato Chatbot, Google Home and IFTTT. Once it’s connected to your home 2.4 GHz network, just download the accompanying app to monitor and schedule cleanings as needed. You can also start, stop and pause the vacuum using your phone.

This vacuum cleaner is best for pet owners and allergy sufferers who also want WiFi connectivity.

Price: $549.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for households with pets and allergy sufferers

Runs up to 90 minutes per charge

WiFi connectivity

Cons:

Not currently compatible with 5 GHz networks

Some find it a bit loud

Can get stuck underneath lower pieces of furniture

3. Shark Ion 750

With its affordable price tag, ample power and plenty of essentials, it’s hard to overlook the Shark Ion 750 Connected Robotic Vacuum when you’re searching for a robot vacuum cleaner that can handle your daily cleaning demands without breaking the bank. WiFi connectivity means you can clean and schedule using your phone, and even use voice commands if you choose. A smart navigation system, complete with proximity sensors, keeps collisions to a minimum. The vacuum is also equipped with dual spinning side brushes and a self-cleaning brush roll. Boundary strips keep it out of forbidden territory. Its lithium-ion battery provides over 60 minutes of run time per charge.

If you don’t need WiFi connectivity, consider the Shark Ion 720 Robot Vacuum. The 720 is slightly less expensive and includes a remote for easy scheduling.

This vacuum is best for tackling your daily cleaning demands without breaking the bank.

Price: $341.75

Pros:

WiFi connectivity with app

Lasts at least 60 minutes per charge

Smart navigation system

Cons:

Some wish the cleaning pattern was more predictable

Several note the app is limited

Small dust bin

4. iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The iRobot Roomba 890 is one of the latest iRobot Roomba WiFi-enabled vacuums on the market. Aside from its WiFi connectivity, this vacuum cleaner offers a more powerful AeroForce cleaning system than the Roomba 600 and 700 series vacuum cleaners. You can use the iRobot HOME app, which is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, to control the vacuum cleaner from virtually anywhere. A high-efficiency filter captures even the smallest dust, dirt, and other allergens. Tangle-free brushes make cleaning up after pets simpler.

If you don’t need WiFi connectivity and improved performance, consider the lower-priced iRobot Roomba 860.

This vacuum cleaner is best for shoppers looking for a mid-level Roomba that has many of the latest features despite its affordable price tag.

Price: $499.00

Pros:

Voice control activated

More powerful suction than other iRobot Roomba models

WiFi connectivity

Cons:

Doesn’t recharge and resume

Shorter run time than some other Roomba models

Lacks entire level cleaning feature

5. ILIFE A4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The ILIFE robot vacuum cleaner family includes the A series with the A4 along with the pet-oriented V series. This affordable robot vacuum cleaner offers a generous number of features for its price. For example, it stands out for its ability to thoroughly suck up dirt, dust, and debris that tends to hide in carpets. Another distinctive component is a double V-shaped bristle brush for easier dust collection on all surfaces. An adjustable suction level lets you choose between various settings to find the optimal suction power for your cleaning demands. Other highlights include a dust box that pulls out easily for efficient emptying along with a self-rescue function that helps the vacuum get itself unstuck and out of tricky spaces.

This vacuum is best for thorough cleaning on all surfaces, including carpets, thanks to an innovative V-shaped brush.

Price: $199.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Excels in cleaning carpets

Adjustable suction levels

Self-rescue function keeps vacuum from getting stuck

Cons:

Doesn’t have a virtual wall

Some find the cleaning pattern chaotic

Furniture detection could be better

6. ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro is a WiFi-connected robot vacuum cleaner with a variety of cleaning modes. Although it functions as a robot vacuum cleaner and a mop, the mopping attachment is optional. This gives you the freedom to add or remove the mopping attachment as needed. Other features include a large capacity dust bin along with a multi-stage cleaning system that starts with brushing out dirt and dust then suctioning it up. Available cleaning modes include auto, single, edge, and spot cleaning. There’s also stair detection technology and automatic charging when the battery is low.

