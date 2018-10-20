10 Best Muscle Roller Sticks: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

While the original Body Stick remains the most popular choice for many consumers, a number of variations are available. For example, the Body Stick caters to those with an average build up to 5’10” and who are flexible enough to comfortably use the tool on major muscle groups. If you’re taller than 5’10” or you need more flexibility, consider the Big Stick.

The Power Stick is the second longest available Stick. It’s also for those 5’10” and over or who require more flexibility. Stiff Stick caters to athletes seeking a deep massage. The Hybrid Stick helps tackle hard places such as the behind the neck and knees. Flex Stick is a long, flexible stick intended for use by anyone over 5’10” or who needs more flexibility. This model is ideal for light massages.

Sprinter Stick is short and firm, making it a practical choice for leg use. This Stick can be used for light to deep massages. Marathon Stick is short and flexible. It’s ideal for using on the legs, particularly the calves, and caters to those seeking lighter massages. Travel Stick is a short 17 inches long and flexible.