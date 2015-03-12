Top 10 Best Smoothie Makers 2018: Which Is Right for You?

Warm weather is here — and so is the desire for a cool, refreshing drink. Smoothies are a popular choice, providing a well-rounded mix of essential vitamins and nutrients in one convenient glass. There’s a wealth of smoothie makers on the market, but these models stand out for their excellent performance, value, and high customer satisfaction ratings.
If you’re in the market for a new blender, the first step is to decide on a budget. Some pricier models can cost over $300, while others are less than $50. In general, the more expensive a smoothie blender is, the more power and performance you can expect. However, not everyone requires that much power, which is why one of the more affordable models could be just what you need.
What Are the Best Smoothie Makers in 2018?
- Breville Hemisphere Control Blender
- Nutri Ninja Auto iQ (BL482)
- Vitamix Professional Series 750
- Oster Pro 1200 Blender
- Jamba Appliances 58910 Blender
- Ninja Professional Blender (BL660)
- BlendWorks Blender
- KitchenAid Diamond Blender
- Blendtec Total Blender FourSide Jar
- NutriBullet Pro
1. Breville Hemisphere Control Blender
This smoothie blender works just as well for whipping up smoothies as it does for crushing ice, liquefying ingredients, pureeing, chopping and more. To make a smoothie, just add your favorite ingredients then push the smoothie button and let the blender take over. Several other pre-programmed settings are also available. A stop button makes it easy to halt the blender at any time. Other features include five-speed control along with a 750-watt motor.
This smoothie maker is best if you want a blender that offers equal parts smoothie making and food processing.
Price: $170.30 (32 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Breville Hemisphere Control Blender here.
Pros:
- Several pre-programmed settings
- Dedicated smoothie button
- LCD timer
Cons:
- Ridges on lid tend to trap food
- Blending jar is plastic
- A handful mention it sometimes leaves bits of frozen fruit behind
Find more Breville Hemisphere Control Blender information and reviews here.
2. Nutri Ninja Auto iQ (BL482)
This Nutri Ninja Auto iQ smoothie maker is a convenient choice for busy individuals thanks to its distinctive Auto iQ technology. All you need to do is add your desired ingredients then press your desired Auto iQ program. From there, the machine will take over, providing a smooth and consistent blend with timed blending intervals for a delicious end result. Durable extractor blades are strong and secure enough to break down tough materials such as seeds, ice, and whole fruits and vegetables without compromising optimal nutrient and vitamin extraction. BPA-free cups are included in 32-ounce, 24-ounce, and 18-ounce sizes.
This smoothie maker is best for busy individuals who prefer the convenience of having a blender that takes the guesswork out of smoothie and snack preparation.
Price: $99.00 (34 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Nutri Ninja Auto iQ (BL482) here.
Pros:
- Features several Auto iQ programs for convenience
- Includes BPA-free cups in multiple sizes
- Extractor blades are strong enough to break down seeds, ice, and more
Cons:
- A few mention the jars can leak if the lids aren’t precisely in place
- May need some help to get ice or frozen fruit to the blades
- Loud
Find more Nutri Ninja Auto iQ (BL482) information and reviews here.
3. Vitamix Professional Series 750
Vitamix fans know that the price might be a bit higher, but this one’s power, performance, and features makes up for the initial cost. It’s small enough to fit nicely onto most counter tops, but don’t let its small size fool you — a powerful 2.2 peak horsepower motor seamlessly chops and grinds through even the toughest ingredients. Aside from variable speed control, this smoothie blender comes with a spacious yet low-profile 64 ounce container. It can also clean itself in less than 60 seconds. Other highlights include pulse control and a choice between five pre-programmed settings.
This smoothie maker is best for families and anyone who wants to make larger quantities at once. It’s also a solid choice for those who don’t mind spending a bit more for a commercial-quality blender with all the bells and whistles.
Price: $598.99
Buy the Vitamix Professional Series 750 here.
Pros:
- 2.2 peak horsepower motor
- Multiple pre-programmed settings
- Cleans itself
Cons:
- Pricey
- Can be tough to make smaller portions
- Smaller containers are available for an additional fee
Find more Vitamix Professional Series 750 information and reviews here.
4. Oster Pro 1200 Blender
Pre-programmed settings such as green/frozen smoothies and milkshakes make it easy to simply push a button and let the machine whip up a delicious end result. This blender features low, medium, and high settings. You can also use it to chop food and make salsa. In addition to an on/off button, the blender comes with a separate stop button for your safety and convenience. Dual direction blade technology gives this smoothie blender the ability to chop up even the toughest fruits and vegetables. The blender features 1200 power watts, with 900 watts of power alone for crushing ice.
This smoothie maker is best for anyone seeking a versatile blender that can make smoothies, salsas, milkshakes, and more. It’s also a solid choice for crushing ice.
Price: $89.99
Buy the Oster Pro 1200 Blender here.
Pros:
- 1200 watt motor
- Comes with separate blending cup
- Pre-programmed settings
Cons:
- Loud
- Plastic material seems flimsy
- Smoothie cup lid can be tough to remove
Find more Oster Pro 1200 Blender information and reviews here.
5. Jamba Appliances 58910 Blender
The hallmark feature of this Jamba Appliances blender is its 2.4 peak HP motor, which is powerful enough to blend frozen ingredients into smoothies, make fresh juice out of your favorite fruits, and more. You’ll find user-friendly controls on the front of the blender, including a choice between 10 distinct speed settings, a pulse function and separate buttons for crushing ice as well as making smoothies.
