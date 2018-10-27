11 Best Mini Guitar Amp Heads: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

In this modern age, there’s just no need to drag around an Earth-destroying vintage amp. Take advantage of the multitude of improvements in manufacturing and buy yourself a mini guitar amp head that combines all the tone and modern amentities you could ever need in a super compact package. Our list includes mini versions of venerable, well-known amplifiers as well as near-novelty amps designed to chase the tone of the big makers. We’ve tried to include something for everyone on this list, from professional to total novice.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What is a mini guitar amplifier head?

We discussed this a bit in our best gigging amps post, but basically, improvements of all kinds in venues and recording situations means that you can let ease-of-use and convenience win out over anything heavy or cumbersome. Not to be confused with mini combo amps (which we covered over here) that are by and large for fun or novelty, mini amp heads are real-deal, mostly-giggable amps in small form factors. While those mini combos tend to be solid state only, these heads are often all-tube affairs, or at the very least hybrids with tube preamps. Additionally, you aren't married to any specific speaker. By choosing your own cab, you can customize the experience even further, developing an incredibly rich tone of your own. In a later post, we'll profile cabinet options you could pair with any of these.

Most of these come in the so-called lunchbox form factor, which is a metal box with a handle on top. Some are conventional head designs shrunk down, and still others are micro heads that fit in the palm of your hand. Prices vary widely from under $100 to just under $1,000, and extra features vary almost as much. You have your choice here between downright rustic amps with a pair of knobs to Bluetooth-enabled modern marvels. These super-small amps make wet/dry stereo setups very feasible, especially because many of them have effects loops.

The primary advantage of shrinking the amp head down is pretty obvious. It saves weight and space, both of which are at something of a premium for hobbyist or semi-professional players. Even some all-pros might appreciate the sheer ease of use of these small yet mighty amps, and their increasing ubiquity means they can easily compete tone-wise with their larger counterparts. Generally speaking, they tend to be cheaper, too, so it's easier to experiment with different types and brands and you won't even have to worry about your studio being stuffed to the gills with amplifiers.

In addition to our list, other strong contenders in this category include the Egnater Tweaker 15 despite some history of faulty units, the Marshall DSL-20 HR, and the Randall Divalo Series.

