Showbox ‘No Internet Connection’: Users Report Outage

Showbox “No Internet Connection” is the message that greets users to the app on November 29. This has led people to suspect the app has been deleted. The app APK, which was available only through the Showbox website, offered users a free Netflix-like experience to watch movies and TV shows. The app did not show ads during video streaming, no account was necessary and high definition content was available to download without any limit. The app was available for both Android and for PC.

Geeks Corner tweeted on a question to their thousands of followers on November 29 asking if people were happy that Showbox/Moviebox was closing. Tech News Watch reported that the latest edition of the app, 5.11, was made available on November 17.

While tech vlogger, FreeTech, posted a lengthy video on the same day that demonstrated all of the issues that are facing users who attempt to log on. Most are greeted with a message saying, “No internet connection.” Those issues and FreeTech’s attempts to remedy them led the vlogger to believe that the app is now gone. You can view the full FreeTech video here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb6hCXK3sezRKXOJRBEqX-A

After the news spread that the app was not working, 12 separate threads were started on the Showbox subreddit to talk about the outage or possible removal of the app.

A Twitter account named @Showboxapkpro that appeared on the day the outages were reported tweeted at one user, “App is going through a bug fix. Dont worry it will be over soon.” That account is not verified nor is there any proof the account is officially affiliated with the creators of Showbox.

On November 24, Torrent Freak reported websites that had been “promoting” Showbox were able to settle a legal dispute with movie studios. The website had earlier reported that GoDaddy had been compelled to reveal the identity of the person who registered the domain name, Showboxappdownload.com.

The Daily Dot reported in 2017 that there had been over one million Google searches for the phrase “Showbox virus.” That was due to the lack of a website or any customer care.

