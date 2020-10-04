15 Best Indoor Cycling Bikes (Peloton Alternatives)

Premium home spinning bikes are loaded with features, but they can also set you back quite a bit. We’ve found several viable Peloton alternatives that are comfortable, highly adjustable, and come with many of the same features, including performance displays and even live and on-demand spinning classes.
Complete your home spinning setup with a pair of the best indoor cycling shoes for spinning. You can also browse our best indoor bike trainers for more great indoor cycling options.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,599.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $329.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $339.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $369.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $334.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $319.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $599.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $999.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,995.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $334.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $2,899.99 Shop now at Backcountry
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $619.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle (S15i & S22i)Price: $1,599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incline matching technology
- Comes with two three-pound dumbbells
- Wattage readouts for maximum performance
- Doesn't come with clipless pedals
- Not readily compatible with Zwift
- Lacks Bluetooth connectivity
The S15i and S22i NordicTrack commercial studio cycles aren’t the cheapest Peloton alternatives on our list, but they’re about as close as you can get at a slightly more affordable price.
A potential drawback to home spin workouts is feeling as though you’re riding alone, but both the Peloton and NordicTrack bikes offer a broad selection of live and on-demand classes to keep you motivated. If you’re not sure whether this is the right setup for you, NordicTrack includes a one-year iFit membership to explore different instructors and classes. Alternatively, you get 30 app-free trial days with the purchase of a Peloton bike.
Both NordicTrack cycling bikes have built-in displays (14 inches for the S15i and 22 for the S22i). In comparison, the entry-level Peloton has a 22-inch HD touchscreen, while the higher-end model has a 24-inch HD touchscreen. Both spin bike manufacturers require an upgrade if you want a screen that rotates 360 degrees and tilts for better visibility.
Whether you could use some extra motivation to challenge yourself or you tend to go out a bit too hard, both NordicTrack home spin bikes have real-time trainer controls to optimize each workout. As you ride, the trainers digitally adjust your incline, decline and resistance to keep up with the class.
Solo workouts can be tedious, but these commercial spin bikes keep you engaged with -10 percent and 20 percent live decline and incline controls. The S15i has 22 resistance levels, while the S22i has 24. As with the Peloton, vital stats such as power wattage readouts are easily visible as you ride. Whether you want to take a break from studio workouts or you’re craving a more realistic outdoor riding experience, both spin bike manufacturers also offer scenic rides around the world.
Each studio cycle includes a pair of three-pound dumbbells to work your upper body. Weights are sold separately for the Peloton bikes. The seat and handlebars are fully adjustable on most of the best spin bikes, and the Peloton and Studio Cycle bikes are no exception. These bikes also accommodate a wide range of rider heights, making them comfortable enough for the entire family.
Upgrade to the S22i if you want a larger 22-inch Smart HD touchscreen. The S22i also comes with dual water bottle holders. Both bikes feature the same commercial-grade steel construction and a smooth and silent magnetic resistance system. Both indoor cycling bikes are compatible with standard road bike seats and pedals and come with a 10-year frame warranty.
-
2. Sunny Health & Fitness Pro II (SF-B1995)Price: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable seat and handlebars
- Large 40-pound flywheel
- Media holder for tablet and phone
- Felt pads need to be lubricated every six months or so
- Lacks dual-sided pedals
- Some find the seat tricky to adjust
Unlike some of its competitors, the Sunny Health & Fitness Pro II (SF-B1995) features an advanced digital monitor to help you keep tabs on your workouts. Although the bike doesn’t have an integrated display, it’s much more affordable than some of its pricier competitors. If you don’t mind using your own device for workouts (the bike has a media holder with room for a tablet), this budget-friendly bike is a solid value for home workouts.
As you pedal, the bike tracks your speed, time, distance, calories, pulse, and RPM. You can also use the scan function to cycle through the various metrics. An integrated pulse sensor tracks your heart rate during every cycling session.
The 40-pound flywheel is designed for speed and momentum for athletes of all levels. A micro-adjustable controller allows you to fine-tune your workouts by adding or removing as much resistance as you need. This bike also has a dual felt pad resistance system for a more realistic road-like feel.