This smoothie maker is best if you want a very powerful blender.
Price: $174.99 (8 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Jamba Appliances 58910 Blender here.
Pros:
- Powerful motor
- Choice between 10 speed settings
- Includes a recipe book with over 150 recipes
Cons:
- A bit noisy, especially on higher speed settings
- Tamper is relatively short
- Jar is large and only comes in one size
Find more Jamba Appliances 58910 Blender information and reviews here.
6. Ninja Professional Blender (BL660)
A total of 1100 watts of professional performance power and innovative Total Crushing Technology ensures that whole fruits, vegetables, and ice are pulverized in seconds. If you’re making drinks for a crowd you’ll appreciate the 72-ounce capacity. As an added bonus, this Ninja blender also comes with two on-the-go cups and lids. The blender is BPA free and dishwasher safe. Use the Ninja for tasks such as controlled processing, pureeing, blending, crushing ice, and more with excellent results. Parts are dishwasher-safe for easier clean-up.
This blender is best for those who want a fast and efficient way to make and take smoothies on the go. It also has a large capacity, which is great for families and those who prefer to make large batches at once.
Price: $119.00
Buy the Ninja Professional Blender (BL660) here.
Pros:
- 1100 watts of performance power
- Generous 72-ounce capacity
- Comes with to-go cups and lids
Cons:
- Noisy
- May occasionally leave smaller bits behind
- Some report that the single serve blade burns out prematurely
Find more Ninja Professional Blender (BL660) information and reviews here.
7. BlendWorks Blender
Power is the big draw of this blender, which features 1500 watts for liquefying, pulsing and pulverizing ingredients. Despite its high power, the motor remains relatively quiet during operation. Variable speed control lets you make adjustments for crushing ice, making smoothies and more. The blender jar features a 100 percent BPA-free construction and a generous 70 ounce capacity. A removable measuring cup lid lets you properly measure out ingredients as you go.
This smoothie maker is best if you want a blender with enough power to pulverize all ingredients.
Price: $199.99
Buy the BlendWorks Blender here.
Pros:
- 1500 watts
- Variable speed control
- Removable measuring cup lid
Cons:
- Blending jar is plastic
- Debris can get caught in container ridges
- Some mention it may periodically jam with frozen fruit
Find more BlendWorks Blender information and reviews here.
8. KitchenAid Diamond Blender
The hallmark feature of this smoothie maker is its diamond blending system, which blends ingredients together quickly and smoothly for a delicious end result. A powerful motor works in tandem with the one-piece diamond pitcher along with sturdy stainless steel blades. The blender is outfitted with an intelligent motor control system that senses the ingredients then works at the optimal speed to expertly cut through them. Don’t worry if red isn’t the right color for your kitchen, as there are multiple colors to choose from.
This smoothie maker is best for anyone who prefers smoothies and frozen beverages with a smooth consistency.
Price: $99.00
Buy the KitchenAid Diamond Blender here.
Pros:
- Diamond blending system
- Stainless steel blades
- Intelligent motor control system
Cons:
- Can be tough to detach the base when full
- A bit tall for some cabinets
- Loud
Find more KitchenAid Diamond Blender information and reviews here.
9. Blendtec Total Blender FourSide Jar
You’ll pay a bit more upfront for this blender, but customers rave about its performance and durability. Whether your goal is to make a serious smoothie in the morning or to purchase a blender that finally crushes up ice, seeds, and other tough objects without hesitation, this Blendtec blender is worth a close look. The FourSide jar is made from a durable BPA-free material that’s designed to withstand impacts. The jar is also compatible with all Blendtec blenders and comes with a strong, thick safety blade. Thanks to its unique shape, more friction is generated inside the jar as you blend ingredients together. The result is that hot drinks and soups are heated up quickly and colder ingredients are blended together smoothly and rapidly. It also has a 1560 watt motor and pre-programmed blending cycles.
This smoothie maker is best for serious smoothie drinkers who prefer to spend a bit more for a high-quality blender.
Price: $299.00
Buy the Blendtec Total Blender FourSide Jar here.
Pros:
- Comes with 64-ounce blending jar
- Powerful 1560 watt motor
- Multiple pre-programmed blending cycles
Cons:
- Pricey
- Lid can pop off if not pushed in tightly
- Base feels a bit cheap
Find more Blendtec Total Blender FourSide Jar information and reviews here.
10. NutriBullet Pro
Fans of the NutriBullet Pro appreciate the versatility of the appliance, which can make smoothies as well as puree food for soups, sauces, dips and more. As an added bonus, its compact size means you won’t have to sacrifice much counter or storage space. Highlights include a 900-watt motor and a stainless steel extractor blade that will remain sharp over time. Flip-top lids accompany each of the two cups so that you can bring your favorite smoothie or other beverage on the go. A recipe book is included.
This smoothie maker is best for budget-conscious shoppers looking for a versatile blender with plenty of power.
Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)
Buy the NutriBullet Pro here.
Pros:
- 900 watts of blending power
- Comes with two cups and flip-top lids
- Includes a recipe book
Cons:
- Doesn’t always fully blend fruit or vegetables
- A bit loud
- Some complain of leaks
Find more NutriBullet Pro information and reviews here.
