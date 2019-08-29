11 Best True Wireless Earbuds: Your Buyer’s Guide

There is nothing more liberating than popping in a pair of true wireless earbuds and going about your day uninhibited by cables. These ultra-compact Bluetooth headphones completely eliminate the need for wires by syncing with one another to deliver true wireless stereo sound. The best true wireless earbuds even come with a portable charging case to keep them topped off and readily accessible wherever they go. Read on below to check out our top picks.
Though the SoundSport Free headphones have an inflated price tag typical of Bose products, their balanced sound and comfortable fit make them a top contender for the best true wireless earbuds.
Their StayHear+ sport tips and wing stabilizers are a standout feature of the headphones. They help form a more complete seal while remaining breathable. They come with small, medium, and large ear tips so you can get a stable fit regardless of your ear size.
The SoundSport Free headphones are IPX4-rated for water resistance, so you can use them through the sweatiest workouts but you should probably remove them in the shower. These headphones are one of the few that actually have onboard volume controls. Additionally, there are controls to track forward or backward, answer a call, play /pause tracks, or invoke your phone’s voice assistant.
These headphones employ automatically volume-optimized EQ so that the sound is always balanced for the situation. This is extra handy considering you are most likely to use these headphones at the gym or on a commute.
Even with auto EQ off, the SoundSport Free headphones sound clear and balanced. The mids and highs carry vocals and lead guitar riffs with clarity while the bass has that extra bump that defines the Bose signature sound.
The semi-open back design gives them a little more soundstage than other TWS (true wireless stereo) headphones but it also lets a lot of ambient noise pass through. If you are using them for running, this could be a good thing, as it is always good to remain aware of your surroundings.
The charging case is a little bulky compared to that of other brands at 4 x 1.5 x 1.9 inches but it is a helpful way to keep your earbuds topped off on the go. The charging case adds an extra 10 hours of playback time to the 5-hour battery life that the earbuds have on their own. It recharges in about 2 hours via micro USB.
The Bose Connect app doesn’t bring much to the table but the ability to track a lost earbud is nice. The Bose SoundSport Free headphones might be on the pricier side but their extra features are well worth it for the mobile music enthusiast.
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
Driver size: Unlisted
Battery life (earbuds): 5 hours
Battery life (charging case): 10 hours
Weight (earbuds): 18.1g
Weight (earbuds + charging case): 79.4g
Find more Bose SoundSport Free information and reviews here.
Find more Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds information and reviews here.
The Creative Outlier Air true wireless earbuds are a little bulkier than the average headphones we reviewed but they make up for it with their solid battery life and fantastic sound.
These headphones support both aptX and AAC codecs, which ensure a higher bitrate stream from compatible devices. This is a nice touch, as Bluetooth audio quality tends to be bottlenecked by stream rates.
The Outlier Air’s 5.6mm drivers offer great extension on the bass and their highs are clear and bright. The mids are slightly muddied but you would only notice if you were listening side-by-side with a pair of high-end wired headphones. Vocals and guitar riffs are still clear and present.
The earbuds are closed-back so they do a decent job of blocking out external noise. Soundstaging isn’t very strong as a result, but you really shouldn’t expect a sophisticated spatial sound out of a pair of true wireless headphones.
Another strong point of these headphones is their exceptional battery life. With just the earbuds alone, you get about 10 hours of playback from one charge. When you add the charging case into the mix, that grants an additional 30 hours of battery life.
The charging case, like the earbuds themselves, are a little on the larger side at 3.1 x 1.8 x 1.2 inches, but it still fits in a pants pocket without issue. It has an LED charge indicator and recharges via USB-C.
Each earbud has a single button to control volume, tracking, play/pause, answer calls, and invoke your phone’s voice assistant, all depending on which side your press and what pattern you use.
Unfortunately, the stiffness of the buttons forces you to push the earbud deep into your ear canal, especially if you need to long-press. Ultimately, I try to stick to adjusting volume and tracking on my phone when I use my Outlier Airs.
The earbuds themselves are IPX5-rated for water resistance, meaning they are very much sweat-proof and rain-proof. If you are prone to experience listener fatigue on in-ear headphones, then the Outlier Airs might not be the best choice for you.
If, however, you are looking for the best audio performance for your money, these will be far more up your alley.
