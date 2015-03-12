Top 10 Best Smoothie Makers 2018: Which Is Right for You?

Warm weather is here — and so is the desire for a cool, refreshing drink. Smoothies are a popular choice, providing a well-rounded mix of essential vitamins and nutrients in one convenient glass. There’s a wealth of smoothie makers on the market, but these models stand out for their excellent performance, value, and high customer satisfaction ratings.

If you’re in the market for a new blender, the first step is to decide on a budget. Some pricier models can cost over $300, while others are less than $50. In general, the more expensive a smoothie blender is, the more power and performance you can expect. However, not everyone requires that much power, which is why one of the more affordable models could be just what you need.

You can browse a wide selection of smoothie makers on Amazon or narrow down options to popular brand names such as Ninja, Vitamix, Blendtec, and NutriBullet.

What Are the Best Smoothie Makers in 2018?

1. Breville Hemisphere Control Blender

This smoothie blender works just as well for whipping up smoothies as it does for crushing ice, liquefying ingredients, pureeing, chopping and more. To make a smoothie, just add your favorite ingredients then push the smoothie button and let the blender take over. Several other pre-programmed settings are also available. A stop button makes it easy to halt the blender at any time. Other features include five-speed control along with a 750-watt motor.

This smoothie maker is best if you want a blender that offers equal parts smoothie making and food processing.

Price: $170.30 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Several pre-programmed settings

Dedicated smoothie button

LCD timer

Cons:

Ridges on lid tend to trap food

Blending jar is plastic

A handful mention it sometimes leaves bits of frozen fruit behind

2. Nutri Ninja Auto iQ (BL482)

This Nutri Ninja Auto iQ smoothie maker is a convenient choice for busy individuals thanks to its distinctive Auto iQ technology. All you need to do is add your desired ingredients then press your desired Auto iQ program. From there, the machine will take over, providing a smooth and consistent blend with timed blending intervals for a delicious end result. Durable extractor blades are strong and secure enough to break down tough materials such as seeds, ice, and whole fruits and vegetables without compromising optimal nutrient and vitamin extraction. BPA-free cups are included in 32-ounce, 24-ounce, and 18-ounce sizes.

This smoothie maker is best for busy individuals who prefer the convenience of having a blender that takes the guesswork out of smoothie and snack preparation.

Price: $99.00 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Features several Auto iQ programs for convenience

Includes BPA-free cups in multiple sizes

Extractor blades are strong enough to break down seeds, ice, and more

Cons:

A few mention the jars can leak if the lids aren’t precisely in place

May need some help to get ice or frozen fruit to the blades

Loud

3. Vitamix Professional Series 750

Vitamix fans know that the price might be a bit higher, but this one’s power, performance, and features makes up for the initial cost. It’s small enough to fit nicely onto most counter tops, but don’t let its small size fool you — a powerful 2.2 peak horsepower motor seamlessly chops and grinds through even the toughest ingredients. Aside from variable speed control, this smoothie blender comes with a spacious yet low-profile 64 ounce container. It can also clean itself in less than 60 seconds. Other highlights include pulse control and a choice between five pre-programmed settings.

This smoothie maker is best for families and anyone who wants to make larger quantities at once. It’s also a solid choice for those who don’t mind spending a bit more for a commercial-quality blender with all the bells and whistles.

Price: $598.99

Pros:

2.2 peak horsepower motor

Multiple pre-programmed settings

Cleans itself

Cons:

Pricey

Can be tough to make smaller portions

Smaller containers are available for an additional fee

4. Oster Pro 1200 Blender

Pre-programmed settings such as green/frozen smoothies and milkshakes make it easy to simply push a button and let the machine whip up a delicious end result. This blender features low, medium, and high settings. You can also use it to chop food and make salsa. In addition to an on/off button, the blender comes with a separate stop button for your safety and convenience. Dual direction blade technology gives this smoothie blender the ability to chop up even the toughest fruits and vegetables. The blender features 1200 power watts, with 900 watts of power alone for crushing ice.

This smoothie maker is best for anyone seeking a versatile blender that can make smoothies, salsas, milkshakes, and more. It’s also a solid choice for crushing ice.

Price: $89.99

Pros:

1200 watt motor

Comes with separate blending cup

Pre-programmed settings

Cons:

Loud

Plastic material seems flimsy

Smoothie cup lid can be tough to remove

5. Jamba Appliances 58910 Blender

The hallmark feature of this Jamba Appliances blender is its 2.4 peak HP motor, which is powerful enough to blend frozen ingredients into smoothies, make fresh juice out of your favorite fruits, and more. You’ll find user-friendly controls on the front of the blender, including a choice between 10 distinct speed settings, a pulse function and separate buttons for crushing ice as well as making smoothies.

