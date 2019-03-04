11 Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Wallet Cases Worth Buying

The S10 Plus is a powerful addition to Samsung’s Galaxy family, sporting a massive suite of impressive new features. They contribute to a hefty launch price of $999. Since your wallet will be that much emptier, it will never be easier to convert to a wallet case. To help, we picked out the best Galaxy S10 Plus wallet cases to protect your phone and your payment options alike.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $69.00 Shop at otterbox.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $13.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $13.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $48.00 Shop at mobilefun.com
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. VRS Design Damda Glide Card CasePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Holds 2 cards
- Grippy texture
- Clear card slot compromises your privacy
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
The Damda Glide Card Case from VRS Design is a gorgeous looking wallet case that is designed for simple card storage and solid protection. It is lightweight yet durable and its built-in card slot makes it only a bit larger than your average hybrid phone case.
To put it another way, this case does have some added bulk on its rear side, but it is not enough to interfere with wireless PowerSharing or charging (even with two credit cards stored in it). The Damda Glide's card slot comfortably holds two credit cards, and they are easy to access thanks to the case's sliding door.
While we loved the colorful semi-clear design of the card slot door, some will not be comfortable with the fact that your card number will be easily viewable through it. On the other hand, others will appreciate the peace of mind that comes from being able to see your cards are still where you expect them to be. Take that for what you will.
As a wallet, the Damda Glide is fairly minimalist, but as a case, it is quite capable. It has a nice grip to its edges and it has a raised bezel on the front of the case to protect your phone's screen from a face-down drop. The card case on the rear does a good enough job on its own from protecting the phone's rear tri-camera array.
If you can look past your ability to look through this case, you're left with a well-designed product that I have no problem calling one of the best Galaxy S10 Plus wallet cases.
Find more VRS Design Damda Glide Card Case information and reviews here.
-
2. Maxboost mWallet Series CasePrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and lightweight
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- PowerShare compatible
- So-so materials
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
The mWallet from Maxboost is an inexpensive yet elegant way to stow your new phone plus three cards and cash all in one convenient package. This lightweight folio case offers a slimmed-down take on the standard folio case. Its PU leather cover looks like leather from a distance but is more slender.
Because of its slim design, the mWallet case isn't particularly effective at absorbing impact or keeping a grip on your phone. However, the protection it does offer is still better than nothing. Its front cover protects the screen while it is in your pocket and it can fold back to act as a media viewing stand. The plastic snap-on case around the phone protects the sides of the phone from drops and has clicky button covers.
The case works fine with wireless charging and PowerSharing. The magnetic flap is fairly sturdy. All in all, the mWallet case is a well-rounded solution for those who want to get more out of their phone case.
Find more Maxboost mWallet Series Case information and reviews here.
-
3. Ghostek Exec3 Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Half-folio design works with always-on display
- Holds 3 cards
- Grippy texture
- Half-folio leaves front screen partially vulnerable
- Limited color options
- Clear plastic shows dirt easily
Ghostek's Exec3 is a unique folio wallet design that offers an extra pocket to store cards and cash without totally dominating the design of your Galaxy S10 Plus. Its half-folio design partially protects your phone screen while it is in your pocket, but also leaves the top of the screen visible.
This is nice if you use the always-on feature of the S10+'s Dynamic AMOLED display, as it can still show the time or incoming notifications. The negative side, of course, is that you risk scratches on the top screen of your phone if you don't have a glass screen protector installed.
Despite this shortcoming, the Exec3 case is more than capable of protecting other parts of the phone with its rugged bumper frame made from shock-absorbing TPU. The case meets military drop-test standards while also remaining fairly slim.
The rear panel is made from a nice clear PC material and the fabric flip cover folds around the edges of the phone to create a nice grippy surface to hold. It is able to support the S10+'s wireless PowerShare feature even with its raised bezel around the rear camera to protect from drops.
Find more Ghostek Exec3 Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
4. Tekcoo Luxury Folio CasePrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 11 cards plus cash
- Detachable inner case
- PowerShare compatible
- Bulky design
- So-so materials
- Limited color options
Tekcoo's Luxury Folio Case is a wallet case for the individual who simply doesn't know how to slim down their everyday carry. Beneath its magnetic folio design, it houses an absolutely insane eleven card slots and two cash pockets. Two have windows that make them great for IDs, but you have to be pretty important if you regularly carry two forms of ID.
