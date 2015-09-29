Best Bike Trainer 2018: Which Is Right for You?

You don’t have to be a serious cyclist to invest in an indoor bike trainer. This piece of equipment simply holds the bike in place while you generate resistance and power to meet your specific workout goals. While there are different variations of trainers, all are designed to accommodate a typical road bike. Many can also fit hybrids and mountain bikes. If you’re buying a bike trainer for the first time or you already own one and are considering upgrading, knowing the different types of bike trainers and how they function can help narrow down the options.

Resistance trainers are popular for their simplicity, affordability, and durability. Resistance levels increase the harder or faster you pedal. With this type of trainer, your own pedaling powers a fan for resistance. A magnetic trainer offers fixed resistance using magnetic force. Unlike a wind trainer, you can’t change the resistance level by pedaling harder or faster. This type of trainer is ideal for longer, steadier rides. A fluid trainer offers progressive resistance, and the levels will increase the harder and faster you pedal.

Roller bike trainers can be deceptive, as they look quite simple. Despite its basic design, this type of roller is challenging as it requires you to stay balanced and upright on your bike. Unlike a typical bike trainer, there is no stand to hold your bike in place. Regardless of which type of bike trainer you choose, you’ll want one that’s sturdy and durable enough to withstand the demands of your indoor training sessions.

Smart bike trainers are an increasingly popular option among cyclists who don’t mind spending a bit more for a more technology-filled training session. Whether you want continuous feedback during a ride or are just intrigued by the technology, this type of trainer typically keeps track of your speed, cadence, power, and more. Many of these trainers are either ANT+ compatible, meaning they need a separate dongle to work properly, or Bluetooth-ready. Once your smart trainer is properly set up you can start on a virtual ride to inject a bit more variety and excitement into a typical indoor training ride.

There are many tips to consider when shopping for the right bike trainer. For many cyclists, the method of attachment is a primary concern. Some trainers let you directly attach the rear axle and cassette, which replaces the rear wheel of the bike. This option can help save your bike’s tire while providing a smoother connection. However, not every axle or drivetrain is compatible with this type of trainer. Bike trainers with a traditional wheel drive operate by pressing against the rear tire. While this option is typically less expensive than direct mount trainers it can also produce more noise and wear out tires relatively quickly.

If you’re going to spend money on a new trainer, you’ll probably also want to invest in some common bike trainer accessories. A front tire block allows you to keep your bike at a steady height to mimic a natural riding position. Some cyclists stack the blocks to mimic a hill climb. A trainer tire is another solid investment, as trainers can put a lot of stress on a rear tire. It’s important to find the right tire size for your bike. A sweat net can keep sweat from corroding crucial bike components, including the frame. A trainer mat can dampen noise and make cleanup easier after a workout. You can also consider a power meter to track your workouts.

1. CycleOps Fluid 2 Trainer

This popular fluid bike trainer is a solid mid-range option that caters to cyclists of all levels. One unique feature of this CycleOps trainer is that it uses hydraulic fluid instead of magnetic or mechanical resistance. On the road, resistance naturally increases along with your pedal speed. Hydraulic fluid mimics this process and offers a more realistic road feel. You’ll also enjoy a consistent ride and progressive resistance with a minimal amount of noise regardless of how intense your workout gets.

A precision-based flywheel lets you choose your ride intensity by shifting gears just as you would during an outdoor ride. The durable steel frame stands up well over time and keeps the bike from wobbling or tipping. Adjustable foot pads promote a safe and stable ride on a variety of surfaces.

The CycleOps Fluid 2 Winter Training Kit is ideal for extended indoor training as it comes with two climbing blocks, a training mat, and sweat guard. The pricier Cycleops Magnus Trainer features an electromagnetic resistance up to 1500 watts for a more realistic road feel on the trainer. If you’re looking for a smart trainer, the CycleOps Hammer Direct Drive Smart Trainer is also available.

This bike trainer is best for beginner to experienced cyclists seeking a well-built and reliable trainer with a realistic road feel that mimics outdoor rides. It may not come with some of the bells and whistles you’d find in pricier trainers, including smart connectivity, but the CycleOps Fluid 2 is a solid choice for an affordable trainer that can withstand the demands of frequent indoor rides and training sessions.

Price: $299.99

Pros:

Road-like feel

Durable frame

Hydraulic fluid automatically increases speed

Cons:

Subpar assembly instructions

A small number of consumers complain that the fluid began to leak out after awhile

Some users wish it had more resistance

2. Kinetic Road Machine Smart Trainer

If boredom is an issue during your indoor rides, consider the Kinetic Road Machine Smart Trainer. An included Bluetooth sensor communicates with Kinetic inRide app to provide vital information during your training sessions such as power, speed, calories burned, and cadence. Not only can this information boost your training and make each session more meaningful, it also means that you won’t need to spend extra money on a power meter to keep track of your training.

