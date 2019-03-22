9 Best Laptop Lap Desks: Which One Is Right For You?

Laptops are a convenient way to get work done on the go with one brutal caveat: they don’t actually work on your lap. They are totally uncomfortable to use from such an angle and they easily overheat without a flat surface to allow airflow. The best way around this is a compact lap desk to raise your laptop closer to your head and keep it off your lap. Check out our picks for the best laptop lap desks so you can use your notebook anywhere.
1. LapGear XL Laptop Lap DeskPrice: $30.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Built-in wrist rest
- Ambidextrous mousepads
- Velcro storage compartments
The LapGear XL is a great lap desk option for those who are accustomed to using a wrist rest to relieve tension in their forearms while they type. Not all users will appreciate this lap desk's built-in wrist rest, but it is still something I recommend to most everybody. Whether you find them comfortable or not, a recent study from the Journal of Hand Therapy more or less confirms their efficacy at reducing fatigue and preventing carpal tunnel syndrome.This XL version of the LapGear is large enough to hold most laptops up to 17.3-inches and it has built-in mouse pads on both sides for left or right-handed users. I say most laptops because while this lap desk offers plenty of width, its ability to hold a longer laptop is limited by its wrist rest.This lap desk somewhat makes up for this with the inclusion of two velcro pockets underneath the unit, cushioned by the microbead lap pads that rest on your legs. These pockets are great for storing chargers and other USB accessories that would otherwise take up space on top of the lap desk. One downside (at least it is for me) about the lap pads is that they are different heights, and so this lap desk doesn't quite sit flat on your lap.Ultimately, not everyone is going to love the wrist cushion on the LapGear XL. However, if you are primarily interested in the ergonomic benefit of these products, then this is one of the best laptop lap desks for maintaining healthy wrists.
- Bulky design
- Some find the wrist rest uncomfortable
- Does not sit evenly on flat surfaces
Find more LapGear XL Laptop Lap Desk information and reviews here.
2. Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Lap DeskPrice: $46.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Slide-out ambidextrous mousepads
- Built-in wrist rest
- Removable USB light
- Does not sit evenly on flat surfaces
- Doesn't fit 17-inch laptops
- No ledge for mousepad
As the name suggests, the Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Lap Desk is a laptop surface that allows you to get a whole lot more done than just browsing the web. In addition to having enough space to hold laptops up to 15 inches, this lap desk also has a 9.6-inch tablet slot and a built-in wrist rest.
Were it not for these accessories, it might be able to hold a 17-inch laptop, but alas, large laptop owners will struggle to fit their behemoth notebooks on this lap desk. To make up for this, this Sofia + Sam lap desk also includes a USB port that is powered by four AA batteries. You could technically use this to charge your devices but it is meant to be used with an included USB light for reading books at night.
Another neat feature of this lap desk is that it has a mousepad on a sliding tray that can be tucked away when not in use. It pulls out on the left or right, allowing for ambidextrous use. It even has a 3.5-inch slot to stick your smartphone in for added productivity (or added slacking off). Because this lap desk sits at a slight angle, the mouse can occasionally slide off its deck, but in return, you get a much better viewing angle for your keyboard.
Find more Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Lap Desk information and reviews here.
3. Mind Reader Folding Lap DeskPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Folding 9-inch legs
- Adjustable desk angle
- Storage drawer
- Mousepad is not textured
- Doesn't fit 17-inch laptops
- Legs loosen over time
If your main goal for your lap desk is to bring your laptop closer to your head, then a unit with folding legs is going to be far more effective than one with a lap pad. Mind Reader makes an excellent lap desk in both styles, but I personally prefer their Folding Lap Desk design because of its attractive wood finish and well thought out design.
Its fold-out legs raise its work surface up by 9 inches, making it comfortable for taller users. Of course, it can also be used with the legs folded up but it won't have comfortable padding like other models. The top surface has two parts: the left side for holding the laptop has an adjustable viewing angle while the right side is meant to be a mousepad.
I love this design because it solves the problem other adjustable laptop lap desks have where the mouse falls off the angled surface. This lap desk cleverly leaves the mousepad surface flat while the laptop area moves up and down on three different angles. I do with the mousepad was textured though.
This lap desk seals the deal by including a small storage drawer. It can barely hold a pencil but it's still a nice addition. If you are looking to give your laptop some serious lift, this is one of the best laptop lap desks for the job.
Find more Mind Reader Folding Lap Desk information and reviews here.
4. LapGear Home Office Lap DeskPrice: $38.14Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Holds laptops up to 17 inches
- Textured mousepad
- Built-in phone slot
- Bulky design
- Does not sit evenly on flat surfaces
- No ledge for mousepad
The LapGear Home Office Lap Desk may be the smaller of the two LapGear lap desks we reviewed but it still large enough to hold laptops up to 17 inches with room left over for a right-handed mousepad. Even given its fairly large desk surface, this lap desk is still easy to tote around thanks to its lightweight design and its carry handle.
As an avid keyboard and mouse user, I am always happy to see a built-in mousepad on these types of products. This one is quite spacious but because the microbead lap pads underneath the desk are different heights, the angle of the surface will cause the mouse to slide. A small ledge at the bottom would help remedy this, but there is none to be found on this model. I do really like the built-in 5-inch phone slot, though.
This product has a version with a wrist rest, but if you are interested in that, we recommend upgrading to the LapGear XL, which compensates for the presence of the wrist rest by adding more surface area for your laptop.
Find more LapGear Home Office Lap Desk information and reviews here.
