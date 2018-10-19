8 Best Lightning Headphones: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Apple’s removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack has left a permanent change on the iOS ecosystem, even though some Apple users have yet to make the transition.

Before you start hyperventilating, Newer iPhones that don’t have a 3.5mm port will ship with a pair of Lighting Earpods and a 3.5mm-to-Lightning adapter in the box. This new bundle of iPhone accessories ensures you will be able to continue using your current pair of headphones.

Still, many will want to adapt to the new standard (and not with the included Earpods, which are considered the bottom-tier of the headphone world). Moving forward seems like the best play here, as Apple has seriously invested in the Lightning port, and most consumers will want to invest as well. There is simply no going back from here.

Note that the adapter and Earpods are by no means the extent of your listening options, as Apple has put invested in Bluetooth headphones as well. There are even Bluetooth adapters for your current headphones, as if you needed more listening options.

But depending on how Bluetooth wireless grows in coming years, these options could be moot for audiophiles, because Lightning currently seems to be the best option for delivering hi-fi audio. Lightning headphones can take on lossless formats with ease. Comparatively, wireless protocols are still far off from accessing FLAC and WAV audio without compression.

Plus, Lightning headphones offer their own DAC (digital-to-analog converter) and amplifier for more accurate sound. These can be built in easily and will outperform the budget components used in your phone any day.

There are indeed downsides to this massive shift away from the existent audio ecosystem, but given the compelling presentation Apple has made with the iPhone 8 launch, we have a more compelling argument than ever as to why the 3.5mm jack shall be no more.

Whether we’ll come crawling back for analog audio in a year, or all just switch to USB-C, we are willing to follow the company down the rabbit hole with a look at some of the best Lightning headphones available now.