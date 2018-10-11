15 Best Robot Vacuums: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

The iRobot Roomba 980 is currently the highest-end Roomba, which means that it comes with a higher price tag than other models. However, this well-rounded vacuum offers more power, features and performance, and offers something for everyone.

Basic features that appeal to most consumers include WiFi connectivity and an accompanying app that lets you monitor and schedule cleanings from anywhere. The Roomba 980 is compatible with devices using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This Roomba runs 120 minutes per charge and automatically recharges then resumes where it left off. Virtual wall barriers keep the vacuum out of forbidden territory. Dirt detection technology ensures concentrated cleaning in areas that need it the most.

A common issue among robot vacuum cleaners is that they generally don’t perform well on carpets. The Roomba 980 aims to make a name for itself as one of the best robot vacuums for carpets with its powerful cleaning system, which delivers up to 10 times more air power on carpets. As a result, you can use this Roomba to clean thicker carpets. The cleaning head automatically adjusts when the vacuum switches between carpets and hard floors.

Many pet-oriented robot vacuums command a higher price tag for their increased power and performance. This is particularly true if your pets shed a lot. This Roomba comes with multi-surface brushes that work equally well on all floor surfaces to pick up pet hair and dirt without getting tangled.

Allergy sufferers will also find this vacuum to be a worthwhile investment thanks to its high-efficiency filter, which filters out even the smallest particles for cleaner air. An edge-sweeping brush reaches into corners to pick up hidden allergens.

Is the iRobot Roomba 980 right for me? If it’s not too much of a budget stretch, the Roomba 980 is a particularly good choice for households with carpeted floors and/or pets.