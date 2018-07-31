5 Best Anti Fatigue Kitchen Mats: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Whether you’re an aspiring chef or you find yourself spending large amounts of time in the kitchen, you’ve probably noticed that your feet and legs get sore from prolonged standing. If you spend too much time standing without the proper support, you may even start to experience back pain, or pain in other areas of your body.

The best anti fatigue mats generally cost under $40, while a more basic anti fatigue mat for the kitchen can set you back less than $30. Whether you’re going for a budget friendly mat or a premium version, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to get a supportive and comfortable mat.

Many anti fatigue mats have a foam filling for stability and durability. You’ll want an anti fatigue mat that provides the right blend of cushioning and support. Some mats are made with memory foam, which conforms to the feet and cradles them as you cook. You can find mats with thinner foam for basic support or ones with deep cushioning. Several also come with beveled edges, which reduces the risk of tripping or falling over the material.

Although they’re intended for use in the kitchen, you can use your anti fatigue mat wherever you need it around the house. For example, it could be useful if you have a standing desk or workspace. The best anti fatigue kitchen mats are compact and portable enough so that you can easily carry them from one room to the next, yet provide ample support and cushioning.

What are the best anti fatigue kitchen mats?

1. AmazonBasics Standing Comfort Mat – $29.99

Pros: Cons: Surface is stain and abrasion resistant

Cushioned foam layer

Edges won’t curl

Affordable Can move around a bit on the floor

Cushioning isn’t very thick

Limited color options

Questionable long-term durability

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly anti fatigue mat, consider this standing comfort mat from AmazonBasics. It’s not the thickest, but the mat is cushioned enough to provide support and relief from hard floor surfaces. The textured surface can be cleaned with soap and water. It’s also resistant to stains and abrasions. Each edge is curled to keep you from tripping over the material. A non-slip base holds the mat in place as you work.

2. GelPro NewLife – $39.95

Pros: Cons: Ideal for hard floors

Large selection of colors and sizes

3/4-inch thick foam core

Beveled edges won’t curl May slide a bit, especially on laminate floors

Surface can get slippery when wet

Some say it shows footprints

Lacks an anti-skid base

A 3/4-inch thick foam core provides support for the feet, legs and back. This mat is designed for chefs, and has a stain-resistant surface that cleans up quickly and easily in the event of a spill. Beveled edges won’t curl up, which reduces the risk of tripping or falling. An anti-skid base keeps the mat in place on hard floors, but several users note that the mat can slide a bit on laminate flooring.

Some mats only come in a few colors, which can mean limited options when trying to find the right fit for your home. The NewLife mat is available in several colors and styles. It also comes in four different sizes.

3. Kangaroo Brands Comfort Standing Mat – $37.49

Pros: Cons: Comes with a 10-year guarantee

Durable surface holds up to foot traffic

High-grade foam

Ideal for standing long periods of time A few find it too firm

Can slide on carpets

Some complain of an initial odor

Shouldn’t be used with high heels

Whether you’re a professional chef who spends hours in the kitchen each day or you’re simply looking for ample cushioning, the Kangaroo Brands Comfort Standing Mat cradles and supports feet with its 3/4-inch high-grade foam. The foam is specifically designed to support the feet and legs and reduce pressure that can build up when standing for prolonged periods of time. Most kitchens are high traffic areas, but the best anti fatigue kitchen mats have a durable surface that can withstand high foot traffic over time, as is the case with this mat.

4. HemingWeigh Comfort Mat – $59.99

Pros: Cons: Mats ship flat

High density solid foam cushion

Resistant to mold and mildew

Made with non-toxic materials Surface can be slippery when wet

Comes in just one size and color

Only available as a pack

Limited warranty

This two-pack contains matching comfort mats that work just as well in the kitchen as they do in your garage, bathroom or other living space. The mats come with high density solid foam cushioning for added support and comfort. It’s specifically designed for anyone who stands for long periods of time. Their durable exterior means these mats won’t show indentation from shoes and feet. As an added bonus, the mats are resistant to mold and mildew build-up.

Some mats ship folded or rolled, which can cause them to arrive curled up. The best anti fatigue kitchen mats that are ready to go out of the box ship flat, and this mat is one of them. There’s a one-year warranty.

5. Sky Solutions Sky Mat – $34.97

Pros: Cons: Grooved surface

Eco-friendly construction

Beveled edges

Comes in many colors and sizes Some complain of an initial odor

A few say theirs arrived folded or rolled

Surface ridges can be tough to clean

May slide around on smooth floors

The Sky Mat is made with a durable foam interior that’s supportive yet soft enough for full-day comfort. Some mats act as more of a barrier between your feet and the hard floor, and provide a minimal amount of cushioning, but this anti fatigue kitchen mat is thick enough to keep your feet and legs supported as you prepare your meal.

As is the case with many of the best anti fatigue kitchen mats, this one has beveled edges to prevent tripping and falling. The mat is available in a range of different colors and sizes. While its eco-friendly construction is designed to minimize those initial off-gas odors, a handful of consumers found the mat smelled a bit the first day or two.

