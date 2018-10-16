10 Best Bike Lights: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Whether you’re looking for a light that can brighten up your path for an early morning or evening ride, or you need a smaller light to alert others to your presence, having the appropriate light for your bike is crucial. When you’re searching for the best bike light, the first step is to determine whether you want a light that allows you to better see the road in front of you or that alerts other road users to your presence.
Pay attention to the lumen rating, as this will affect everything from visibility and safety to battery life. The higher the lumens, the brighter the light will be. If you’re using the light primarily on darker country roads or trails, a higher lumen light for enhanced visibility is ideal. However, if you plan on using the light mostly for commuting and safety, you can stick with a moderately priced light that isn’t quite as bright.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $55.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $46.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Best Overall: Cateye Volt1200Price: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with an optional helmet mount
- Wide beam pattern
- USB rechargeable
- Takes awhile to recharge
- Not the lightest
- Not waterproof
The Cateye Volt1200 checks many boxes for all types of cyclists. For example, its powerful and wide beam pattern lights up the road or trails for night riders. An optional helmet mount allows mountain bikers to mount this bike light on their helmets. The 1200 lumens output provides plenty of visibility on the trails or roads. The mounting bracket is flexible yet secure, which keeps the light firmly in place.
This light runs up to two hours on the brightest mode, and up to 100 hours on flashing mode. There are five modes to choose from, and a mode memory function that picks up where you left off. Other features include a low battery indicator and a USB rechargeable battery.
Find more Cateye Volt1200 information and reviews here.
-
Best Budget Set: Bright Eyes LED Bike LightsPrice: $29.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Doubles as a flashlight
- Adjustable from 80 to 300 lumens
- Quick installation
- Plastic mounts seem flimsy
- Front lights don’t always stay in place
- Not USB rechargeable
The best cheap bike lights offer lots of bang for your buck. This two-pack is a budget-friendly option with plenty of features for the price. The bike lights can be used on one bike or two bikes, and also detach to be used as a flashlight. Each light is also adjustable from 80 to 300 lumens.
Installation is fast and simple, and doesn’t require any tools. You can use these lights for commutes, adventures, and longer bike rides. On the brightest setting, the headlight is powerful enough to illuminate darker roads and trails up to 48 feet in front of you. The lights have three modes and are fully adjustable. These lights run on AAA batteries.
Find more Bright Eyes LED Bike Light Set information and reviews here.
-
Best Value: Fillixar Rechargeable Bike LightPrice: $19.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 800 lumens
- USB rechargeable battery
- Amazon’s Choice
- Some find the lighting angle too narrow
- Battery life could be better
- A few find the toggle switch awkward
The Fillixar Rechargeable Bike Light is Amazon’s Choice thanks to its low return rate, high customer ratings and overall popularity. For just under $20 you can snag an 800 lumen light that lights up the road or trail up to 650 feet in front of you. It’s also waterproof so that you don’t have to worry about riding in the rain.
The USB rechargeable battery yields roughly 90 minutes on the brightest setting, and up to five hours on the least intense modes. A remote button lets you change the brightness settings, and even turn the light on and off, without removing your hands from the handlebars. The mount rotates 360 degrees.
Find more Fillixar Rechargeable Bike Light information and reviews here.
-
Best for All Bike Types: Cycle Torch Shark 500 Bike Light SetPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 500 lumens
- Set includes an LED tail light
- USB rechargeable
- No warning when the battery is low
- Mounting mechanism seems cheap
- Some wish the rear light was brighter
Its universal fit makes the Cycle Torch Shark 500 light set a safe bet for all types of bikes. Choose between high, medium, low and flashing modes for safety and visibility. Battery life is approximately 1.5 hours on the brightest 500 lumens setting. You can expect up to three hours on the medium mode with 250 lumens, and 15 hours on the lowest brightness setting of 50 lumens. On flash mode, however, the battery may last up to 30 hours.
The light is USB rechargeable and includes a cable. Its waterproof construction means you can ride in the rain without worrying about ruining this bike light. An LED tail light is included.
Find more Cycle Torch Shark 500 Set information and reviews here.
-
Best Compact Light: Ascher Bike Light SetPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Protection against water spray
- 18-month warranty
- Not waterproof
- Subpar battery life
- Not ideal for riding in the dark
High customer ratings, fast shipping and an affordable price tag makes the Ascher Bike Light Set Amazon’s Choice for bike lights. While larger lights tend to be brighter, they’re often clunky and even pricey. This bike light set includes compact front and rear lights that alert others to your presence on the road. Both lights have an IPX4 rating, which means that they are protected against water splashes and spray.
Lithium-ion batteries power both lights, which are also USB rechargeable. Choose between full and partial light settings, or opt for the slow or fast flash modes. The silicone mount straps fit around most handlebars and seat posts, and can be easily attached to helmets. There is an 18-month warranty.
Find more Ascher Bike Light Set information and reviews here.