5. Mind Reader Adjustable Lap DeskPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Adjustable desk angle
- Compact and lightweight
- Laptop ledge keeps laptop in place
- No mousepad
- Laptop ledge does not lock down
- Doesn't fit 17-inch laptops
The Mind Reader Adjustable Lap Desk is a lightweight and compact lap desk that is mostly meant to improve your viewing angle when working on a laptop without a desk. Its top surface can be adjusted to eight different angles, which increased the visibility of your keyboard and reduces the stress on your wrists.
Don't count on being able to set up a full-sized gaming laptop and mouse on this Mind Reader lap desk, as it is only meant to support laptops up to 15.6 inches. Additionally, because it is meant to be used at an angle, you won't be able to use a mouse on this stand.
There is a small fold-out ledge at the bottom of this lap desk to hold your laptop in place and keep it from sliding off the angled surface. This is a helpful feature but, unfortunately, it does not lock down when not in use so you should handle it with care.
Find more Mind Reader Adjustable Lap Desk information and reviews here.
6. Avantree Neetto Adjustable Laptop Lap DeskPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Adjustable folding 9.4-12.6 inch legs
- Adjustable desk angle
- Ledge keeps laptop and mouse in place
- Bulky design
- Mousepad is not textured
- Uncomfortable to use folded
There aren't many laptop lap desks that are as customizable as the Neetto from Avantree. This adjustable lap desk includes folding legs with adjustable heights and a swivel hinge that can adjust the desk angle from 0 to 30 degrees. The custom design allows you to find the most comfortable configuration for your work, as long your preferred height is within the range of 9.4 to 12.6 inches.
Its metal folding legs are quite sturdy, but they stick out of the bottom when folded up so this lap desk is not comfortable to use when folded up. This is easy to dismiss as you will probably want to use the legs 99 percent of the time. The desk surface is large enough to hold laptops up to 17 inches plus a mouse.
The Neetto comes with two attachable ledges to keep your mouse and laptop from sliding off the edge but you can choose to install them however you want (or not at all), meaning this could work for a right or left-handed user. As a consequence of this, the mousepad areas are not textured. Sorry, gamers.
Find more Avantree Neetto Adjustable Laptop Lap Desk information and reviews here.
7. Schoolhouse Wood Lap DeskPrice: $38.11Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Felted storage compartment
- Stylish wood finish
- Full-length lap cushion
- No mousepad
- Low-quality hinges
- No carry handle
The Schoolhouse Wood Lap Desk is a different kind of portable workstation. It is suitably sized to work with laptops up to 17.3 inches but its school desk-inspired design lends itself to so much more than laptop use. This unique lap desk even has a padded storage compartment underneath its hinged lid, allowing you to store documents, writing utensils, and other school supplies.
It is a great way to keep project supplies organized but this storage compartment is not without its caveats. Because of its hinged design, this lap desk can't be carried around with a handle like other options. At the risk of stating the obvious, all of your stuff would fall out. It also doesn't help that this lap desk's hinges are clearly a weak point in its design. Many users have noted that they are fairly low quality. However, this shouldn't interfere with use.
The more compact surface area of this lap desk doesn't give you enough room to use a mouse but also makes this product easier to stow away when not in use. It is very comfortable as well, as its microbead foam cushion spans across the whole underside of the surface. The Schoolhouse Wood Lap Desk might not be the most functional lap desk option but its beautiful wooden design remains a great source of inspiration when trying to get homework done.
Find more Schoolhouse Wood Lap Desk information and reviews here.
8. Mavo Craft Folding Lap DeskPrice: $22.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Folding 7.5-inch legs
- Large storage compartment
- Large desk surface
- Low-quality materials
- No carry handle
- Slippery top surface
The Mavo Craft Folding Lap Desk might look less sophisticated than the competition at first glance, but this unit is just as capable of a lap desk as the rest of the pack. Because there are no bells or whistles on the top surface, you can easily fit a 17-inch laptop on this lap desk.
You won't have room for a mouse unless you have a smaller laptop, but all in all, a flat top surface makes for the most versatile use. Underneath the desk is a useful storage compartment which offers a decent amount of room for supplies. Unfortunately, this means you cannot easily tote this desk around with a handle like other models, as all of your stuff would fall out.
The Mavo Craft Lap Desk has 7.5-inch folding legs, and it works equally well with the legs extended or retracted. These legs are shorter than most of the other folding lap desks we reviewed, but they are still comfortable for adult use. The only real downside to this unit is that its desk surface is fairly slippery, which doesn't do laptop users any favors. Still, it is a nice option for a simple budget laptop lap desk.
Find more Mavo Craft Folding Lap Desk information and reviews here.
9. Laptop Buddy Lap DeskPrice: $18.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Detachable reading light
- Waterproof with cup holder
- Zippered storage pouch
- Doesn't fit 17-inch laptops
- No mousepad
- Low-quality materials
The Laptop Buddy Lap Desk might look a swimming pool kickboard, and theoretically, it would probably work great at that. However, it is a lap desk first and foremost. The Laptop Buddy can hold laptops up to 15 inches in size, though it does not have a mousepad. Instead, it has some helpful additions like a built-in cup holder and a slot to always keep a pen handy.
The cup holder is an interesting addition considering that the lap desk is waterproof. Don't let that be a sign of doubt about its cup-holding capabilities, but it is fairly shallow. My personal favorite inclusion is the Laptop Buddy's detachable reading light, which is powered by three LR44 batteries (included).
Other additions to this product include a nifty carry handle and a small zippered storage pouch. This pouch feels like an afterthought, though, as it is quite small. Overall, this lap desk may be better suited for younger users but also works as a lightweight laptop holder if you don't mind the pool foam construction.
Find more Laptop Buddy Lap Desk information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.