11 Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Wallet Cases Worth Buying

With a name straight out of a '90s slasher flick, Silk's Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is bound to stand out from the crowd. This is rightfully so, as this case is one of the best Galaxy S10 wallet cases. Yes, its card slot makes it a little bulky but you won't find a case that makes it quicker to pull out your credit card. Its spring-loaded slot makes it ideal for those high-intensity impulse buys.

The rear slot holds three cards. You may even be able to wedge a bill or two in there but that depends on how worn in the plastic is. The case has a nifty slot on the back that you can use to prop a credit card up as a kickstand. It still works with wireless charging despite being kind of bulky.

This case has air-cushioned corners and a raised front bezel to make up for the lack of a folio cover but it still isn't quite suited to protect from serious drops. If you are generally careful with your stuff, then the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 will be around until well after its sequel is released. (Disclaimer: there is a Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 but it has not been released for the S10 yet for some reason.)