This bike resistance trainer is geared towards avid cyclists who need a bike trainer that can stand up to their serious indoor training demands, as is evident by its smooth operation and leak-proof design. Each training ride generates a large amount of heat, which can take a toll on the components over time. However, this innovative fluid resistance and cooling system minimizes heat buildup and subsequent damage over time, resulting in a long-lasting trainer that can withstand the demands of heavy use.

Cyclists particularly like the large diameter tire roller, which helps reduce tire wear. This Kinetic trainer fits most types of bikes with wheels ranging from 24 to 29 inches. It also comes with its own skewer to ensure a secure bike fit.

Unlike the Kinetic Rock n Roll 2.0 Trainer, which moves to better simulate real rides outdoors, this trainer stand stays firmly in place as you ride.

This trainer is best for cyclists looking for an affordable and reliable smart trainer. With its smart integration and a design that reduces heat buildup, this bike trainer is a practical choice for serious cyclists who need a trainer that will hold up to long and intense sessions.

Price: $290.00 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for serious indoor training

Bluetooth integration for real-time feedback and results

Larger roller reduces tire wear

Cons:

Assembly can be tricky

Some wish the cadence measurements were more reliable

Slightly bulky

3. Elite Direto Interactive Trainer

Transitioning from the roads to the trainer for a prolonged period of time can be tough, especially if you’re used to fast rides on challenging terrain. The Direto helps keep boredom at bay thanks to Bluetooth technology, which makes it easy to interact with training apps and software, from Zwift to Bikevo, TrainerRoad and more. It also simulates slopes up to 14 percent, and is compatible with road and mountain bike frames.

Along with its realistic road feel, this bike trainer also stands out for its technology. This trainer is ideal for working on power, sprints and cadence. A built-in optical torque sensor provides accurate power measurements. You can also take your workouts to the next level by purchasing the available pedaling analysis option.

The direct drive setup minimizes potential slippage and tire damage. While the trainer is very stable when it’s set up, it also folds up quickly and easily for transportation.

This bike trainer is best for advanced cyclists seeking highly accurate power output measurements and a very realistic road feel complete with slope simulation.

Price: $899.00

Pros:

Caters to advanced cyclists

Slope simulation up to 14 percent

Available pedaling analysis

Cons:

Cassette needs to be installed

Some assembly required

Doesn’t come with a cassette

4. Kinetic Rock and Roll 2.0 Trainer

If you find the thought of being stuck indoors on a stationary trainer unbearable, consider the Rock and Roll 2.0. This indoor bike trainer features a unique frame design for a more realistic feel, as your bike will move in a similar manner to your favorite road rides. The bike trainer also forces you to maintain proper form as you ride, making it a cycling-specific workout trainer. The result is that you’ll need to continuously stabilize yourself using your core muscles without using excessive upper body movement.

A specially designed fluid resistance mechanism mimics road feel for a more realistic ride, even when you’re stuck indoors. A smart version, Kinetic Rock ‘N Roll Smart, is also available. This version features pre-installed sensor technology that lets riders connect to the Kinetic inRide app to keep track of each training session.

This bike trainer is best for any cyclist who dreads the thought of being stuck on a stationary bike trainer. Riding on a moving trainer can ease the transition back to the roads for the outdoor riding season.

Price: $549.00

Pros:

Realistic road movement

Promotes proper cycling form

Minimizes excessive upper body movement

Cons:

Doesn’t include a riser ring for the front wheel

Could be quieter

Initial learning curve for some riders

5. Tacx Neo Smart Direct Driver Trainer

Lack of noise is what sets this bike trainer apart from the rest. Whether you live in an apartment building or just want a trainer that won’t produce much noise, this one is worth a close look. There aren’t any physical transmissions, which in turn means no noisy parts or components. Although it’s designed to be connected to a smartphone, tablet, or similar device, this trainer works equally well as a fluid trainer. Resistance increases along with your speed, leaving you in full control over your workout. Unique road surface simulation allows you to feel as though you’re riding outdoors on various surfaces, including gravel and cobblestone. A cassette is included.

This trainer is best for serious cyclists seeking a performance-oriented trainer that can withstand intense winter training sessions and that offers smart connectivity. It’s also a good choice for anyone seeking a more realistic road feel. Unlike most resistance trainers, this one is used without a rear wheel. The result is that you won’t need to spend extra money on a trainer tire or worry about wear and tear on the rear tire during indoor training sessions.

