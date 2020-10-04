15 Best Indoor Cycling Bikes (Peloton Alternatives)

Complete your home spinning setup with a pair of the best indoor cycling shoes for spinning . You can also browse our best indoor bike trainers for more great indoor cycling options.

Premium home spinning bikes are loaded with features, but they can also set you back quite a bit. We’ve found several viable Peloton alternatives that are comfortable, highly adjustable, and come with many of the same features, including performance displays and even live and on-demand spinning classes.

Is Spinning Good for Weight Loss?

Spinning is the optimal cardio workout and can burn up to 600 calories an hour, according to this TIME article. This intense cardio workout also been shown to increase lung and heart capacity. To keep closer tabs on your fitness and weight loss goals, consider pairing a Bluetooth heart rate monitor to your bike or attach a speed or cadence sensor to track your speed and pedal rotations per minute.

Cycling, including home spin workouts, can do more than just reduce your waistline (or at least keep it in check). For starters, it's a low-impact exercise that's easy on the joints. However, pedaling with resistance can also help to build bone, says Dr. Safran-Norton.

Biking can also build some serious muscle. Aside from the obvious glutes and quads, which power each pedal stroke, you'll also build up your calf muscles and hamstrings. Cycling can even work out your core muscles, which you use to maintain balance and stay upright.

Is a Spin Bike worth It? Which Indoor Cycling Bike Is Right for Me?

Are you looking for the best indoor bicycle that's similar to the one you use in your studio? Do you need an indoor cycling bike with maximum resistance and features to help maximize your performance? Is your primary goal to find the best budget spin bike for your money?

Answering these questions can help narrow down the options and determine whether a fitness cycling bike is worth it for your home. The best spin bike for home use will vary from one individual to the next, depending on your budget and preferences.

Some indoor cycling bikes give you a basic ride to stay fit, while the top tier bikes provide a studio-level cycling experience in the comfort of your own home. If the best spin bike for you is one that provides an interactive riding experience and premium features, we have several options. One of the best spin bikes for home if you're looking for a studio experience is the NordicTrack S15i Studio Cycle, which has an interactive touchscreen display with on-demand workouts. The Keiser M3i is a solid indoor cycling bike that features interactive cycling workouts via Bluetooth.

Both the Wahoo KICKR and Tacx Neo Bike Smart indoor cycling bikes cater to more serious riders seeking maximum performance during indoor training sessions. Whether your goal is to come out ahead of the competition when winter is over or simply stay in peak shape on days when you can't ride outdoors, these indoor cycling bikes have maximum resistance, a smooth ride and slope simulations to mimic the steepest hills.

What Should I Look for in an Indoor Cycling Bike?

Power, features, price tag and performance are some of the main components you'll want to look for in an indoor cycling bike. If your workouts are geared towards power and performance, look for a flywheel that's at least 35 pounds. Spin bikes with computers also provide essential data to help you track your workouts. Not only do these flywheels provide more resistance for hill climbs and interval sessions, they're also generally smoother as you pedal.

Features vary widely from one bike to the next. Some bikes don't even come with a display, which keeps the overall cost down but can leave you guessing when it comes to speed, time, distance and the overall intensity of your workouts. The best spin bikes with higher-end features have all the bells and whistles, including built-in cadence metrics, heart rate monitoring and even interval training programs.

Aside from your standard LCD display that shows your distance, speed, time and calories, another popular feature is a media device. Some bikes have integrated systems with an included trial subscription to check out live and on-demand workouts, closely track your performance and more. Other bikes simply come with a device holder so that you can prop up your own tablet or phone to keep yourself entertained.

If you're just starting out or you only plan on riding occasionally, the standard platform pedals could be OK. These pedals often come with toe clips or cages to keep your feet from sliding. All you need to do is put on your sneakers and make adjustments accordingly for a comfortable ride.

If you're a more experienced cyclist and want to get the most power and performance out of each training session, a clip-in style shoe is better. A few home spin bikes on our list have dual-sided SPD pedals, but you can also purchase your own.

What Is the Best Spin Bike for Home Use?

We've rounded up the best spin bikes for your home with every budget and type of rider in mind. You'll find a selection of budget-friendly cycling bikes that provide a solid overall value (we especially like Yosuda cycling bike and the Circuit Fitness Deluxe Club if you're looking for great bang for your buck). We've also chosen the best indoor bicycles for mid-range and premium budgets if you crave that studio spinning experience in your home.