This vacuum is best for those who want a solid all-around vacuum with an optional mop attachment.

Price: $229.98 (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

WiFi-enabled

Optional mopping attachment

Large capacity dust bin

Cons:

Lacks virtual walls/boundary markers

Doesn’t support 5G networks

Some find the app primitive

7. iRobot Roomba 614

If the higher price tags of other Roomba models was enough to turn you away, consider the newly introduced iRobot Roomba 614. Coming in at less than $300, it’s by far the most affordable Roomba to date. However, it still comes packed with the essential technology and features to tackle many daily cleaning demands. For example, it’s cleaning head automatically adjusts to suit carpets and hard floors. As with other Roombas, this one also comes standard with a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift and suck up dirt and debris. The filter captures even the smallest dust and debris particles.

One feature this robot vacuum lacks is WiFi connectivity. If you’re looking for a Roomba with WiFi and scheduling capabilities, consider the iRobot Roomba 690, which is a step up from the iRobot Roomba 614.

This vacuum cleaner is best for consumers seeking an entry-level Roomba that covers the basics.

Price: $269.00 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Entry-level Roomba

Cleaning head automatically adjusts for carpets and hard floors

Three-stage cleaning

Cons:

No WiFi connectivity

Can’t schedule cleanings

Doesn’t have virtual boundary markers

8. bObi Classic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The bObsweep robot vacuum family includes Bob and bObi models as well as Junior, an entry-level vacuum cleaner designed for everyday cleaning. The bObi Classic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a solid choice for pet owners and anyone seeking a vacuum with a quieter operation. The dustbin is fully washable and submersible for superior cleaning, especially in households with pets and allergies. Another fun feature is the choice between GO!, Waffle, and Juice touchscreen buttons. Use this robot vacuum cleaner around the house for sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping. It also offers UV sterilization and HEPA filtration.

This vacuum cleaner is best for those with pets and/or allergies seeking an affordable alternative to pricier options.

Price: $285.00 (62 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in several colors

HEPA filtration

Fully washable and submersible dustbin

Cons:

Can get confused by darker colored rugs

Several think the mopping feature could be improved

Some wish the cleaning patterns were more predictable

9. Samsung POWERbot WiFi Robot Vacuum

The Samsung POWERbot R9040 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum features WiFi connectivity so that users can enjoy full control over the vacuum using their smartphone as well as Amazon Alexa. It also offers Samsung’s mapping and navigation system complete with a digital camera and several onboard smart sensors to create the optimal cleaning path. With this technology the vacuum cleaner also avoids furniture and other objects. An innovative Cyclone Force system separates debris and dirt for optimal suction power. The wheels are designed to transition from hard floors to carpet and similar surfaces.

This robot vacuum cleaner is best for transitioning to various floor surfaces without getting stuck.

Price: $599.00 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

WiFi connectivity

Separates debris and dirt

Smart sensors help avoid furniture and obstacles

Cons:

A bit loud

Some complain that it gets lost easily

Bulkier than many competitors

10. iRobot Roomba 650

iRobot Roomba 650 is the base model in the iRobot Roomba family. If you’re looking for a general purpose robot vacuum cleaner without the bells and whistles, this model is worth a close look. The 650 is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system that uses a combination of agitation, brushing, and suctioning to remove dust, dirt, and other debris. It also automatically docks and recharges when the battery is running low. This robot vacuum cleaner can be set up to clean on a schedule for added convenience.

The iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is built on the iRobot Roomba 650 platform, but comes with WiFi connectivity along with improved performance and design.

This vacuum cleaner is best for those who want an affordable and dependable entry-level iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner.

