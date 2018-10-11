15 Best Robot Vacuums: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Tired of spending your free time vacuuming your house or dealing with aches and pains after dragging your heavy vacuum cleaner around? It may be time to consider a robot vacuum cleaner. As opposed to a traditional vacuum cleaner, you don’t need to physically be there in order to get the job done. In fact, many of today’s robot vacuum cleaners feature WiFi connectivity so that you can conveniently schedule cleanings and check up on the vacuum when you’re not home using your smartphone.
When searching for the right robot vacuum cleaner, the price is understandably one of the most important factors. Some of the priciest vacuums have price tags over $500. This generally buys you the most powerful suction and longest-lasting batteries, as well as all of the bells and whistles. If you’re willing to give up a bit of power and performance and don’t necessarily need features such as a full bin indicator or boundary markers, you can find plenty of options below $300.
Some robot vacuum cleaners come with side brushes to help sweep out dust and dirt that tends to hide in corners. You can also find vacuums with anti-tangle brushes, which is ideal for households with pets. Other common features include obstacle detection sensors and the ability to automatically dock and recharge when the battery is low. Some vacuums also automatically resume cleaning when the battery is fully charged.
Best Overall: iRobot Roomba 980Price: $699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful Carpet Boost technology
- Precise navigation system
- Can be controlled with a smartphone
- Expensive
- Battery life could be better
- Occasionally disconnects when using the app
The iRobot Roomba 980 is currently the highest-end Roomba, which means that it comes with a higher price tag than other models. However, this well-rounded vacuum offers more power, features and performance, and offers something for everyone.
Basic features that appeal to most consumers include WiFi connectivity and an accompanying app that lets you monitor and schedule cleanings from anywhere. The Roomba 980 is compatible with devices using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This Roomba runs 120 minutes per charge and automatically recharges then resumes where it left off. Virtual wall barriers keep the vacuum out of forbidden territory. Dirt detection technology ensures concentrated cleaning in areas that need it the most.
A common issue among robot vacuum cleaners is that they generally don’t perform well on carpets. The Roomba 980 aims to make a name for itself as one of the best robot vacuums for carpets with its powerful cleaning system, which delivers up to 10 times more air power on carpets. As a result, you can use this Roomba to clean thicker carpets. The cleaning head automatically adjusts when the vacuum switches between carpets and hard floors.
Many pet-oriented robot vacuums command a higher price tag for their increased power and performance. This is particularly true if your pets shed a lot. This Roomba comes with multi-surface brushes that work equally well on all floor surfaces to pick up pet hair and dirt without getting tangled.
Allergy sufferers will also find this vacuum to be a worthwhile investment thanks to its high-efficiency filter, which filters out even the smallest particles for cleaner air. An edge-sweeping brush reaches into corners to pick up hidden allergens.
Is the iRobot Roomba 980 right for me? If it’s not too much of a budget stretch, the Roomba 980 is a particularly good choice for households with carpeted floors and/or pets.
Find more iRobot Roomba 980 information and reviews here.
-
Best for Allergy Sufferers: Neato Botvac D5Price: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for households with pets and allergy sufferers
- Runs up to 90 minutes per charge
- WiFi connectivity
- Not currently compatible with 5GHz networks
- Some find it a bit loud
- Can get stuck underneath lower pieces of furniture
The Botvac D5 is the mid-level choice in the Neato Connected family. This robot vacuum bridges the gap between the entry-level Botvac D3 and the latest addition, the powerful and feature-rich D7. It’s also WiFi-enabled and will work with Amazon Alexa, Neato Chatbot, Google Home and IFTTT. Once it’s connected to your home 2.4 GHz network, just download the accompanying app to monitor and schedule cleanings as needed. You can also start, stop and pause the vacuum using your phone.
An ultra performance filter captures even the smallest particles, resulting in cleaner air. A filter screen keeps dirt inside the dirt bin so that you won’t have to worry about the particles escaping when it’s time to empty the bin. An innovative latch design makes removing the filter fast and simple. The combo brush is designed to pick up pet hair and other allergens on all floor types.