While this home spin bike doesn’t come with a tablet, it has a device holder with plenty of room for your smartphone or tablet. This setup allows you to follow along with your favorite online training classes or watch your favorite movies or TV shows to help pass the time. The seat is adjustable in four ways, while the handlebars move up and down for a more personalized fit.
An integrated bottle holder ensures you’ll stay properly hydrated during workouts. Built-in transport wheels make it easier to maneuver the bike.
If you don’t need a digital monitor or device holder, check out the SF-B1002, which has a slightly heftier 49-pound flywheel.
-
3. YOSUDA Indoor Cycling BikePrice: $339.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with an extra brake pad
- Seat is adjustable up and down and fore/aft
- Integrated device holder for entertainment
- Handlebars are only adjustable up and down
- Display doesn't show RPM
- Some find the seat uncomfortable
A 35-pound flywheel keeps you pedaling smoothly while providing road-like resistance to give you a rewarding workout session every time. An LCD monitor shows distance, speed, time, odometer and calories burned for guidance.
The seat is adjustable forward and back and up and down to put you in the most natural and comfortable riding position. The inseam height is 25 to 35 inches. You can also adjust the handlebars up and down.
This cycle bike has adjustable friction resistance along with a smooth-riding belt drive system. An integrated iPad holder lets you prop up your favorite device for entertainment as you ride. You’ll also find beginner-friendly cage pedals along with an integrated water bottle holder and easily adjustable resistance.
The frame supports up to 270 pounds. Built-in wheels allow you to move the bike out of the way.
-
4. Cyclace Cycling BikePrice: $369.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seat adjusts in four ways
- Multi-function monitor shows time, speed, distance, calories and other real-time data
- Built-in wheels make it easier to move the bike
- Monitor doesn't show cadence
- Uncomfortable stock seat
- Flywheel is smaller than many competitors
This affordable indoor exercise bike has all the essentials for a satisfying home workout. The bike features a 36-pound flywheel and a belt drive system for a more accurate and quiet ride. You can simply turn the resistance knob as needed to adjust the resistance level.
The bike’s frame is durable and has a multi-layer design to protect against rust. The handlebars can be adjusted in two ways, while the seat is adjustable in four ways to fit riders of various sizes.
Other highlights include a built-in iPhone holder and a multi-function monitor. This indoor cycling bike has cage pedals and built-in wheels to move the bike when necessary.
Find more Cyclace Cycling Bike information and reviews here.
-
5. DMASUN Indoor Cycling BikePros:
Cons:
- Large 40-pound flywheel
- Media holder can fit an iPad
- Multi-grip handlebar for easy sitting and standing
- Handlebars are only height adjustable
- Small display screen
- Some taller users say they feel cramped
This indoor cycling bike from DMASUN has everything you need to get in a high-quality workout without spending a fortune on exercise equipment. Highlights include a 40-pound flywheel, which provides plenty of resistance for even your most challenging HIIT and hills sessions, along with a comfy seat cushion to keep you pedaling for longer periods of time. The seat is also adjustable in four ways for maximum comfort.
You can easily adjust the resistance as you go with the twist of a knob. The multi-grip handlebar provides a more comfortable ride by allowing you to seamlessly transition from seated to standing positions as you ride. A glance at the integrated LCD monitor shows real-time data as you ride, with the media holder has enough room to fit an iPad.
This cycling bike features a heavy-duty steel frame and can comfortably support up to 330 pounds. An inseam length between 30 and 45 inches fits riders of various sizes.
-
6. pooboo Indoor Cycling Bike (D525LM)Price: $319.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Integrated tablet and media holder
- LCD display shows real-time stats such as distance, time, speed and calories
- Smooth 35-pound bidirectional flywheel
- Doesn't come with dual-sided SPD pedals
- Handlebars only adjust up and down
- Doesn't have magnetic resistance
The best spin bikes are fully adjustable so that you can comfortably complete your favorite rides. You can adjust the seat and handlebars in various ways on this indoor cycling bike to find the optimal riding position. The seat is fully padded and can be moved up and down and front and back. You can also adjust the handlebars up and down.
