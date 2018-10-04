10 Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens: Your Buying Guide (2018)

You don’t have to invest hundreds of dollars to get a perfectly capable outdoor pizza oven. However, if you want the best outdoor pizza oven for the money, it makes sense to buy one that fulfills your criteria. Pizza ovens come in a variety of sizes and types, not to mention prices. You’ll find everything from portable ovens for camping and tailgating, to larger wood-fired pizza ovens, and even pizza boxes and kits that allow you to cook a pizza directly on the grill.

As you’re shopping for the right product, consider how and where you’ll use your pizza oven and the size that will work best for you. Portable units are more compact and are ideal for making smaller personal pizzas. However, they often have a smaller capacity and a more limited temperature range than larger ovens. For example, you may find one that fits a pizza up to 13 inches, and that warms up to around 500 degrees Fahrenheit. In comparison, a larger pizza oven typically has enough room for a full-sized pizza and can get up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you frequently host large parties, or you simply love pizza and want to make delicious pies at home, a bigger wood burning pizza oven is a worthwhile investment. Many larger models require a fair amount of space to operate, such as a patio. Aside from offering more interior space, bigger pizza ovens tend to reach higher temperatures. For restaurant-quality pizza, consider a wood-fired pizza oven that reaches at least 800 degrees Fahrenheit. Aside from producing crispier crusts, the higher temperatures ensure your pizza is done in a matter of minutes.

Many pizza ovens run on gas or propane. However, a handful are powered by alternative sources. Some examples include electricity and wood pellets. If you’d rather not invest in a separate pizza oven, you can find grill kits that slide into a regular grill. Ovens powered by propane are particularly popular for camping and cooking in smaller outdoor spaces. Gas ovens can vary in size, yet stand out for their ability to duplicate delicious crispy crusts often found on pies from your local pizza parlor.