This Neato runs up to 120 minutes per charge and offers entire level cleaning. It will automatically charge and resume when necessary. Boundary markers are included to confine the vacuum within designated areas.
Is the Neato Botvac D5 right for me? With its ultra performance filter and efficient combo brush, the D5 is especially suited for allergy sufferers. The lack of 5GHz compatibility may be a concern for some.
Find more Neato Botvac D5 information and reviews here.
-
Best Value: Shark Ion 750Pros:
Cons:
- WiFi connectivity with voice control
- Self-cleaning brushroll
- Smart navigation system
- Some wish the cleaning pattern was more predictable
- App is limited
- Battery life could be better
For just over $300, the Shark Ion 750 offers WiFi connectivity and voice control. You can use the accompanying app to manage and schedule cleanings, or take advantage of the hands-free operation via voice control through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
This vacuum handles everyday cleaning tasks with ease thanks to its dual spinning side brushes, which get dirt out from edges and corners, along with a suite of navigation and proximity sensors for avoiding obstacles. The vacuum starts up with the push of a button and gets over 60 minutes of run time per charge. Boundary strips are included.
Households with pets or allergy sufferers will benefit from the self-cleaning brushroll, which picks up hair, dander, dirt and other allergens. There’s also a sturdy brushroll that picks up smaller and larger particles on carpets and hard floors. The dust bin is easily accessible from the side for fast emptying.
Is the Shark Ion 750 right for me? The Ion 750 is a dependable choice if you’re looking for a robot vacuum designed for everyday cleaning demands, and that also comes with features such as WiFi connectivity and voice commands. Some owners wish its cleaning patterns were more methodical.
Find more Shark Ion 750 information and reviews here.
-
Best Affordable WiFi Vacuum: iRobot Roomba 690Pros:
Cons:
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- More powerful suction than other iRobot Roomba models
- WiFi connectivity
- Doesn’t recharge and resume
- A few mention connectivity issues
- Those with pets need to empty the dirt bin very frequently
With a price tag of just under $300, the iRobot Roomba 690 is a solid choice if you crave WiFi connectivity without stretching your budget. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant so that you can use voice commands. This vacuum excels at general cleaning, and comes with all the essentials such as dirt detection technology for more focused cleaning in dirtier areas, and cliff detection technology to keep it from falling down stairs. An automatically adjusting cleaning head maintains the optimal height for carpets and hard floors.
Is the iRobot Roomba 690 right for me? The Roomba 690 is a practical investment if you’re looking for an affordable all-around vacuum with WiFi connectivity. Some wish it was a bit quieter.
Find more iRobot Roomba 690 information and reviews here.
-
Best Robot Vacuum Under $300: ILIFE A8Pros:
Cons:
- Updated navigation
- Voice assist technology
- Multi-surface brushes
- Doesn’t have boundary markers
- Not WiFi-enabled
- Doesn’t always get dirt and debris in corners
The A8 is the newest addition to the ILIFE family, and comes with more advanced navigation than previous models. The A8 is equipped with an on-board camera that not only helps it avoid obstacles, but that also maps out the most efficient cleaning pattern before starting. This robot vacuum constantly scans the room as it goes to prevent collisions. It’s no WiFi-enabled, but this ILIFE vacuum does have voice assist technology that keeps you updated on the vacuum’s progress, including when it’s heading back to home base to recharge, and lets you know if the vacuum gets into trouble.
Is the ILIFE A8 right for me? Coming in at just $300, the A8 is a solid choice for thorough cleaning and navigation, if you don’t mind giving up WiFi connectivity.
Find more ILIFE A8 information and reviews here.
-
Best for Versatile Cleaning: ECOVACS DEEBOT N79SPrice: $229.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One-touch start
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Ideal for deep cleaning
- Some mention it can get stuck on rugs
- A bit loud
- Cleaning patterns can be erratic
If you don’t have a specific cleaning purpose in mind, it makes sense to invest in a vacuum that does a little bit of everything. The ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S has five cleaning modes with options such as edge cleaning, targeted cleaning and a maximum power mode for the most intense jobs. There’s also a three-stage cleaning system for maximum dirt and dust pickup. A suite of cliff detection and anti-collision sensors protects the vacuum as it goes. This model also features WiFi connectivity and voice control via Alexa. It’s most suited for hard floors and thin carpets.