Once you’ve made the appropriate adjustments, it’s time to set a new PR or simply make some serious fitness gains thanks to the 35-pound flywheel. Whether you’re hammering out Tabata intervals, taking a quick jog out of the saddle, or cruising your way to the top of a hill, you’ll have plenty of resistance to feel supported and challenged. A smooth belt-drive system means more confident workouts without worrying about disturbing others.
To make workouts harder or easier, you simply need to turn the dial to the right or left to increase or decrease resistance. Micro adjustments allow you to fine-tune each workout. Pressing down on the same knob quickly stops the bike when necessary.
As you ride, the multi-function LCD display shows your real-time speed, time, distance, and calories so that you can keep tabs on your workouts. If you want to follow with your favorite cycling instructor or entertain yourself in another way, simply place your phone or tablet on the designated holder.
Aluminum alloy cage pedals keep your feet from slipping as you ride. Other perks include an integrated water bottle holder and transport wheels. This bike supports up to 270 pounds.
-
7. Schwinn IC3Price: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Integrated device holder
- Riders can use SPD clips or toe cages
- Seat is fully adjustable
- Doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity
- Can't connect to popular apps such as Zwift or Peloton
- Display readout doesn't show heart rate
Unlike many of its competitors, the IC3 from Schwinn is equipped with a 40-pound flywheel to give you an even more challenging workout. Another perk is its silent belt drive, which means you can get in a workout without disturbing others. Virtually limitless resistance levels let you take your workouts to new levels.
Wireless heart rate monitoring makes it easier to gauge your training and fitness levels. The built-in LCD display shows your speed, time, distance, calories, RPMs and watts. The racing-style seat can be adjusted up and down as well as forward and back for a more comfortable riding position. There’s also a built-in media rack to keep you entertained during workouts.
If you’re looking for a step up, the Schwinn IC4 has loads of features for the price, from a full-color display to included dumbbells and a USB charging station. If you’d like a bit of virtual motivation, this indoor cycling bike provides access to the Explore the World app with access to virtual races and stunning scenery from around the world. It’s also compatible with the Zwift and Peloton apps.
-
8. Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike SeriesPrice: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Over 30 resistance levels
- Racing-style seat
- Console-based adjustments
- Trial subscription is only 14 days
- App could be improved
- Some find the seat uncomfortable
If you’re looking for a live studio experience, consider the Echelon Smart Connect EX-3. While the included trial is just for two weeks, you can easily extend your subscription. Once the bike is set up, you can use the accompanying app to access everything from live classes to scenic rides and more.
This indoor exercise bike doesn’t skimp on technology, and you’ll find a backlit Bluetooth display and a 2.4 USB charger. A choice of more than 30 resistance levels lets you customize workouts as you go. Other highlights include a smooth motor, precise magnetic resistance, a racing-style seat and console-based adjustments.
The fully-equipped Echelon EX-5 has all the essentials and more you’ll need to cruise through hills, tackle HIIT sessions and get into great shape. Highlights include an aero handlebar system and Bluetooth connectivity. There’s also a competition-style seat with quick lever-style adjustability. The integrated mount is large enough for a tablet and flips a full 180 degrees. Whether you need to crank up the resistance or dial it down a bit, you’ll have 32 levels of magnetic resistance to play with.
A simple twist of the knob in either direction will instantly make your ride easier or more challenging. There’s plenty of opportunities to stay hydrated during your sweatiest and most intense sessions, thanks to dual handlebar-mounted bottle holders. This indoor cycling bike also has a weight rack behind the seat and SPD-compatible pedals with adjustable toe cages.
Find more Echelon Smart Connect EX-3 information and reviews here.
-
9. JOROTO X2 Indoor Cycling BikePrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Resistance knob adjusts by simply turning the dial
- Multi-use holder provides enough space for your water bottle, tablet or phone
- Virtually noiseless belt drive system
- Doesn't have an LCD display
- Lacks a separate water bottle holder
- Some competitors have a higher weight capacity
You can adjust the handlebars and seat up and down as well as forward and back, which provides an even more comfortable and customized riding experience. This spinning bike also comes with a quiet magnetic resistance system that won’t disturb those around you, even if you’re riding late at night or early in the morning. The belt drive system is also virtually noiseless and provides an even pedal stroke.
