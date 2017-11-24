Top 5 Best Amazon Black Friday Luggage Deals

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … Unless you are traveling! Going home for the holidays, or even taking a nice vacation, sounds great when you are in the planning stages but the unfortunate truth is that it can be a huge hassle to travel during the busiest time of the year. If you are planning a trip this holiday season, make sure that you have the most comfortable, accessible and convenient travel gear to make your trip go much more smoothly.

A nice set of luggage and packing accessories can really make a difference while you wait in TSA lines, lug your suitcase up five flights of stairs in some exotic locale, or try to stuff it underneath your childhood bed in your small room back home. Black Friday is well known for the best prices of the year in person and online, and Amazon.com has pulled out all of the stops this year with their sales.

In this list I have found the most steeply discounted items in travel gear, from full on luggage sets to packing cubes, and everything in between. Luggage and travel items make great gifts, too. If you are shopping for someone who loves to travel, travels for work, or a student who comes home for the holidays, you will be doing them a big favor by buying them a nice new suitcase or other convenience items for Christmas.

1. 72 Percent Off Samsonite Invoke 2-Piece Nested Hardside Set (20″/28″), Only at Amazon

This exclusive-to-Amazon luggage set from Samsonite is definitely the best deal you will find this Black Friday. Usually over $450, you can get it today only for only $129.99. This hardside luggage set is two pieces, a carry on and a checked bag. It is 100% ABS and will protect your stuff inside much better than soft body luggage. Both pieces have 360 degree spinner wheels, corrugation for shell strength, brushed texture for scratch resistance and they are expandable for max capacity.

Price: $129.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

2. 72% Off Samsonite Victory 2-Piece Nested Softside Set (21″/25″), Only at Amazon

Here is another amazing deal from Samsonite. These softside suitcases allow you to stuff even more inside than hard bodied luggage. Save $310 on this set today, you will be thankful you caught this deal during your holiday travels when you are rolling through the airport on 360 degree spinner wheels. These exclusive suitcases are made of 600 Denier polyester fabric, which is super durable and stain resistant. They also have a fully lined interior with a zippered mesh pocket and elastic cross straps to keep your things organized and safe.

Price: $119.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

3. Save $135 On Rebecca Minkoff Women’s Medium Julian Backpack

This lovely designer bag from Rebecca Minkoff is perfect for day trips or carry on luggage for planes, trains and buses. It is made of imported leather and measures 9.25″ x 8.25″ x 4.25″. It is a nice medium size that is not too large to carry comfortably, but can still fit all of the essentials. DOn’t miss out on this deal, it is 55% off today only!

Price: $110.25 (55 percent off MSRP)

4. 58% Off Bixbee Kids Animal Backpack – Shark

The Bixbee Kids Animal Backpack is on sale right now for 28% to 58% off, with the best price on the Shark bag. You can also get dinosaur, fox, kitty, monkey or owl depending on your kids preference. This is a super cute, fun backpack for school or travel, which will allow your kid to bring along their own snacks and toys during flights or long rides. It is made of 100% polyester and can be wiped clean, and measures 10″ high and 12.5″ wide. You can find more kids travel gear by Bixbee on sale here.

Price: $13.43 (58 percent off MSRP)

5. 31% Off Under Armour Storm Undeniable II Duffle Bag – Red

Finally, here is a large duffle bag by Under Armour that will be a perfect companion whether you are going to the gym or on a long trip this holiday season. It is made out of polyester and comes in five colors. This bag features UA Storm Technology with a highly water resistant finish. It has touch, abrasion resistant bottom and side panels for added durability and a large front zippered organization pocket in the front. The shoulder strap is adjustable and padded for maximum comfort, and the top grab handles are as well.

Price: $31.16 (31 percent off MSRP)

