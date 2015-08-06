Top 10 Best Food Vacuum Sealers 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

A good vacuum sealer can help to keep your favorite foods fresh for longer periods of time while retaining its natural flavors. These machines are specifically designed to suction out all of the air from the food storage pouch then tightly seal it. With such a tight seal, it is difficult for mold, mildew, or microbes to spoil your food. Depending on your budget and preferences, you may choose to go with a no-frills manual machine or a higher end one that does all the work for you. Here’s a look at some of the top food vacuum sealers currently on the market.

1. FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealing System

If you’re in the market for a basic vacuum sealing system to get the job done right, this product is a good bet. It features a sleek and compact design that lets it fit nicely on the countertop, even in smaller spaces. You can use this vacuum sealing system for long-term storage of meats in the freezer or for shorter-term storge of cheese and meats in the fridge. An accessory hose port, which comes with the unit, helps to remove air from the containers and provide an air-tight seal.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Simple manual operation

Ideal for short and long-term storage

Provides air-tight seal

Cons:

Short power cord

Periodically needs to stop to cool down

Initial learning curve

2. Seal-a-Meal FSSMSL0160-000 Vacuum Sealer

Versatility is one of the highlights of this vacuum sealer, as it easily accommodates everything from 8-inch to 11-inch bags, along with quart and gallon heat-seal bags and rolls. This is a basic model that offers a simple and convenient introduction to vacuum sealing machines. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles you’d find on pricier models, customers really like the hands-free indicator light and the handy sealing indicator light. Simply pushing the open/cancel button lifts the lid or cancels the process at any time.

Price: $45.69 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great for beginners

Fits a wide range of bags

Indicator lights

Cons:

Doesn’t come with sample bags

Cover doesn’t lock

No external vacuum port

3. Waring Pro PVS1000 Pistol Vac Professional Vacuum Sealer System

Unlike most vacuum sealing machines, this one features a pistol style. Many consumers agree that this unique shape makes it easier to use — and ensures that it won’t take up much room on the countertop. This hand-held vacuum sealer is easy to operate and comes with 12 one-gallon bags and 12 one-quart bags. You can seal over 30 bags on one charge thanks to a heavy-duty rechargeable NiMH battery. This vacuum sealer system comes with its own charging stand for easier and more convenient storage.

Price: $59.90 (54 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Pistol style

Includes gallon and quart bags

Seals over 30 bags on one charge

Cons:

Takes awhile to recharge

May fail to charge if battery is too low

A handful of users notice a decrease in suction power over time

4. FoodSaver V3240 Vacuum Sealing System with Starter Kit

A handy starter kit ensures that you have everything you need, such as a roll and several quart and gallon heat-seal bags. If you’re searching for a no-frills machine, you’ll appreciate this sealer’s manual operation. There are two distinct vacuum speeds to choose from, ensuring that you’ll find the right one for your sealing demands. Another handy feature is separate moist and dry food settings, which promotes optimal sealing. A crush-free seal protects delicate foods when sealing.

Price: $120.00 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes starter kit

Two vacuum speeds

Moist/dry food settings

Cons:

Can be tough to wake from sleep mode

A bit bulky

Some users complain that the door occasionally gets stuck

5. Cuisinart VS-100 Vacuum Sealer

This vacuum sealer does a great job of keeping foods fresh and ensuring that they last longer in the freezer by extracting air to help seal in flavor and preserve the food’s texture. A simple three-button operation makes sealing any food fast and easy. This machine is also equipped with an easy locking system for added security. An integrated drip tray captures any leaks and makes cleanup a bit faster. This sealer’s compact design takes up a minimal amount of counter space.

Price: $89.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Extracts air for enhanced flavor and freshness

Simple operation

Compact design

Cons:

A bit loud

Doesn’t come with accessories

Can’t fit a bag roll inside

6. VacMaster VP215 Chamber Vacuum Sealer

This heavy-duty vacuum sealer comes with a powerful rotary oil pump that effortlessly manages larger loads. While it’s a bit larger than most vacuum sealers, this VacMaster unit is easy to use. A double seal on every bag creates a strong and long-lasting seal that helps to keep your food as fresh and flavorful as possible. Despite its size, this vacuum sealer’s quiet operation makes it optimal for use in a range of settings, from personal use at home to smaller restaurants. As an added bonus, this unit can package liquids and foods that contain a lot of liquid, such as stews, soups, marinades, and fresh meat.

Price: $899.00 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easily handles larger loads

Double seals bags

Quiet operation

Cons:

Large

Pricey

Comes without retort bags

7. FoodSaver V3835 Vacuum Sealing System

Customers with smaller countertops particularly like this unit’s space-saving vertical design. If you like the thought of having the sealer do most of the work, you’ll appreciate its fully automatic operation along with two distinct vacuum speeds. There are separate moist and dry food settings to ensure the best possible sealing. As an added bonus, this sealing system features a handy roll holder and bag cutter. It’s also equipped with a crush-resistant sealing system that helps protect delicate foods when sealing.

Price: $152.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Space-saving design

Fully automatic

Comes with roll holder and bag cutter

Cons:

Sensor doesn’t always detect when a bag is in the sealer

Have to freeze liquids before sealing them

Doesn’t always make a tight seal

8. Nesco VS-02 Food Vacuum Sealer

This budget-friendly vacuum sealer has a lot to offer. For starters, it’s fully automatic, which means that it takes care of most of the work. A single-touch operation and auto shutoff feature adds to its convenience. There is even a smart features switch that prolongs sealing time for wet items and makes a tighter seal when necessary. Unlike some other models currently on the market, you can also use this one to protect special documents and papers or to keep supplies dry when you’re camping.

Price: $79.45 (12 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable

Keeps camping supplies dry

Auto shutoff

Cons:

Large

Needs to cool off after every 3-4 seal

A bit heavy

9. Weston 65-0201 Pro-2300 Vacuum Sealer

If you’re in the market for a vacuum sealer with all the bells and whistles, this one is worth a close look. Bright LED lights let you closely monitor each stage of the sealing process. A powerful double piston pump seal bar, combined with an impressive 935 watts of power and a long seal bar, ensures that each food item has a solid and reliable seal each time. While you simply press the start button for most items, a manual control option allows you to set the pressure for softer or more delicate foods.

Price: $379.94 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

LED lights

935 watts

Manual control enables specific pressure settings

Cons:

Sometimes seals a bit early

Lacks a drip tray

No manual control when sealing

10. VacMaster VP112S Chamber Vacuum Sealer

This redesigned vacuum sealer features a heavy-duty chamber and a durable lid for reliable and consistent performance. Customers particularly like the marinating cycle, which marinates and infuses meats, veggies, and fruit, ensuring a deeper and more rewarding flavor in your favorite dishes. An easy-to-use control panel is another perk. Handy chamber technology lets you vacuum package liquids and foods that have a lot of liquid. Despite its relatively large size, the low-profile design of this vacuum sealer lets it fit nicely onto most countertops.

Price: $699.00

Pros:

Marinating cycle

Heavy-duty chamber

Low-profile design

Cons:

Loud operation

Heavy

Not easily portable