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (aptX, AAC)
Driver size: 5.6mm
Battery life (earbuds): 10 hours
Battery life (charging case): 30 hours
Weight (earbuds): 9g
Weight (earbuds + charging case): 64g
Find more Creative Outlier Air information and reviews here.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds may be the priciest cans we reviewed but a dedicated audio enthusiast will find them wholely worth it for their incredible sound and wireless convenience.
I know what you’re thinking. For that price, they better sound great. Well, you’re in luck. The Momentum True Wireless sound fantastic. The bass has a powerful kick without sounding artificially boosted.
The mids are pronounced in a way that brings lead guitars and vocals forward in the mix—again, all while maintaining balance. The highs are clear smooth as well. These headphones work with high-bitrate codecs like aptX low-latency and AAC, so they won’t be bottlenecked by a low-quality Bluetooth stream like budget headphones will.
The Momentum True Wireless Earbuds also have great passive noise isolation and almost no sound bleed. You can crank them pretty high with someone right next to you and they will barely hear your music. The noise isolation is actually so good that the earbuds have a built-in Transparency Mode, which uses the same microphone used for voice calls to blend in some outside audio, making it easier to stay aware of your surroundings.
While we’re talking about the microphone, I should note that outgoing audio sounds better than average. It’s not as clear as talking directly into a handset but it is surprisingly close.
As for the form factor of these earbuds, they are quite bulky. They stick out of your ear a considerable amount. I was able to find the right ear tips for me among the four included making these earbuds fairly comfortable. However, because they have more parts that come into contact with your inner ear, they may cause natural discomfort anyway.
The earbuds are IPX4-rated for water resistance so they should handle dripping, splashing, and spraying without issue.
The control scheme for the Momentum True Wireless is fairly straightforward, even though every company seems to add their own minute differences to the basic formula. Each earbud has a single touch-sensitive button. The left earbud controls play/pause, tracking forward and backward, and volume down. The right earbud invokes your voice assistant, accepts or rejects a call, enables Transparency Mode, and raises volume up.
Each earbud lasts about 4 hours on its own battery, which is pretty solid. Its charging case only provides an extra 8 hours of charge, though, which is disappointing compared to other higher-capacity charging cases. On top of this, the case measures 3.1 x 1.8 x 1.4 inches, making it excessively bulky compared to other models. At least the cloth finish looks nice.
While the charging case may be a bust, the earbuds themselves definitely aren’t. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds are a great pick for audio enthusiasts looking for portable listening without the hassle.
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (aptX, AAC)
Driver size: 7mm
Battery life (earbuds): 4 hours
Battery life (charging case): 8 hours
Weight (earbuds): 13.6g
Weight (earbuds + charging case): 70.6g
Find more Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds information and reviews here.
The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 earbuds are an inexpensive pair of true wireless headphones that combine a solid sound with a user-friendly control scheme to give the rest of its price range some serious competition.
The SoundLiberty 53s have loads of features that you won’t see on other headphones at this price, including touch-sensitive controls, active noise canceling, and a total 40-hour battery life.
On their own, the SoundLiberty 53 headphones have a respectable 5-hour battery life. What really makes them stand out, though, is their 650mAh charging case, which adds enough power for an additional 35 hours of playback.
Just keep in mind that these figures are all theoretical, as you would have to charge in between sessions. Plus, real playback conditions will vary based on your listening volume among other factors. Nevertheless impressive.
The controls are significantly easier to use than other models as well. The touch-sensitive earbuds only require a soft tap rather than a full depression, putting less strain on your ear canals beneath.
The control scheme is fairly convoluted, but there are tap combos to adjust volume, play/pause, answer calls, track forward or backward, and invoke your phone’s voice assistant.
As for the audio of the SoundLiberty 53s, it is decent but not amazing. The sound spectrum is well-balanced, with the lows, mids, and highs all at about equivalent levels. The lows and mids don’t hit as hard as they do on fancier headphones, leaving the sound with a somewhat bright tone.
As previously mentioned, the SoundLiberty 53 headphones do sport active noise canceling, though this term may be a little misleading. The headphones do use the built-in mic that is normally for phone calls to block out ambient noise but it is not sophisticated enough to isolate sound much better than its closed-back design already does. This feature may have its time and place but for the most part, it is more of a gimmick.
While we’re on the topic of acoustic seal, the SoundLiberty 53s come with your choice of three different sets of silicone ear tips so you can find the most comfortable fit for your ears. They weren’t a perfect fit for my ears but stability and comfort are a little too subjective to rule on confidently.