-
Best for Mountain Biking: Light & Motion Trail 1000 FC RangerPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple light settings
- Recharges quickly
- 800 lumens
- Helmet mount is a bit heavy
- Can’t adjust pulse setting
- Some think the mount could be more secure
While the Trail 1000 FC Ranger works for on- and off-road riding, specific features make it particularly well suited for mountain biking. For example, its beam pattern is optimized for optimal visibility on the trails. Another perk is its 1000 lumen output, which is bright enough for dark trail rides. The light can easily be mounted on most handlebars and helmets. If you’re not the type to stay indoors even when the weather isn’t the greatest, you’ll appreciate this light’s rugged, waterproof construction.
The FC in this light’s name stands for “fast charge.” You can expect a full recharge in 2.5 to six hours. Run time ranges from 1.5 hours on the highest setting to 12 hours on pulse. The medium setting lasts for three hours, and the lowest light setting runs for six per charge. Lumens range from 250 (pulse and low) to 500 for medium and 1000 on brightest level. Side lights make you more visible to other road and trail users. This light is also impact resistant.
Find more Light & Motion Trail 1000 FC Ranger information and reviews here.
-
Best for Commuting: NiteRider Lumina Micro 750Price: $55.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple operating modes
- Lock mode keeps light from accidentally turning on
- Fits on most bike handlebars
- Some wish the mount was tighter
- Doesn't come with a helmet mount
- Battery life isn’t great on brightest settings
The best bike lights for commuting tend to be weather-resistant, easy to remove from the bike once you arrive at your destination and have a respectable battery life. Since you're spending a lot of time sharing the road or sidewalks with others, you also want a light that's bright enough for you to clearly see where you're going without blinding anyone.
The NiteRider Lumina 750 caters to commuters with its compact design, water-resistant construction and high output LED light. A convenient lock mode feature prevents the light from accidentally turning on when stashed in a backpack or bag. The strap fits regular and oversize handlebars up to 35mm, and has a quick release tab.
Other features include a low battery indicator, USB rechargeable battery and multiple light modes. Battery life is roughly 90 minutes on the highest setting, up to 35 minutes on flash mode. The light is fully recharged at 3 hours and 30 minutes.
Find more NiteRider Lumina 1100 Boost information and reviews here.
-
Best Road Bike Light: Cygolite Dash Pro 600Price: $46.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits aero bars
- Side illumination ports
- Long, wide light beam
- Can be hard to tell which mode is selected
- Battery life could be better
- Not fully waterproof
When you’re heading out for a ride on the roads, you may not need the level of brightness and intensity that off-road rides require. However, you’ll still want a decent amount of brightness, especially if you tend to ride in lower light hours. The Cygolite Dash Pro 600 has an output of 800 lumens on the highest setting. It’s also water-resistant.
There are eight modes in total, including high, medium and low modes along with a flash mode and a boost mode for extra light. The long, wide-range beam lights up the road. The light is compact and sleek, and weighs just 95 grams. Side illumination ports keep you visible to others on the road. This light has a low battery indicator and is USB rechargeable. It’s also easy to mount on most road bike handlebars, and can even fit onto aero bars.
Find more Cygolite Dash Pro 600 information and reviews here.
-
Best Battery Life: Magicshine MJ-900Price: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple light settings
- LED power indicator
- Can be mounted on a helmet
- Some wish the beam pattern was wider
- Helmet mount strap sold separately
- Short battery pack cable
Some bike lights put out a lot of light, but can quickly run out of batteries, especially on the highest setting. If you're searching for the best bike lights in terms of battery life, one option is the Magicschine MJ-900. This light gets up to 2.6 hours of runtime on the maximum output, which is a very bright 1200 lumens.
If you want to conserve battery, just choose the 50 or 30 percent power level options. Run times are roughly 4.5 hours on 50 percent and 10.5 hours on 30 percent modes. You'll get up to 4.8 hours on flash mode. An LED power indicator lets you know how much battery life is left.
Between its 20-degree beam pattern and helmet mount option, the light is particularly well suited for riding on trails. However, it works just as well for road cyclists and commuters.
Find more Magicshine MJ-900 information and reviews here.
-
Best Bike Light for Night Riding: Nitecore BR35Price: $129.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- OLED display
- Near and far dual distance beams
- Separate modes for city, road and trail riding
- Battery life could be better
- Some wish the mount was more secure
- Pricey
Riding at night presents some distinct challenges for cyclists. Aside from the obvious lack of natural light, you need to keep an eye out for obstacles and other potential hazards on the road or trails. The best bike lights for night riding offer plenty of light to help you see where you're going.
The Nitecore BR35 has a generous 1800 lumens output. It's also equipped with two distance beams for enhanced visibility up close and far away. An OLED display and three-button operation keeps your focus on the ride. There's also a remote control. On the brightest setting, you can see up to 576 feet away. Separate city, road and trail modes cater to specific cyclists.
Other highlights include an IPX7 waterproof rating and a battery power indicator. The battery is USB rechargeable and gets up to 17 hours of run time per charge. There are four brightness levels, and one caution mode.
Find more Nitecore BR35 information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
4 Comments
4 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
The Light & Motion Urban 800FC Headlight is listed on Amazon for $129, not $49.
very nice thanx