Don't misunderstand, we fully believe you are as important as you say you are, but that makes it even more of a shame that this massive wallet case is adorned in low-quality PU-leather. It cushions your phone from drops fairly well, but it doesn't feel soft or have the same lifespan as real animal leather.
This wallet case is quite bulky but its magnetic snap-on case inside can be easily removed if you only need light protection. PowerShare wireless charging works through either the smaller case or the whole folio design. The front folio cover can also be folded back to position your screen for easy media viewing, too. This case might not look too special, but it offers a whole lot of value for a surprisingly low price.
Find more Tekcoo Luxury Folio Case information and reviews here.
-
5. OtterBox Strada Series Wallet CasePrice: $69.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military drop tested
- Strong magnetic clasp
- Microfiber lining
- Only holds 1 card
- Bulky design
- High price tag
OtterBox might be best-known for their dual layer Defender case mold, but they also make a solid wallet case mold that they call the Strada Series Case. As you may already expect, this case puts protection first and pockets second. This makes sense because, at the end of the day, a smartphone is much harder to replace than a credit card.
The Strada Series case isn't quite as bulky as their Defender case, but it is still a hair larger than the competition. This case meets military-grade drop test standards and sports air-cushioned corners to help disperse shock from drops. The interior microfiber lining is a nice touch, as it prevents the inside of the case from scuffing up the finish of your S10+.
This microfiber lining is also present on the front folio cover, which houses a single card slot. It is designed to hold only one card, and that's a bit disappointing, but the magnetic clasp that seals the folio is strong enough that you could fold up some cash in there if you needed to.
The leather exterior looks decent and the case doesn't interfere with the phone's wireless PowerShare functionality. It is a little pricier than its competition, but considering the sheer amount of drop protection this mold offers, it is worth it if you want to go the extra mile to protect your phone.
Find more OtterBox Strada Series Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
6. Olixar Slim Wallet CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- PowerShare compatible
- Slim and lightweight
- Holds 2 cards plus cash
- Could be grippier
- So-so materials
- Limited impact resistance
The Olixar Slim Wallet Case is a simple PU leather folio case that is fairly low-profile and cheap enough to have some leftover money to store inside when all is said and done. This case is made from synthetic PU leather, which doesn't feel as fancy or grippy as real leather but gives it scratch protection and looks decent.
This Slim Wallet Case has a front folio with two card slots plus a pocket to store cash or other documents. The folio cover can also fold back to act as a media stand when it is not keeping your front screen protected. The case is slim enough to support wireless PowerShare, and its clear port cutouts and clicky button covers will have you forgetting it even has a snap-on case.
Find more Olixar Slim Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
7. Spigen Slim Armor CS CasePrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Military drop tested
- Holds 2 cards
- Limited color options
- Flimsy card slot door
- Could be grippier
Spigen's Slim Armor CS Case is just like their normal Slim Armor case with the addition of a compact card slot that adds the ability to stow along a credit card and an ID. Unless you compulsively collect receipts and punch cards, this is one of the best S10 Plus wallet cases for slipping into your pocket on the way out the door.
As previously mentioned, the Slim Armor CS is a case first and a wallet second. Like all of Spigen's cases, it meets military-grade drop test standards while remaining fairly slim and lightweight. It has a raised bezel around the phone's front display and rear camera cluster to protect from broadside drops. It also has clicky button covers and precise port cutouts. The one thing this case could use is a grippier texture on its edges, but we'll take what we can get.
As for the card slot itself, this is one type where you can't really get away with overfilling it, as the card slot is quite compact and the card slot door can break if it is overloaded. If you still carry cash, you'll be better off with a folio case that actually offers some storage space. But if you're fine with the ultra-minimalist approach, then the Spigen Slim Armor CS Case will be a hit.
Find more Spigen Slim Armor CS Case information and reviews here.
-
8. ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet CasePrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards plus cash
- PowerShare compatible
- Slim and durable
This Genuine Leather Wallet Case from ProCase is pretty much your average folio-style phone cover. But there's nothing wrong with that, especially when its creators hold a track record of doing things right.The folio cover helps keep your screen safe when tucked in your pocket. It also has two card slots and a small pocket for cash. You could easily fit more cards if needed, too. The folio cover can be folded back to act as a media viewing stand as well.This case's genuine leather exterior doesn't have the same softness and durability as a real piece of full-grain leather, but it resists scratches decently for the price. As this handy guide on leather shows, you would be hard-pressed to find high-quality leather on anything in the same price range as a phone case.Despite this, the case still looks nice in its three different colors. The case has decent shock-absorbing qualities, though leather is not quite on par with the TPU material used by high-end defender cases. It still works with wireless PowerShare charging too. If you're looking for a simple way to condense your everyday carry into one 6.4-inch package, then ProCase has you covered.
