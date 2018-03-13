Top 10 Best Suspension Training Kits 2018

Resistance training kits, sometimes referred to as suspension trainers, are an ideal investment for any home gym, especially if you’re looking for a complete full body workout without sacrificing lots of space. Most kits come with at least one set of bands, along with handles and foot anchors to accommodate different exercises. The goal of suspension training is to use your own body weight to build up strength.

There isn’t a ton of variation between most training kits on the market, but certain features may help make your decision easier. If you plan on mounting it in a doorway, for example, you might prefer to look for a kit with coated hooks to prevent scratches. Some straps have rotating handles so that you can perform a wider range of exercises at various angles. If you’re a beginner, you might consider a resistance training kit that includes an instructional video or booklet to help you get started.

1. TheFitLife Exercise and Resistance Bands Set

TheFitLife Exercise and Resistance Bands Set is a versatile set with all the essentials for your favorite strength training exercises. In addition to resistance bands, you’ll find ankle straps and a door anchor. There are also five anti-snap latex bands, ranging from 10 to 40 pounds. As an added bonus, each band is a different color and has its weight clearly marked so that you can easily tell them apart. A carrying bag is included, along with a free E-guide to help you get started.

Price: $22.68

Pros:

Can be used for resistance up to 110 pounds

Anti-snap bands

Lightweight and portable

Cons:

Material isn’t latex-free

A few with larger hands mention the handles feel too small

Some say the carabiner attachments seem flimsy

2. ZivaTech Fitness Strap Kit

As with other resistance trainer sets, the ZivaTech Fitness Strap Kit is ideal for indoor use. However, its rugged and durable construction also makes the set a handy choice to take hiking and camping. The set weighs about three pounds in total for easy portability. It also comes with a carrying bag, along with instructions to help you get started. You’ll find a sports belt, door anchor, Allen wrenches for adjustments and fitness bands of various weights. Use the bands to develop core power and stability, along with better balance. The set is suitable for all levels, from beginners to experienced users.

Price: $38.99

Pros:

Rugged design

Comes with a carrying bag

Suitable for all levels

Cons:

Bands are all one color

Doesn’t include weight measurements

Carabiners aren’t the strongest

3. GoFit Gravity Straps

If you’re looking for a full body workout, consider the GoFit Gravity Straps. The set is designed to use your body weight as resistance for a variety of full-body exercises. To get started, just install the set into your doorway. Aside from two gravity straps, the set also comes with two handles, ankle cradles and a training manual. A mesh travel bag is included for easier portability. You can increase or decrease the weight as needed by adjusting your angle.

Price: $38.39

Pros:

Ideal for full body workout

Installs directly into the doorway

Easy to increase and decrease resistance

Cons:

Can’t be attached to a bar or pole

Resistance bands are all one color

Bands don’t have weight markings

4. Ultimate Body Press Bodyweight Resistance Trainer

With features such as a complete exercise guide and comfortable lay-flat handles, the Ultimate Body Press Bodyweight Resistance Trainer caters to beginners and more advanced users alike. Setup is simple, and the set can be anchored in just about any stable location. For example, you can set it up in a doorway as well as a pull-up bar or your favorite outdoor structure. The set features extra-wide straps along with foot loops and suspension straps. An included drawstring bag makes it easy to pack up the set and bring it with you to the gym or on your travels.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Comes with a complete exercise guide

Can be set up in a doorway or other stable setting

Ideal for indoor and outdoor use

Cons:

Handle straps may need to be adjusted several times until they are even

Metal hook could scratch doors or other surfaces

Weight limit isn’t listed

5. TRX Basic Suspension Trainer Kit

The TRX Basic Suspension Trainer Kit is pricier than many other suspension training kits, but TRX fans find it’s a worthwhile investment for its overall durability and user-friendly features. Setup takes less than 60 seconds. Aside from a stable door frame, you can use a secure bar, beam and even a tree branch for your workout. In addition to a training strap, the kit also comes with a suspension anchor and a door anchor. A full color workout guide, including two workouts, can help you get started or enhance your existing workout routine.

Price: $149.95

Pros:

Durable construction

Can be used indoors and outdoors

Includes a full color workout guide

Cons:

Pricey

A few note it works best when mounted on a larger door frame

Some wish the book included more exercises

6. 1UP Resistance Sling Trainer

This hanging resistance trainer features double stitched straps for added durability. It also includes suspension straps and integrated foot loops, allowing you to complete a broader range of exercises. A utility anchor holds the trainer securely in place. As with many other kits, this one comes with a carrying bag, and can easily go to the gym or on your next trip.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Double stitched straps

Universal utility anchor

Comes with a carrying bag

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a quick start guide

Bands don’t stretch

May be a bit much for beginners

7. Lifeline Jungle Gym XT

A non-scuffing Lifeline Jungle Gym XT helps secure the straps to the door or other stable base without potentially causing damage. This set also has two eight-foot suspension straps with comfortable handles and foot cradles. Adjusters at the ends of the straps make it easier to adjust the length and tension to better suit your specific workouts. As an added bonus, the handles can be wiped clean at the end of each workout. If you’re new or aren’t sure how to get started, consult the included full color workout chart. A video is also available for download.

Price: $93.41 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Non-scuffing door anchor

Strap adjusters

Includes a full color workout chart

Cons:

Straps don’t have markings for adjustments

Sparse exercise manual

A few note the handles may occasionally detach during use

8. Gravocore Revolutionary Training Machine

The Gravocore Revolutionary Training Machine provides a full-body workout while keeping the core stable. By combining wide-set pulleys and a unique harness that stabilizes the core, you can get the most out of your workout while adjusting the resistance and intensity levels as needed. If you’re new, check out the included workouts to get started. This training system caters to beginners as well as more advanced users, and can be set up just about anywhere indoors or outdoors in just 60 seconds.

Price: $279.00

Pros:

Keeps core stable

Wide-set pulleys

Can be used indoors and outdoors

Cons:

Anchor hook may scratch doors

Workout videos could be better

Pricey

9. INTENT SPORTS Resistance Trainer Kit

The INTENT SPORTS Resistance Trainer Kit provides a full body workout, with specific emphasis on the core. The training straps come with reinforced door anchors, which maintain a secure hold without slipping. There are also reinforced foot cradles. Setup is simple, and can be done in a doorway as well as on a pull-up bar or other stable anchor point. A carrying bag is included for easier portability. An E-book with a 12 week training program is included to help you get started.

Price: $39.97

Pros:

Reinforced door anchors

Includes a carrying bag

Comes with a 12 week training program

Cons:

Straps aren’t flexible

Handles don’t automatically self-adjust

Carabiners aren’t scratch-proof

10. TRX GO Suspension Trainer Kit

The TRX GO Suspension Trainer Kit is a light and slim suspension trainer that’s ideal for taking on the go. You can easily pack it up to go to the gym, as well as for travel, as it weighs just one pound. The set is designed for indoor and outdoor use and sets up in less than 60 seconds. A user-friendly guide is included to help you get started, along with two 20-minute workouts in print. When you need to exercise on the go, or you want to take your workout somewhere else, just pack up the kit and transport it with the included mesh carrying bag.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Lightweight and slender design

Includes a starter guide and workouts

Weighs just one pound

Cons:

Some wish the straps were a bit wider

Not the cheapest training set

A few larger users find the straps a little flimsy

