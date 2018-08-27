5 Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors (2018)

The best robot vacuums for hardwood floors aren’t necessarily the most powerful, unlike the majority of robot vacuums for carpets. However, you still want ample suction power to pick up bits of dust, debris and various allergens around the house. If you have pets, you’ll also want plenty of power for picking up pet hair and dander.
Your idea of the best robot vacuum for hardwood floors might be one with WiFi connectivity for hands-free control over the device. Or, maybe you’re shopping within a budget and are looking for the best overall value. Other shoppers may find that the best robot vacuum for hardwood floors is one that offers the quietest operation, or the longest run time per charge.
What are the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors?
- Best Overall Value: iRobot Roomba 675 | Check it out on Amazon – $299.00
- Best Budget Pick: Pyle PUCRC26B.5 | Check it out on Amazon – $99.99
- Best for Quiet Operation: eufy RoboVac 30 | Check it out on Amazon – $269.99
- Best for Hands-Free Control: ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S | Check it out on Amazon – $229.98
- Best for Powerful Cleaning: Roborock E25 | Check it out on Amazon – $309.99
1. iRobot Roomba 675 – $299.00
The iRobot Roomba 675 is the latest addition to the Roomba family. If you’re looking for the best robot vacuum for hardwood floors in terms of overall value, it’s hard to overlook this model. The Roomba 675 features WiFi connectivity, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. To get started, just download the accompanying app.
A combined three-stage cleaning system and multi-surface brushes gets floors as clean as possible. This robot vacuum is also equipped with an edge-sweeping brush that picks up even the smallest particles hiding in corners and crevices. Dirt detection sensors help boost power for extra cleaning where it’s needed the most.
Buy the iRobot Roomba 675 here.
2. Pyle PUCRC26B.5 – $99.99
The PUCRC26B.5 is an upgraded version that has an improved battery life and obstacle-climbing capabilities. The run time is approximately 50 minutes per charge. This robot vacuum has a price tag of just under $100, making it a solid choice if you’re looking for the best robot vacuum for hardwood floors that falls within your budget.
With its 2.9-inch profile, the vacuum is slender enough to slide under most pieces of furniture. There is no WiFi connectivity, but you can start the device with the touch of a button. Other features include rotating brushes on both sides, along with cliff detection technology to keep the vacuum from falling down stairs.
If you suffer from allergies or own a pet — or both — you’ll appreciate knowing that this vacuum also comes with a HEPA filter. This type of filter can help with allergy symptoms by filtering out dust, pollen, dander and other common allergens, according to National Jewish Health.
Buy the Pyle PUCRC26B.5 here.
3. eufy RoboVac 30 – $269.99
Robot vacuums aren’t always quiet. Noise is an understandable concern, especially if you’re trying to clean without disturbing others in the house. The eufy RoboVac 30 has a noise level of 55 decibels, which is roughly the same as a microwave in use. It’s also slightly less than an air conditioning unit 100 feet away. Despite its quieter operation, though, the vacuum still puts out plenty of power. In fact, its 1500Pa suction power makes it more powerful than previous Eufy models.
A dual-layer filtration system and high-performance filter helps keep your hardwood floors as clean as possible. There are also several different cleaning modes, depending on your specific needs. You can schedule cleanings in advance. This robot vacuum gets roughly 100 minutes per charge, and includes a spacious 0.6-liter dustbin.
Buy the eufy RoboVac 30 here.
4. ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S – $229.98
An increasing number of robot vacuum cleaners cater to smart homes, or at least those seeking hands-free operation. If you’re looking for one of the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors that can be operated hands-free, consider the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S. The vacuum features Alexa and Google Home compatibility. You can also control the vacuum using the accompanying smart app. In addition to cleaning, you can use voice commands to customize, schedule and monitor cleaning.
Distinct cleaning modes help get your hardwood floors as clean as possible. Examples include spot mode for targeted cleaning, along with an edge mode for cleaning up bits of dust, dirt and debris that tends to collect along crevices and edges. This robot vacuum has a run time of approximately 120 minutes per charge. It’s also equipped with anti-collision sensors.
Buy the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S here.
5. Roborock E25 – $309.99
With a suction power of 1800Pa (pascals), the Roborock E25 doesn’t hesitate when it comes to picking up dirt, dust, debris and various allergens. Its powerful suction also makes this robot vacuum a good choice for pet owners. Optical sensors help guide the vacuum around the room, including tough spaces such as edges and crevices. As it goes, the vacuum sweeps and mops for more thorough surface cleaning. The robot vacuum automatically slows down when it detects an obstacle to help avoid collisions.
Buy the Roborock E25 here.