Is the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S right for me? This robot vacuum is a practical investment if you’re looking for a versatile cleaner. A lack of navigation sensors can make cleaning patterns erratic.
Find more ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S information and reviews here.
-
Best for Small Living Spaces: iRobot Roomba 614Price: $278.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Entry-level Roomba
- Cleaning head automatically adjusts for carpets and hard floors
- Three-stage cleaning
- No WiFi connectivity
- Can’t schedule cleanings
- Doesn’t have virtual boundary markers
If you’re living in a dorm, apartment or other smaller living space, you don’t necessarily need a larger and more powerful vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 614 isn’t fancy, but it reliably cleans various floor types, including carpets and hard floors, and gets to work with the push of a button. Dirt detection sensors provide more concentrated cleaning on dirtier areas. Another convenient feature is cliff detection technology, which keeps the Roomba from tumbling down stairs. You can expect up to 60 minutes of run time per charge.
Is the iRobot Roomba 614 right for me? If you don’t mind giving up WiFi connectivity and a bit more power, the Roomba 614 is a solid choice for apartment dwellers, college students and anyone else in a smaller living space.
Find more iRobot Roomba 614 information and reviews here.
-
Best Multi-Function Vacuum: PureClean PUCRC95Price: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Comes with a mopping attachment
- Integrated HEPA filter
- Lacks WiFi connectivity
- Small dustbin
- Some mention it can be tough to find replacement parts
The Pyle PUCRC95 is an affordable and versatile vacuum that cleans carpets as well as hard floors. A powerful suction makes it a particularly useful addition to households with pets and/or allergy sufferers. To ensure your living area is as clean as possible when it’s done, the vacuum dusts, sweeps and vacuums as it goes. There’s even a dry mop to make floors shine. Other features include rotating brushes on both sides and a low profile design that allows the vacuum to sneak underneath most couches and other low-profile furniture. The vacuum automatically returns to its dock to charge when the battery is running low.
Is the Pyle PUCRC95 right for me? This multi-function vacuum mops, sweeps, dusts and vacuums to create a cleaner living environment. Several owners note it can stuck fairly easily.
Find more Pyle PUCRC95 information and reviews here.
-
Best for Pet Owners: Neato Botvac D7Price: $733.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- WiFi connectivity
- Ideal for pet owners
- Compatible with 2.4 and 5GHz networks
- May get stuck under lower furniture
- Relatively loud dust bin
- Only allows one floor plan
The Neato Botvac D7 is the newest Botvac in the Neato family. It’s also the top-tier model with more features and performance. Features such as an ultra performance filter, which captures even the smallest particles, and a spiral combo brush that’s specifically designed to pick up pet hair on various floor surfaces, make this vacuum a top choice for pet owners. There are eco and turbo modes depending on the amount of cleaning that’s required. This Neato runs up to 120 minutes per charge, and automatically recharges then resumes cleaning when necessary. Virtual barrier lines keep the vacuum out of specific areas. This vacuum has WiFi connectivity and is compatible with 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. It works with Alexa, Google Home, Neato Chatbot and IFTTT. Laser mapping technology and a distinctive D-shape ensures the most efficient cleaning pattern.
Is the Neato Botvac D7 right for me? It’s not the cheapest robot vacuum, but the Neato Botvac D7 is a must for pet owners.
Find more Neato Botvac D7 information and reviews here.
-
Best for Vacuuming and Wet Mopping: iClebo OmegaPrice: $479.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smart sensors
- Multiple cleaning modes
- Floor mopping
- Pricey
- Lacks WiFi connectivity
- Some wish the mopping feature was better
The iClebo Omega takes care of two household chores at once: mopping and vacuuming. Smart sensing technology, including wide-angle smart mapping, helps guide the vacuum around the house, while obstacle detection keeps it from crashing into furniture and other items. Enhanced suction power picks up larger and smaller bits of debris, including pet hair, dirt and allergens. You can choose between three cleaning modes depending on the level of cleaning that’s required.
