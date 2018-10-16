10 Best Bike Lights: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Whether you’re looking for a light that can brighten up your path for an early morning or evening ride, or you need a smaller light to alert others to your presence, having the appropriate light for your bike is crucial. When you’re searching for the best bike light, the first step is to determine whether you want a light that allows you to better see the road in front of you or that alerts other road users to your presence.

Pay attention to the lumen rating, as this will affect everything from visibility and safety to battery life. The higher the lumens, the brighter the light will be. If you’re using the light primarily on darker country roads or trails, a higher lumen light for enhanced visibility is ideal. However, if you plan on using the light mostly for commuting and safety, you can stick with a moderately priced light that isn’t quite as bright.