Price: $299.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Automatically docks and recharges

Three-stage cleaning system with brushing, suctioning, and agitation

Scheduled cleaning

Cons:

Doesn’t have tangle-free debris extractors

Lacks concentrated cleaning feature found on pricier Roomba models

Multi-room navigation isn’t available

11. Eufy RoboVac 11+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The Eufy RoboVac 11+ is an affordable alternative to some of the pricier robot vacuum cleaners on the market. It lacks some features such as virtual wall barriers and a full dust bin indicator, but doesn’t lag behind in terms of power and performance. This robot vacuum cleaner features a low-profile design that allows it to sneak under most pieces of furniture without getting stuck. It also comes with a multi-point cleaning system, including rotating side brushes, to sweep up stubborn bits of dirt, dust, and debris. Other highlights include a HEPA-style filter, large dustbin, and up to 90 minutes of fade-free performance.

This vacuum is best for budget-conscious consumers seeking solid performance without all the extras.

Price: $249.99

Pros:

Low-profile design

Comes with rotating side brushes

Up to 90 minutes of fade-free suction power

Cons:

No full bin indicator

Doesn’t come with boundary markers

Limited programming features

12. Dyson 360 Eye Robot Vacuum

The long-awaited Dyson 360 Eye Robot Vacuum is finally here. A small, lightweight digital motor generates plenty of suction power. Another intriguing feature is the eye vision system, which lets it see the room before it begins cleaning. The robot vacuum cleaner can also determine where it has yet to clean. You can control the vacuum and schedule cleaning through the Dyson app, which is available on Android and iOS. Cyclone technology lets the vacuum pick up dust and dirt separately.

This vacuum cleaner is best for those seeking enhanced room mapping technology and suction power.

Price: $997.99

Pros:

Powerful digital motor

Eye vision system

Cyclone technology

Cons:

Some complain that it’s loud

App could be better

Pricey

13. IROLLIBOT MINI BL100

This small robot vacuum cleaner is specifically designed to tackle homes with hard floors. Highlights include dual-sided brushes and a high suction power for superior cleaning. The vacuum also automatically recharges when the battery is low. You can expect to get approximately 100 minutes of run time per session. HEPA air filters trap even the smallest particles, making the vacuum a solid choice for those with allergies. A remote control is included.

This vacuum cleaner is best for quiet operation on hard floors.

Price: $149.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Runs approximately 100 minutes per session

Ideal for hard floors

Quiet operation

Cons:

Not designed for carpets

Doesn’t have WiFi connectivity

Lacks virtual walls

14. Neato Botvac Connected Wi-Fi Enabled Robot Vacuum

The Neato Botvac Connected is the priciest and most feature-rich member of the Neato family. You’ll pay a bit more for features and functions that the other Neato models don’t have, such as available eco and turbo modes for various cleaning demands along with the ability to clean up to 5,000 square feet on a single charge. You can also manually control the vacuum via the remote control. The vacuum works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Neato Chatbot. It also comes with an ultra performance filter along with combo and spiral blade brushes. The vacuum automatically recharges then resumes cleaning.

This vacuum is best for WiFi and smart home connectivity.

Price: $699.00 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

On-board sensors minimize collisions

Vacuums and mops at once

Equipped with vision mapping and navigation system

Cons:

Doesn’t have a laser detection system

No virtual walls

Lacks app control compatibility

15. ILIFE A6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

A three-stage cleaning system ensures the ILIFE A6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner will clean your living space as thoroughly as possible. To do this, the system agitates, extracts, and suctions up dirt and debris. Its slender 2.8-inch profile allows the vacuum to flip underneath furniture without getting stuck. The robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with a powerful suction system that also keeps the filter from clogging. Another highlight is the long-lasting battery, which gets up to 160 minutes of run time per charge. You can also schedule cleanings and use an invisible barrier to keep the vacuum out of forbidden areas.

This vacuum is best for consumers seeking an affordable price tag and prolonged battery life.

Price: $249.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Slender profile

Gets up to 160 minutes of run time per charge

Adapts to multiple surfaces

Cons:

Lacks WiFi connectivity

Some say it struggles with darker colored rugs

Dirt compartment could be larger

