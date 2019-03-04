11 Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Wallet Cases Worth Buying

The Damda Glide Card Case from VRS Design is a gorgeous looking wallet case that is designed for simple card storage and solid protection. It is lightweight yet durable and its built-in card slot makes it only a bit larger than your average hybrid phone case.

To put it another way, this case does have some added bulk on its rear side, but it is not enough to interfere with wireless PowerSharing or charging (even with two credit cards stored in it). The Damda Glide's card slot comfortably holds two credit cards, and they are easy to access thanks to the case's sliding door.

While we loved the colorful semi-clear design of the card slot door, some will not be comfortable with the fact that your card number will be easily viewable through it. On the other hand, others will appreciate the peace of mind that comes from being able to see your cards are still where you expect them to be. Take that for what you will.

As a wallet, the Damda Glide is fairly minimalist, but as a case, it is quite capable. It has a nice grip to its edges and it has a raised bezel on the front of the case to protect your phone's screen from a face-down drop. The card case on the rear does a good enough job on its own from protecting the phone's rear tri-camera array.

If you can look past your ability to look through this case, you're left with a well-designed product that I have no problem calling one of the best Galaxy S10 Plus wallet cases.