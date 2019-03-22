9 Best Laptop Lap Desks: Which One Is Right For You?

more or less confirms their efficacy at reducing fatigue and preventing carpal tunnel syndrome. The LapGear XL is a great lap desk option for those who are accustomed to using a wrist rest to relieve tension in their forearms while they type. Not all users will appreciate this lap desk's built-in wrist rest, but it is still something I recommend to most everybody. Whether you find them comfortable or not, a recent study from the Journal of Hand Therapy more or less confirms their efficacy at reducing fatigue and preventing carpal tunnel syndrome.

This XL version of the LapGear is large enough to hold most laptops up to 17.3-inches and it has built-in mouse pads on both sides for left or right-handed users. I say most laptops because while this lap desk offers plenty of width, its ability to hold a longer laptop is limited by its wrist rest.

This lap desk somewhat makes up for this with the inclusion of two velcro pockets underneath the unit, cushioned by the microbead lap pads that rest on your legs. These pockets are great for storing chargers and other USB accessories that would otherwise take up space on top of the lap desk. One downside (at least it is for me) about the lap pads is that they are different heights, and so this lap desk doesn't quite sit flat on your lap.

Ultimately, not everyone is going to love the wrist cushion on the LapGear XL. However, if you are primarily interested in the ergonomic benefit of these products, then this is one of the best laptop lap desks for maintaining healthy wrists.