Price: $1,619.00

Pros:

Quiet operation

Comes with a cassette

Designed to provide true road-like feel

Cons:

Pricey

A bit heavy

Some riders complain of an initial grinding noise

6. CycleOps Magnus Trainer

This smart trainer features ANT+ and Bluetooth 4.0 technology so that riders can use popular virtual training programs and apps such as Zwift and CycleOps Virtual Training. The CycleOps Magnus Smart Trainer is a newer addition to the CycleOps family, but fans of previous models will find several similarities. Some examples include the clutch knob that controls tension between the bike’s rear tire and roller, along with a hand-constructed durable frame. Electromagnetic resistance from 0 to 1500 watts gives you that road feel you crave when riding indoors. The controlled resistance is activated by the rear tire. This bike trainer can accommodate 650b and 700c sizes along with 26, 27, and 29-inch tires.

The CycleOps Hammer Direct Drive Smart Trainer is also available. It’s pricier, but this trainer offers electromagnetic resistant for nearly instant resistance and maximum power. A direct drive design means increased compatibility with most bikes.

This bike trainer is best for dedicated cyclists who want a versatile trainer with fast and realistic resistance along with smart connectivity with ANT+ and Bluetooth technology.

Price: $599.99

Pros:

Clutch knob for optimal tension control

Fast electromagnetic resistance

Resistance activated by rear tire

Cons:

Not compatible with 650c wheels

A bit loud

Pricey

7. Conquer Indoor Bike Trainer

This bike trainer is easy to set up and works just as well in your garage as it does in a dedicated exercise room. You can also fold it easily for effortless portability thanks to its wide frame. Don’t be fooled by the lower price tag, as this trainer features a reliable heavy duty construction. Unlike most trainers on the market, a front wheel riser block is included.

Cyclists appreciate the included quick release and sturdy mounting clips, which holds the bike securely in place while reducing slippage. The trainer is also quiet, making it easy to use in a smaller living space without waking others up. This bike trainer is compatible with 26-inch, 27-inch, and 700c bikes. A similar option is the Travel Trac Comp Fluid Bicycle Trainer.

This bike trainer is best for beginner to intermediate cyclists looking for a heavy duty and budget-friendly bike trainer. It’s also easy to fold and carry, making it a popular choice for those who can’t have a permanent setup or who want to bring their trainer along when traveling.

Price: $68.80

Pros:

Easy to set up

Heavy duty construction

Includes a front wheel riser block

Cons:

Magnetic resistance could be better

A bit loud with larger/thicker tires

Requires manual resistance adjustment

8. FDW Magnet Steel Bike Trainer

Magnetic resistance combined with five internal resistance settings keeps you in control of the power you need for every workout. The trainer is compatible with most road and mountain bikes with 26-inch, 27-inch, and 700c tires. An adjustable knob ensures a more specific fit while ensuring that you can effortlessly control the bike’s resistance from your handlebars. Despite its heavy frame, this bike trainer can be easily transported and stored when necessary.

This bike trainer is best for beginner and casual riders who want an affordable trainer that’s easy to set up and use. It’s ideal for the occasional ride that doesn’t require too much standing or heavy sprinting.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Entry-level stand

Five resistance settings

Adjustable knob for precise fit

Cons:

A bit noisy

Doesn’t come with a climbing block

May wobble when standing

9. CycleOps Mag Trainer

CycleOps is know for its reliable and popular mid-range models, but the CycleOps Mag Trainer has a lot to offer for cyclists seeking an entry-level magnetic resistance unit. For starters, it’s compatible with Zwift and other popular virtual training apps. You can choose between five adjustable resistance levels to find the right one for each workout. Linear resistance provides a smooth pedal stroke, while the magnetic resistance keeps noise and friction to a minimum.

This bike trainer is best for cyclists seeking a no-frills magnetic trainer that offers a smooth ride and reliable performance.

Price: $109.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Entry-level magnetic resistance unit

Five adjustable resistance levels

Fits most road and mountain bike frames

Cons:

Combined bike and rider weight limit of 300 pounds

Not the cheapest magnetic trainer

Resistance knobs feel a bit flimsy

10. RAD Cycle Products Magnetic Bicycle Trainer

If you’re looking for an easily portable bike trainer that can be folded up and stored away when not in use, this one is a good bet. It also stands out for its durability, which includes a sturdy frame, robust material, and extra-wide legs. The legs are also separated for even better stability. As soon as you begin to pedal, an internal magnet starts to generate resistance. You can hook up just about any road or mountain bike with 26-inch, 27-inch, or 700c wheels. To increase or decrease resistance, simply shift the gears on your bike up or down. Another budget-friendly option is the Travel Trac Comp Fluid Bicycle Trainer.

This bike trainer is best for the beginner to intermediate cyclist who needs a budget-friendly lightweight and easily portable trainer.

Price: $59.77

Pros:

Extra-wide separated legs for added stability

Compatible with 26-inch, 27-inch, and 700c wheels

Easy to change resistance level

Cons:

Noisy, especially with mountain bike tires

Best for bikes with quick-release tires

Resistance isn’t too variable

