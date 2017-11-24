Top 4 Best Amazon Black Friday 2017 Laptop Sales

Do you need a new laptop? Whether you are stuck with an old and slow laptop, or you suffered from an unfortunate accident and need a replacement, you are in luck because Black Friday is the best time of year to purchase electronics of all kinds. Laptops are so expensive, it is great to be able to take advantage of the amazing sales you will find today. Laptops also make awesome gifts. Kids love them, students need them, and adults wouldn’t scoff at them either! Whether you are shopping for a college student, a young professional, or even a grandparent who is coming in to the digital age, a laptop under the Christmas tree is always a welcome surprise.

In this article I have listed out all of the best deals for laptops that you will find on Amazon.com this Black Friday. Sales like this only come around once a year, so make sure to take advantage of these prices while they last! If you want to see more awesome deals on things like printers, clothing, outdoor goods, home goods and more, click here to take a look at all of our Black Friday deals guides for 2017.

1. $300 Off Huawei MateBook X Signature Edition 13″ Laptop, Office 365 Personal Included, 8+256GB / Intel Core i5 / 2K Display, MateDock v2.0 included (Space Grey)

The Huawei MateBook is an excellent laptop that usually costs over $1,000. It is just 12.5mm thick and weighs less than 2.5 lbs. It has full functionality of a PC running Windows 10 Home and has a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor. The display is 2K and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It has the best screen-to-body ratio of any notebook at 88% and has a 4.4mm narrow bezel on the screen. This is the world’s first 13 inch notebook to launch the Dolby Atmos Sound System for a fully immersive sound experience. The power button is a fingerprint sensor, and it comes with 1 year of Office365 included. It has multiple ports as well – USB-A port, USB-C port, HDMI port and VGA port, two Type C ports, one for charging and/or Mate Dock, and one non-charging port for Mate Dock/accessories.

Price: $799.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

2. $300 Off Huawei MateBook X Signature Edition Ultraslim Laptop, 13″ QHD (2K), Intel Core i7-7500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Fingerprint, Office 365 Personal, MateDock v2.0, Prestige Gold

Here is an even more advanced Huawei MateBook with all of the same great features as the UltraSlim MateBook above, including an extra large, strong screen, fingerprint sensor power button, and Intel Core i& processor. This computer has even more RAM and processing power than the basic edition above, and it can be bought today only for under $1,000!

Price: $999.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

3. $300 Off ASUS ZenBook 3 UX390UA 12.5″ Ultraportable Laptop Intel Core i7-7500U 16GB RAM 512GB SATA SSD with Fingerprint Sensor, Royal Blu

The ASUS ZenBook is a great laptop for students, professionals and anyone else who needs a functional and fast laptop. This notebook has a 12.5″ IPS-Tpe Full HD display with 178° viewing angles encased in Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The bezel on the display is super slim at 7.6mm. It has an Intel Core i7-7500U Processor 2.7 GHz (Turbo to 3.5 GHz) cooled by copper-alloy heatpipes and liquid-crystal-polymer fan, along with 166GB of RAM. There is a built in fingerprint sensor and this laptop comes with Windows 10 Pro OS.

Price: $999 (23 percent off MSRP)

4. 18% Off MSI GL62M 7REX-1896US 15.6″ Full HD Thin and Light Gaming Laptop Computer Quad Core i7-7700HQ, GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4G Graphics, 8GB DRAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB Hard Drive, Steelseries Red Backlit Keyboard

Finally, here is the ultimate gaming laptop on sale for $199 off for one day only. This laptop has all of the speed, size and processing power that you need to run the most advanced games online and off. Features include a 15.6″ Full HD eDP 1920×1080 display, Windows 10 pre-installed and a Core i7-7700HQ (2.8 – 3.8 GHz) processor. It has visualized key system information so that all the info you need is clear at a glance. There is also a mini mode display system to show information on a small size window at a glance. The graphics card is a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4G GDDR5. There is 8GB of RAM (DDR4 2400MHz) and a 128GB M.2 SATA + 1TB (5400RPM) Hard Drive. Special features include a light, thin chassis, steel series red backlight keyboard with anti-ghost key and silver lining, and a Nahimic 2 Surround Sound System for a fully immersive gaming experience.

Price: $899.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.