A 35-pound chromed flywheel lets you ramp up the resistance when you need it to crush your most challenging intervals and hill climbs. When you need to make the resistance harder or dial it back, simply turn the resistance knob accordingly.
The multi-use holder provides enough space for a water bottle or your tablet or phone to keep yourself occupied as you ride. Built-in transportation wheels make it easier to move the bike when you’re done.
The bike has an inseam of 27.5 to 36 inches and can support up to 280 pounds.
The Joroto X1S is more affordable, but it features a chain drive (rather than the smoother belt drive on the X2) along with felt pad resistance, while the X2 features magnetic resistance. Both bikes have room to store a tablet, but only the X2 has a water bottle holder. You’ll find the same 35-pound flywheel on both bikes.
-
10. MaxKare Belt Drive Indoor Cycling BikePrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits a wide range of riders from 4'11" to 6'3"
- Built-in water bottle holder
- Integrated iPad and media holder
- Only comes with platform pedals
- Handlebars can't be adjusted forward and back
- Doesn't display RPM
The heavy-duty 44-pound flywheel on this bike rivals the flywheels typically found on pricier models. With such a large flywheel, you can expect a smoother and more stable ride along with ample resistance for even the most challenging hill climbs and interval sessions.
The seat has plenty of padding for cushioning on longer rides and is adjustable up and down and forward and back. You can also adjust the handlebars up and down for a more personalized fit.
If you’re curious about how you’re doing as you ride, the LCD monitor shows essentials such as distance, time, speed, heart rate and calories burned. An integrated iPad holder keeps you entertained as you ride. There’s also a built-in water bottle holder for hydration.
This bike generally fits riders from 4’11” to 6’3″ and has a maximum weight capacity of 264 pounds. Built-in transportation wheels let you maneuver the bike as needed.
-
11. Keiser M3i Indoor CyclePrice: $1,995.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique frame shape mimics many road bikes
- Integrated media holder can fit most tablets
- Can access FTP zones, heart rate and more via the accompanying app
- Pricey
- Limited third party app compatibility
- Integrated computer is a bit primative
This Keiser spin bike is worth the splurge if you’re looking for all the bells and whistles. Some riders consider this Keiser spin bike model to be the best indoor cycling bike for its uniquely shaped frame, which is comparable to various road bike frames.
You can raise up both the handlebars and seat simultaneously, which also allows the bike to accommodate riders ranging from 4’10” to 7 feet tall. Bluetooth technology enables you to connect with the accompanying app to view real-time heart rate and power output, FTP zones and more.
The Keiser spin bike, made in the U.S.A., features a pre-tensioned belt that doesn’t require adjustments over time. You can use your tablet to do virtual workouts or keep yourself entertained with a favorite TV show series as you ride.
Find more Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle information and reviews here.
-
12. PYHIGH Indoor Cycling Bike (S2)Pros:
Cons:
- Suits beginners and more advanced riders with its 35-pound bi-directional flywheel
- Monitor shows distance, speed, time, odometer and calories
- Belt drive system won't loosen over time
- Doesn't track heart rate
- Handlebars aren't fully adjustable
- Display doesn't show RPM/cadence
A 35-pound bi-directional flywheel gives you plenty of resistance if you need it for more advanced cycling workouts. You also won’t have to worry about disturbing those around you as you crank out one interval after the next thanks to this bike’s smooth and quiet belt-drive system. The belt is also designed for longevity and won’t stretch out over time.
To help you find the best cycling position, the seat adjusts back and forth as well as up and down. The seat post has an inseam of 25 to 38.5 inches and will fit riders from 4’9″ to 6’5″. The handlebars are adjustable up and down.
You can keep yourself in check as you ride by looking at the LCD display for your calories, odometer, speed, time and distance. If you need a bit of extra motivation, simply prop up your phone or tablet on the integrated media holder.
This PYHIGH indoor cycling bike also comes with an integrated water bottle holder and a user-friendly resistance dial. Built-in transport wheels make it easier to maneuver the bike.