- So-so leather material
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
Find more ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
9. Goospery Canvas Diary Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and slim
- Lots of color options
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Limited impact resistance
- Weak magnetic clasp
- Could be grippier
The Goospery Canvas Diary Wallet Case is a cute folio-style case that accents its sturdy canvas cover with synthetic leather additions. It looks fancier than you would expect for its price and performs expectedly well as a wallet and a phone case.
Its front folio cover has three card slots and a pocket for cash or larger documents. It can be used as a stand to prop your phone up for media viewing, but I don't recommend overstuffing it with payment options as the cover's magnetic flap is comparatively weak. This isn't an issue when you pack light, though, and that's kind of the whole point of a wallet case.
This case works fine with wireless PowerCharge going either direction and its cutouts and covers make it easy to use the phone without interference. This case is somewhat lacking in impact resistance and added grip, but considering its compact and lightweight nature, this is not a huge issue. Don't expect anything crazy out of this case and it will leave you pleasantly satisfied.
Find more Goospery Canvas Diary Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
10. Goospery Leather Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Holds 2 cards
- Grippy design
- Limited color options
- So-so materials
- Can't hold cash
This PU leather wallet case is one more viable option from Goospery, which todd out to me for its ability to hold three cards without having a folio cover. Those who are looking for a slim and compact wallet case option will definitely be interested in considering this sleek case.
The synthetic leather material isn't quite up to snuff with real leather, but it does a fine job of deflecting scratches and giving the case its wallet-like appearance. This case is a decent protective option thanks to its TPU-reinforced corners and raised front bezel which keeps your S10+'s front screen from suffering any direct impact. The back of the case is also raised to protect its rear cameras.
Most of this buffer space comes from the case's two card slots, which are easy to access and double check the contents of on the fly. There isn't anywhere to store cash, but hopefully, you can get by between a credit card and a debit card linked to Samsung Pay.
Find more Goospery Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
11. Samsung LED View Cover CasePrice: $48.00Pros:
Cons:
- Front cover with card slot
- Grippy texture
- LED display shows notifications
It almost doesn't feel right calling Samsung's official LED View Cover accessory a wallet case, but we must give credit where credit is due. The LED View Cover is primarily for displaying notifications and other info you'd see on the S10 Plus' always-on Infinity-O Display, but it also has a slot on the back for holding a single card.This is certainly a shortcoming, as most users would want at least two card slots so they can bring a credit card and an ID, but the S10 Plus packs a couple of tricks that could make this minimalist array work. The S10 Plus supports several virtual payment options, including the useful Samsung Pay feature and a built-in cryptocurrency wallet to name a few.In parts of the world where these payments methods are widely accepted, you could easily get away with just tucking your ID into the folio cover of this case. Still, it is not wrong of you to want more out of its hefty price tag. The LED cover is a cool feature, though, as it displays useful info in a retro dot-matrix style. The case also has grippy edges and a decent shock-absorbing case on the inside. It works fine with the S10+'s Wireless PowerShare feature.If you can get by with just an ID and digital payment methods, the Samsung LED View Cover Case remains a decent wallet case option. My only other gripe would be wishing you could fold the folio cover all the way back.
- Only holds 1 card
- High price tag
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
Find more Samsung LED View Cover Case information and reviews here.
More Info
When it comes to finding the best Galaxy S10 Plus wallet case, there are a number of different factors to consider.
A recent study from the NPD group determined that among the 66 percent of Android users opt to use phone cases, there are two common factors.
Users prefer phone cases that give their phone a unique style and best preserve its resale value. That's why we used these criteria to select the best Galaxy S10 Plus wallet cases across all styles.
Whether you need a compact card holder case or a full-on folio-style wallet case, you should look for an option that offers your phone adequate protection while also matching your unique style.
See Also
11 Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Cases: The Ultimate List
21 Best Android Accessories: Your Ultimate List
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.