This smoothie maker is best if you want a very powerful blender.

Price: $174.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Powerful motor

Choice between 10 speed settings

Includes a recipe book with over 150 recipes

Cons:

A bit noisy, especially on higher speed settings

Tamper is relatively short

Jar is large and only comes in one size

6. Ninja Professional Blender (BL660)

A total of 1100 watts of professional performance power and innovative Total Crushing Technology ensures that whole fruits, vegetables, and ice are pulverized in seconds. If you’re making drinks for a crowd you’ll appreciate the 72-ounce capacity. As an added bonus, this Ninja blender also comes with two on-the-go cups and lids. The blender is BPA free and dishwasher safe. Use the Ninja for tasks such as controlled processing, pureeing, blending, crushing ice, and more with excellent results. Parts are dishwasher-safe for easier clean-up.

This blender is best for those who want a fast and efficient way to make and take smoothies on the go. It also has a large capacity, which is great for families and those who prefer to make large batches at once.

Price: $119.00

Pros:

1100 watts of performance power

Generous 72-ounce capacity

Comes with to-go cups and lids

Cons:

Noisy

May occasionally leave smaller bits behind

Some report that the single serve blade burns out prematurely

7. BlendWorks Blender

Power is the big draw of this blender, which features 1500 watts for liquefying, pulsing and pulverizing ingredients. Despite its high power, the motor remains relatively quiet during operation. Variable speed control lets you make adjustments for crushing ice, making smoothies and more. The blender jar features a 100 percent BPA-free construction and a generous 70 ounce capacity. A removable measuring cup lid lets you properly measure out ingredients as you go.

This smoothie maker is best if you want a blender with enough power to pulverize all ingredients.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

1500 watts

Variable speed control

Removable measuring cup lid

Cons:

Blending jar is plastic

Debris can get caught in container ridges

Some mention it may periodically jam with frozen fruit

8. KitchenAid Diamond Blender

The hallmark feature of this smoothie maker is its diamond blending system, which blends ingredients together quickly and smoothly for a delicious end result. A powerful motor works in tandem with the one-piece diamond pitcher along with sturdy stainless steel blades. The blender is outfitted with an intelligent motor control system that senses the ingredients then works at the optimal speed to expertly cut through them. Don’t worry if red isn’t the right color for your kitchen, as there are multiple colors to choose from.

This smoothie maker is best for anyone who prefers smoothies and frozen beverages with a smooth consistency.

Price: $99.00

Pros:

Diamond blending system

Stainless steel blades

Intelligent motor control system

Cons:

Can be tough to detach the base when full

A bit tall for some cabinets

Loud

9. Blendtec Total Blender FourSide Jar

You’ll pay a bit more upfront for this blender, but customers rave about its performance and durability. Whether your goal is to make a serious smoothie in the morning or to purchase a blender that finally crushes up ice, seeds, and other tough objects without hesitation, this Blendtec blender is worth a close look. The FourSide jar is made from a durable BPA-free material that’s designed to withstand impacts. The jar is also compatible with all Blendtec blenders and comes with a strong, thick safety blade. Thanks to its unique shape, more friction is generated inside the jar as you blend ingredients together. The result is that hot drinks and soups are heated up quickly and colder ingredients are blended together smoothly and rapidly. It also has a 1560 watt motor and pre-programmed blending cycles.

This smoothie maker is best for serious smoothie drinkers who prefer to spend a bit more for a high-quality blender.

Price: $299.00

Pros:

Comes with 64-ounce blending jar

Powerful 1560 watt motor

Multiple pre-programmed blending cycles

Cons:

Pricey

Lid can pop off if not pushed in tightly

Base feels a bit cheap

10. NutriBullet Pro

Fans of the NutriBullet Pro appreciate the versatility of the appliance, which can make smoothies as well as puree food for soups, sauces, dips and more. As an added bonus, its compact size means you won’t have to sacrifice much counter or storage space. Highlights include a 900-watt motor and a stainless steel extractor blade that will remain sharp over time. Flip-top lids accompany each of the two cups so that you can bring your favorite smoothie or other beverage on the go. A recipe book is included.

This smoothie maker is best for budget-conscious shoppers looking for a versatile blender with plenty of power.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

900 watts of blending power

Comes with two cups and flip-top lids

Includes a recipe book

Cons:

Doesn’t always fully blend fruit or vegetables

A bit loud

Some complain of leaks