-
13. Stages Cycling Smart Bike (SB20)Price: $2,899.99Pros:
Cons:
- Maximum resistance of 3,000 watts
- Programmable shift and sprint buttons
- Built-in media holders and charging ports
- Can take awhile to assemble
- Doesn't have a gear indicator
- Some competitors offer better shifters
If your indoor cycling preferences skew more towards recreating your favorite road rides rather than a spin class, the Stages Cycling Smart Bike could be the best indoor cycling bike for you. For starters, it’s equipped with electronic shifting, braking and steering to help you almost forget that you’re riding inside. A sturdy Gates carbon belt drive means this bike is in it for the long haul, no matter how frequent or intense your riding sessions.
A monster 50-pound flywheel provides plenty of resistance for even your most demanding hill climbs and interval sessions. In fact, it’s enough for up to 3,000 watts of resistance. To put that huge number into perspective, Fernando Gaviria won stage 5 at the 2017 Giro d’Italia with an average power output of 934 watts and a peak power output of 1,339 watts during his final sprint.
Of course, you don’t have to be an elite (or even a serious cyclist) to enjoy all that this smart bike has to offer. One of the biggest perks of this cycling bike is its ability to pair with apps such as Zwift for automatically controlled resistance. ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity also allow you to use the bike with many other popular cycling platforms, including Trainer Road and Sufferfest. An on-board Stages Gen. 3 dual-sided power meter measures your output within +/- 1.5 percent accuracy.
Indoor cycling workouts aren’t always easy, but you’ll find several creature comforts to make even the toughest sessions more tolerable. Highlights include built-in holders for your tablet or smartphone in addition to two fast-charging USB ports to ensure your device doesn’t run out of batteries when you need your favorite song to get you through a challenging segment. Two water bottle mounts make it easier to stay adequately hydrated, even during those long sessions in the saddle.
Programmable shift and sprint buttons make it easy to customize your ride with your gearing and shifting preferences via the Stages Link app. If the stock saddle and handlebars don’t quite match your needs, you can easily swap one or both for your own, including aero and time trial sets.
The saddle and seat post are adjustable to fit riders of various sizes. The crank arm length can also be adjusted to find that perfect fit.
-
14. Merax Deluxe Indoor Cycling BikePrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weight capacity is 330 pounds
- Tension can be adjusted by turning a knob
- Ideal for beginners
- Flywheel isn't very heavy
- Uncomfortable stock seat
- Expect some squeaks and rattles
If you’re looking for the best indoor cycling bike on a tight budget, consider this Merax bicycle. The bike, which has a 22-pound flywheel, is ideal for beginners and those who don’t intend to use it on a daily basis. Aside from its affordable price tag, the bike stands out most for its generous 330-pound weight capacity.
The saddle is adjustable up and down and side to side. You’ll also get an on-board LCD monitor to track your calories, distance, speed and total workout time. Built-in wheels make it easier to transport the bike as needed.
Find more Merax Indoor Cycling Bike information and reviews here.
-
15. L NOW Indoor Cycling Bike (C580)Price: $619.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Belt drive minimizes noise
- Multi-use handlebars are comfortable for sitting and standing
- Built-in display shows calories, speed, distance, time and pulse-based heart rate
- Doesn't have magnetic resistance
- Small display screen
- Only comes with cage pedals
Whether you’re aiming for a new PR or you simply want a challenging workout, the 40-pound flywheel helps guide you to your goals with smooth and stable pedaling. As with most indoor cycling bikes, this one comes with an adjustable resistance knob so that you can increase or decrease the intensity simply by turning the knob to the right or left. When you need to stop, simply press the same knob to halt the pedals.
Don’t worry about waking up those around you if you enjoy late night or early morning workouts, as the belt drive system keeps noise to a minimum. A basic display monitor shows your speed, distance, time, calories and pulse-based heart rate, so you can track your progress during workouts. There’s also a tablet and media holder if you want to pass the time by listening to music or watching your favorite shows.
You can move the seat forward and back as well as up and down to find a more comfortable fit. The handlebars also move up and down, and feature a multi-use design so that you can comfortably sit and stand during workouts. Cage pedals keep your feet secure as you ride.
Is Spinning Good for Weight Loss?
