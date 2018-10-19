9 Best Laptop Cooling Pads: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

As any laptop user knows, notebooks and ultrabooks run hot when you actually use them on a soft surface like your lap.

Batteries, graphics cards, and older CPUs can easily exceed 100 degrees if you mistakenly block their air vents. This can easily be done by your sofa, bed, or lap.

The best way to avoid overheating is a laptop cooling pad.

Cooing pads provide a rigid surface to rest your laptop on and high-powered fans to increase airflow and heat dissipation inside its case.

Laptop coolers are doubly useful for performing CPU-intensive processes like gaming or video rendering, which already heat up your laptop enough to slow down your machine.

You can even supplement a laptop cooler with a can of compressed air to periodically remove dust from your PC’s current fan ports.

But if you find a laptop cooler with fan positioning that properly matches your laptop’s vents, you won’t really need much more.

We’ve rounded up the top ten best laptop coolers around. Read on below and you can finally beat the heat.