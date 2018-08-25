5 Best Bike Lights for Night Riding (2018)

Riding at night presents its own unique challenges. From poorly lit roads to off-road rides on the trails, it’s crucial to be prepared for rides in the dark. Aside from the obvious lack of visibility, you’re also dealing with obstacles and the elements, along with anyone else who shares the road or trails with cyclists.

Finding the best bike light for night riding is essential for your safety, and for the safety of others. The higher the lumens, the brighter the light. If you ride in the pitch dark or need a brighter light for the trails, a high output light could be your best bet. However, brighter lights often require more battery power, and you may find yourself recharging the light more frequently than you would a dimmer light.

Price is another consideration. You’ll find bike lights ranging from under $30 to $200 or more. Aside from the brightness, extras such as a low battery indicator and multiple light modes can drive up the price.

Bike lights for night riding are a must for any cyclist who rides when it’s dark. However, there are other steps you can take to make yourself more visible. The National Safety Council recommends having reflectors on the front and back of the bike, along with the spokes and pedals. You should also wear reflective clothing.

What are the best bike lights for night riding?

1. CatEye Volt1700 – $239.95

Pros: Cons: Powerful 1700 lumens on high mode

Low battery indicator

Ideal for trails and roads Pricey

Battery life isn’t the best

Can take awhile to recharge

If your cycling routes take you on the darkest roads or trails, you’ll want the brightest light to help light up the way. The Volt1700 isn’t cheap, but it offers 1700 lumens, which places it in the top tier of the best bike lights for night riding if your main concern is brightness. In case you’re not familiar, 1600 lumens is the equivalent of a 100-watt light bulb.

This CatEye light stands out for more than just its super bright light. For starters, it has a multi-level battery indicator. You can also bring an extra battery cartridge along and swap it out on the go without tools. There are five light modes, including the highest (1700 lumens), medium (500 lumens) and low (200 lumens). You can expect the battery to last up to two hours on the highest setting, and up to 15 on the lowest setting. A lighting mode memory function picks up where you left off.

2. Bright Eyes Rechargeable Headlight – $36.97

Pros: Cons: Long-lasting battery

Fits all handlebars

Waterproof construction Doesn’t have a battery level indicator

Some find the light beam a bit narrow

Has an external battery pack

Battery life is an understandable concern for many cyclists, especially if you tend to forget to recharge your light between uses. This bike light by Bright Eyes stands out for its prolonged battery life, even on the highest (1200 lumens) setting. You can expect up to five hours on high, followed by 10 hours on medium and 26 hours on the lowest setting. As an added bonus, the light easily attaches to all types of handlebars. The light is bright enough for use on mountain bike trails in the dark.

3. NiteRider Lumina Micro 750 – $54.39

Pros: Cons: Lock mode to keep light from accidentally turning on

Quick release handlebar mount

Low battery indicator Some wish the mount was more secure

Battery life could be better

Only 750 lumens on highest setting

While the maximum 750 lumens setting this light offers is suitable for most low-light rides, you’ll find other lights that offer even more lumens. However, if you’re looking for the best bike light for night riding that won’t take up much space, you’ll appreciate this light’s compact design. You can mount this NiteRider light on most handlebars, including ones that are larger than 35mm. Battery life is approximately 90 minutes on the highest setting, and up to 10 hours on the lowest setting. This light is USB rechargeable and has a low battery indicator. A lock mode keeps the light from accidentally turning on when not in use.

4. Magicshine Eagle F3 – $199.99

Pros: Cons: Ideal for serious mountain bike riders

Powerful 3,000 lumens

Switches between two beam patterns External battery pack

Handlebar remote can drain battery

Heavy

The best bike light for night riding on trails provides ample illumination and dedicated beam patterns for your off-road adventures. The Magicshine Eagle F3 caters to serious mountain bike riders looking for a bright and dependable front bike light. This bike light has an output of 3,000 lumens, which is plenty for even the darkest and most technical trail rides. You can switch between flood and focus beam patterns, depending on your specific trails. It also comes with a remote control that can be mounted on the handlebars for quick and easy control. Run time is roughly 2.5 hours on the highest setting. A battery indicator lets you know how much juice is left.

5. Sahara Sailor Bicycle Light – $29.99

Pros: Cons: Waterproof

Fits all bikes

Caters to urban riders Battery life could be better

Not the brightest

Some complain the light slides on handlebars

With a price tag of just under $30, the Sahara Sailor Bicycle Light is a solid choice if you’re looking for the best bike lights for night riding within your budget. On the highest setting, this light has an output of 800 lumens. While some lights are brighter, this one will light up sidewalks and roads in the dark. It’s also designed for urban riders who frequently share the road. This versatile bike light fits all types of bikes and has a durable waterproof construction. There are five distinct modes, including strobe and pulse modes. A rechargeable battery is included, along with a USB charger.

