Apple Credit Card: How Do I Sign Up for the Card? When Is the Apple Card Available?

The Apple credit card will be available July 2019, according to an announcement by the Tech giant on March 25.

Per CNBC, users will be able to sign up for the credit card directly via phone, and will have access to it on their phone immediately. There will also be an option of having a titanium credit card, as shown in the photo above.

Here’s what you need to know:

Apple Credit Card: How to Sign Up for the Goldman Sachs-backed Card

Apple is getting its own credit card service, Apple Card. -it works worldwide

-anywhere Apple Pay is accepted

-customer service via iMessage #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jWgIpmFB3n — Complex (@Complex) March 25, 2019

Here’s what we know so far, as well as what we don’t know.

What is known about the Apple credit card: the credit card will work worldwide, and will offer 2% cash back on purchases made through Apple Pay. Purchases through the physical card will yield 1% cash back.

The physical card will not include a card number, CVV, expiration date, or signature, per the March 25 press conference. There will also be “no fees,” low interest rates, and a simpler application process, though the press conference did not go into detail regarding what those interest rates would be, or what the required credit score will be for acceptance.

Per The Verge, the Apple credit card’s reward system will not be a traditional “points system,” but rather will immediately process cash back into your account, to spend or put towards previous purchases. Additionally, MasterCard will handle payment processing. There will be no penalties on the card for missed payments.

Wow Apple Card! An all new digital credit card — Sign up instantly on your iPhone! You can iMessage to update your address or ask questions. Keep track of spending by categories. pic.twitter.com/PM5JD44Gnp — iJustine (@ijustine) March 25, 2019

In the photos above, you can see examples of what the Apple credit card will look like. Here is the video of the announcement of the Apple credit card, where it reveals what the user experience will be like for the card, from using iMessage for customer service to deciding when you want to pay your balance: