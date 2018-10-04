10 Best Heart Rate Monitor Watches: Your Guide (2018)

Heart rate monitors are an essential part of most fitness routines. Whether you’re a beginner looking to get in shape or a seasoned athlete, these small and handy devices can give you an accurate assessment of your heart rate readings and a whole lot more. Some heart rate monitor watches have target heart rate zones and recovery zones, while others give calories burned and distance covered.

You’ll notice established brand names on our list, such as Polar, Garmin, and Fitbit, along with some noteworthy newcomers. Each of these watches does an exceptional job of keeping close tabs on your heart rate while providing a comfortable strap or band to wear during workouts. Here’s a look at some of the best heart rate monitors on the market today.