Spinning is the optimal cardio workout and can burn up to 600 calories an hour, according to this TIME article. This intense cardio workout also been shown to increase lung and heart capacity. To keep closer tabs on your fitness and weight loss goals, consider pairing a Bluetooth heart rate monitor to your bike or attach a speed or cadence sensor to track your speed and pedal rotations per minute.
Cycling, including home spin workouts, can do more than just reduce your waistline (or at least keep it in check). For starters, it's a low-impact exercise that's easy on the joints. However, pedaling with resistance can also help to build bone, says Dr. Safran-Norton.
Biking can also build some serious muscle. Aside from the obvious glutes and quads, which power each pedal stroke, you'll also build up your calf muscles and hamstrings. Cycling can even work out your core muscles, which you use to maintain balance and stay upright.
Is a Spin Bike worth It? Which Indoor Cycling Bike Is Right for Me?
Are you looking for the best indoor bicycle that's similar to the one you use in your studio? Do you need an indoor cycling bike with maximum resistance and features to help maximize your performance? Is your primary goal to find the best budget spin bike for your money?
Answering these questions can help narrow down the options and determine whether a fitness cycling bike is worth it for your home. The best spin bike for home use will vary from one individual to the next, depending on your budget and preferences.
Some indoor cycling bikes give you a basic ride to stay fit, while the top tier bikes provide a studio-level cycling experience in the comfort of your own home. If the best spin bike for you is one that provides an interactive riding experience and premium features, we have several options. One of the best spin bikes for home if you're looking for a studio experience is the NordicTrack S15i Studio Cycle, which has an interactive touchscreen display with on-demand workouts. The Keiser M3i is a solid indoor cycling bike that features interactive cycling workouts via Bluetooth.
Both the Wahoo KICKR and Tacx Neo Bike Smart indoor cycling bikes cater to more serious riders seeking maximum performance during indoor training sessions. Whether your goal is to come out ahead of the competition when winter is over or simply stay in peak shape on days when you can't ride outdoors, these indoor cycling bikes have maximum resistance, a smooth ride and slope simulations to mimic the steepest hills.
What Should I Look for in an Indoor Cycling Bike?
Power, features, price tag and performance are some of the main components you'll want to look for in an indoor cycling bike. If your workouts are geared towards power and performance, look for a flywheel that's at least 35 pounds. Spin bikes with computers also provide essential data to help you track your workouts. Not only do these flywheels provide more resistance for hill climbs and interval sessions, they're also generally smoother as you pedal.
Features vary widely from one bike to the next. Some bikes don't even come with a display, which keeps the overall cost down but can leave you guessing when it comes to speed, time, distance and the overall intensity of your workouts. The best spin bikes with higher-end features have all the bells and whistles, including built-in cadence metrics, heart rate monitoring and even interval training programs.
Aside from your standard LCD display that shows your distance, speed, time and calories, another popular feature is a media device. Some bikes have integrated systems with an included trial subscription to check out live and on-demand workouts, closely track your performance and more. Other bikes simply come with a device holder so that you can prop up your own tablet or phone to keep yourself entertained.
If you're just starting out or you only plan on riding occasionally, the standard platform pedals could be OK. These pedals often come with toe clips or cages to keep your feet from sliding. All you need to do is put on your sneakers and make adjustments accordingly for a comfortable ride.
If you're a more experienced cyclist and want to get the most power and performance out of each training session, a clip-in style shoe is better. A few home spin bikes on our list have dual-sided SPD pedals, but you can also purchase your own.
What Is the Best Spin Bike for Home Use?
We've rounded up the best spin bikes for your home with every budget and type of rider in mind. You'll find a selection of budget-friendly cycling bikes that provide a solid overall value (we especially like Yosuda cycling bike and the Circuit Fitness Deluxe Club if you're looking for great bang for your buck). We've also chosen the best indoor bicycles for mid-range and premium budgets if you crave that studio spinning experience in your home.
See Also:
- 11 Best Indoor Cycling Shoes for Spinning
- 11 Best Indoor Exercise Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best Bike Trainers: Which Is Right for You?
- 10 Best Treadmills: Which Is Right for You?
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.