One last feature is that the earbuds are IPX7-rated for water resistance, which means they can withstand immersion in shallow water for up to 30 minutes. This is always nice to see, as you won’t have to second-guess taking them out in the rain or to the beach.
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Driver size: 6mm
Battery life (earbuds): 5 hours
Battery life (charging case): 35 hours
Weight (earbuds): 10g
Weight (earbuds + charging case): 53.9g
Find more TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 information and reviews here.
The JBL Free X headphones are a great portable audio option for those who want their workout or commute to go uninterrupted by glitchy audio or worse, a tacky cable running across their neck.
Following their 2017 acquisition by Harman/Kardon, JBL speakers have been delivering some incredible audio, forcing people to completely rethink their audio company power rankings.
The JBL Free X earbuds are no exception, with the great sound quality of the JBL Signature Sound being one of their main draws. These headphones offer plenty of low-frequency extension, giving it a powerful and punchy bass without interfering with the balance of the high-end sound.
The mids are clear and accurate, allowing vocals and lead instruments to shine through. The highs are equally well-balanced, allowing you to hear the minute details of a hi-hat groove without detracting from the mid-highs.
The one shortcoming of the audio is that it plays with a few milliseconds of delay, which can make these earbuds disorienting to use for watching videos. This is a problem common with lots of Bluetooth devices, though, so it certainly isn’t exclusive to JBL’s technology.
These closed-back earbuds offer decent sound isolation, making them a good choice when you want to drown out ambient noise nearby. The most important factor to this sound isolation, though, is finding the best fit out of the three included ear tips.
The JBL Free X headphones come with several ear tips to find the best fit, plus two different-sized gel sleeves to wrap around the body of the buds and reduce listener fatigue.
The earbuds are IPX5-rated, making them splashproof enough to wear in the rain or for a particularly sweaty workout. Each earbud has a button on the end which can be tapped one to three times to control different settings.
The right earbud controls play/pause and invokes Google Assistant or Siri, while the left earbud controls tracking forward and backward. Pressing either earbud three times will reset their Bluetooth connection, which is helpful for troubleshooting.
The JBL Free X earbuds get about 4 hours of battery life apiece, but by occasionally dropping them into their charging case you can net an additional 20 hours of playback time before you have to plug the whole kit in.
The charging case measures about 2.7 x 2.7 x 1.1 inches, so it is compact but still far from the most portable option. It has an LED charging indicator that makes it easy to tell when it is time to recharge via micro USB.
Where the JBL Free X Truly Wireless Earbuds lack the fancy extra features that draw people to new tech, they make up for with and clean and powerful sound. Their no-frills approach to true wireless headphones may yet be a compelling reason for those with older Bluetooth headphones to make the switch to TWS audio.
Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2
Driver size: 5.6mm
Battery life (earbuds): 4 hours
Battery life (charging case): 20 hours
Weight (earbuds): 15g
Weight (earbuds + charging case): 99g
Find more JBL Free X Truly Wireless Earbuds information and reviews here.
The SoundPEATS TrueFree Plus are some of the best true wireless earbuds for audio enthusiasts on a budget. They deliver powerful sound and handy features with a value price to match.
After initially pairing them to your phone, both low-profile earbuds instantly connect to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 to deliver vivid stereo sound. They have a built-in microphone that is just as good as the ones you find on headsets triple the price of the TrueFree+.
The audio quality for outgoing audio is nothing to phone home about but the audio quality for media playback is surprisingly crisp. The TrueFree+ headphones produce an overall warm sound with a thumpy low-end and a clear mid-high range.
The highs feel somewhat muffled, especially where hi-hats and falsetto vocals are concerned, but some muddiness is to be expected at this price range. Considering that these headphones lend themselves to portable use, you probably won’t notice the nuanced high-end dropoff while you are out and about focusing on other things.
One downside to audio playback is that these earbuds have more audio latency than your average Bluetooth headphones. This can make it disorienting to watch a video with them, as the audio will be partially desynced.
The TrueFree+ TWS headphones come with four different ear tips, making it easy to establish a full acoustic seal regardless of ear size. This is great because making sure you have a pair of in-ear headphones that fit properly is much more important than having a pair of in-ear headphones that sound good in a vacuum.
The earbuds are IPX5-rated for water resistance, making them great for working up a sweat at the gym or relaxing poolside. They house a single button on each earbud that can be single or double-pressed for play/pause, track skipping, and activating your voice assistant. Volume adjustments will have to be made on the source device.
