11 Best True Wireless Earbuds: Your Buyer’s Guide

Though the SoundSport Free headphones have an inflated price tag typical of Bose products, their balanced sound and comfortable fit make them a top contender for the best true wireless earbuds.

Their StayHear+ sport tips and wing stabilizers are a standout feature of the headphones. They help form a more complete seal while remaining breathable. They come with small, medium, and large ear tips so you can get a stable fit regardless of your ear size.

The SoundSport Free headphones are IPX4-rated for water resistance, so you can use them through the sweatiest workouts but you should probably remove them in the shower. These headphones are one of the few that actually have onboard volume controls. Additionally, there are controls to track forward or backward, answer a call, play /pause tracks, or invoke your phone’s voice assistant.

These headphones employ automatically volume-optimized EQ so that the sound is always balanced for the situation. This is extra handy considering you are most likely to use these headphones at the gym or on a commute.

Even with auto EQ off, the SoundSport Free headphones sound clear and balanced. The mids and highs carry vocals and lead guitar riffs with clarity while the bass has that extra bump that defines the Bose signature sound.

The semi-open back design gives them a little more soundstage than other TWS (true wireless stereo) headphones but it also lets a lot of ambient noise pass through. If you are using them for running, this could be a good thing, as it is always good to remain aware of your surroundings.

The charging case is a little bulky compared to that of other brands at 4 x 1.5 x 1.9 inches but it is a helpful way to keep your earbuds topped off on the go. The charging case adds an extra 10 hours of playback time to the 5-hour battery life that the earbuds have on their own. It recharges in about 2 hours via micro USB.

The Bose Connect app doesn’t bring much to the table but the ability to track a lost earbud is nice. The Bose SoundSport Free headphones might be on the pricier side but their extra features are well worth it for the mobile music enthusiast.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Driver size: Unlisted

Battery life (earbuds): 5 hours

Battery life (charging case): 10 hours

Weight (earbuds): 18.1g

Weight (earbuds + charging case): 79.4g