Is the iClebo Omega right for me? The iClebo Omega takes care of vacuuming and wet mopping so that you don’t have to. User instructions could be better.
Find more iClebo Omega information and reviews here.
-
Best for Intensive Cleaning: Eufy RoboVac 11+Price: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low-profile design
- Comes with rotating side brushes
- Up to 90 minutes of fade-free suction power
- No full bin indicator
- Doesn’t come with boundary markers
- Limited programming features
The Eufy RoboVac 11+ is an affordable alternative to some of the pricier robot vacuum cleaners on the market. It lacks some features such as virtual wall barriers and a full dust bin indicator, but doesn’t lag behind in terms of power and performance. Innovative power boost technology increases strength and suction power for maximum pickup of dirt, dust and other debris. This robot vacuum cleaner features a low-profile design that allows it to sneak under most pieces of furniture without getting stuck. It also comes with a multi-point cleaning system, including rotating side brushes, to sweep up stubborn bits of dirt, dust, and debris. Other highlights include a HEPA-style filter, large dustbin, and up to 90 minutes of fade-free performance.
Is the Eufy RoboVac 11+ right for me? This could be the right robot vacuum for you if you’re seeking powerful suction to clean dirtier areas. However, you won’t get extras such as WiFi connectivity or voice control.
Find more Eufy RoboVac 11+ information and reviews here.
-
Best Small Vacuum: ROLLIBOT MINI BL100Price: $168.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatically returns to base when battery is low
- Ideal for hard floors
- Quiet operation
- Not designed for carpets
- Doesn’t have WiFi connectivity
- Lacks virtual walls
This small robot vacuum cleaner is specifically designed to tackle homes with hard floors. Highlights include dual-sided brushes and a high suction power for superior cleaning. The vacuum also automatically recharges when the battery is low. You can expect to get approximately 100 minutes of run time per session. HEPA air filters trap even the smallest particles, making the vacuum a solid choice for those with allergies. A remote control is included.
Is the ROLLIBOT MINI right for me? It’s one of the smallest robot vacuums on the market, but some caution that this vacuum tends to get stuck as it cleans.
Find more ROLLIBOT MINI BL100 information and reviews here.
-
Best WiFi-Enabled Vacuum: Neato Botvac ConnectedPrice: $545.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- On-board sensors minimize collisions
- Vacuums and mops at once
- Equipped with vision mapping and navigation system
- Doesn’t have a laser detection system
- No virtual walls
- Lacks app control compatibility
The Neato Botvac Connected is the premier connected vacuum cleaner in the Neato family. You’ll pay a bit more for features and functions that the other Neato models don’t have, such as available eco and turbo modes for various cleaning demands along with the ability to clean up to 5,000 square feet on a single charge. You can also manually control the vacuum via the remote control. The vacuum works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Neato Chatbot. It also comes with an ultra performance filter along with combo and spiral blade brushes. The vacuum automatically recharges then resumes cleaning.
Is the Neato Botvac Connected right for me? It’s not cheap, but this WiFi-enabled vacuum can be run via voice commands, and is ideal for larger houses.
Find more Neato Botvac Connected information and reviews here.
-
Best Vacuum Under $100: PureClean PUCRC25Price: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slender profile
- Affordable
- Has a HEPA filter
- Lacks WiFi connectivity
- Battery life could be better
- Dirt compartment could be larger
The PureClean PUCRC25 is an unassuming robot vacuum that has a lot to offer at a very affordable price. Some examples include obstacle detection technology to keep collisions at bay, and a low profile for sliding underneath furniture. It’s also equipped with a HEPA filter to purify air for allergy sufferers and households with pets. Sweeper brushes on both sides collect dust and dirt that tends to hide in corners and edges. Stair detection technology keeps the vacuum from falling down stairs.
Is the PureClean PUCRC25 right for me? This robot vacuum is very basic, but it’s a good choice if you’re ready to take the plunge into the world of robot vacuum cleaners while keeping your budget in check.
Find more PureClean PUCRC25 information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