They deliver about 3.5 hours of playback off one charge and can be recharged by their included 2600 mAh charging case. This charging case provides an overall 35 hours of playback and recharges via micro USB in about 2.5 hours. The case measures 1 x 0.9 x 0.6 inches, making it easy to store in your pocket as well. I’ll take a pair to go, please.
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Driver size: 10mm
Battery life (earbuds): 3.5 hours
Battery life (charging case): 35 hours
Weight (earbuds): 9g
Weight (earbuds + charging case): 37g
Find more SoundPEATS TrueFree+ Wireless Earbuds information and reviews here.
The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo is a well-rounded pair of true wireless earbuds that offers solid comfort and sound for a reasonable price. They are comfortable and lightweight enough to wear them on and off throughout the day, and they have pretty solid audio performance.
In fact, the Liberty Neo earbuds surprisingly clear and balanced audio, especially when you factor the budget price into the equation. Its 6mm drivers produce crisp and clear treble while keeping the frequency response overall flat.
The low-end is present but still suffers somewhat when you turn the volume up. The bass, while present, doesn’t drive the music in the same way it does on headphones with a more bass-heavy sound signature. The mids blend the sound together well nicely, though, making for an overall balanced sound.
These earbuds stick out of your ear a little more than other true wireless earbuds but they also form a solid seal thanks to their conforming ear tips and wingtips. The headphones come with three pairs of each to support all different ear sizes.
Like the Bose SoundSport Frees, The Liberty Neos are not fully in-ear headphones, as their ear tips rest over the ear canal rather than going in them. Despite this, they are still stable enough to take running, and durable enough as well. They are IPx5-rated for water resistance against splashing.
The Liberty Neos use the standard onboard control scheme, with just one button each earbud trying to do way more than one button should. Through multi-press combinations, you can control play/pause, track forward and backward, invoke your phone’s voice assistant, and power the earbuds off. Of course, you can also power them off by putting them back in their charging case.
The charging case, which measures 2.9 x 1.4 x 1.2 inches, is a little bulky compared to other options. It does have an external LED indicator to show charge remaining and a hidden micro USB port for charging.
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Driver size: 6mm
Battery life (earbuds): 3.5 hours
Battery life (charging case): 9 hours
Weight (earbuds): 11g
Weight (earbuds + charging case): 51g
Find more Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo information and reviews here.
The JBuds Air from JLab Audio is a pair of true wireless earbuds that provide solid audio and a stable fit at a budget price.
Their shape naturally fits into my ear well, with plenty of options to improve the fit if your ears are a little different.
The optional silicone “Cush Fins” are a nice touch, just be sure not to cover the built-in microphone when you install them. The headphones come with small, medium, and large ear tips to choose from, ensuring the best possible fit.
The JBuds Air are lightweight and durable. Their IP55 rating means that they can be used in rainy or muddy conditions, or even worn in the shower without issue.
There is one button on each earbud but the control scheme is kind of confusing. The left earbud controls volume down, play/pause, and track back. The right earbud controls volume up, track forward, voice assistant, EQ mode, and answers or rejects incoming calls.
Unfortunately, the buttons are so stiff that you have to push the earbud deeper into your ear to activate them, making them kind of uncomfortable to use.
As for the sound, the JBud Airs have a surprisingly well-balanced sound considering their value price. The headphones have three built-in EQ modes, Signature, Flat, and Bass-Boost. The Signature mode is designed to complement the small size of the drivers to deliver maximum sound.
It is heavy on the mids with a slight bump in the low mids that becomes more obvious when you use Bass-Boost and less obvious when you use Flat. These closed-ear headphones have decent noise isolation, making them better at drowning out ambient noise than other options.
The JBud Airs can play audio for about 3 hours on their built-in batteries, but by returning them to their 500mAh charging case when not in use, you can add an additional 10 hours to their overall life.
The charging case is average-sized at about 3 x 1.7 x 1.5 inches. It bulky and made with cheap plastic but it also has an LED charge indicator on the outside and a built-in USB cable to charge it.
If you just need a solid yet inexpensive pair of true wireless earbuds, then the JBud Airs are a reliable pick.
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Driver size: 8m
Battery life (earbuds): 3 hours
Battery life (charging case): 10 hours
Weight (earbuds): 10g
Weight (earbuds + charging case): 56g
Find more JLab Audio JBuds Air information and reviews here.
