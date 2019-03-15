11 Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Wallet Cases Worth Buying

Wallet cases are an awesome way to slim down your everyday carry and to protect your phone. Looking to get one for your new Galaxy S10? We’ve scoured the web to find the absolute best Samsung Galaxy S10 wallet cases that are worth buying.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $36.00 Shop at amzn.to
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $13.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Spigen Slim Armor CS Wallet CasePrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military drop tested
- Lightweight and durable
- Holds 2 cards
- Limited color options
- Flimsy card slot door
- Could be grippier
Spigen's Slim Armor CS is a case first and a wallet second. Using their classic Slim Armor case as the base, Spigen allows the storage of two cards while only adding a few millimeters of thickness to the case. As long as you don't need to carry cash, this is a great option for keeping your cards secure and your phone drop-protected.
The Slim Armor CS meets military-grade drop test standards and has a raised front bezel to protect from face-down drops. The sliding card slot door provides ample lift to protect the phone's rear tri-camera array, but it is a little flimsy. If you are looking for a simple yet effective wallet case, it hard to go wrong with this pick.
Find more Spigen Slim Armor CS Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
2. Silk Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 CasePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lightweight and durable
- Credit card kickstand slot
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
With a name straight out of a '90s slasher flick, Silk's Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is bound to stand out from the crowd. This is rightfully so, as this case is one of the best Galaxy S10 wallet cases. Yes, its card slot makes it a little bulky but you won't find a case that makes it quicker to pull out your credit card. Its spring-loaded slot makes it ideal for those high-intensity impulse buys.
The rear slot holds three cards. You may even be able to wedge a bill or two in there but that depends on how worn in the plastic is. The case has a nifty slot on the back that you can use to prop a credit card up as a kickstand. It still works with wireless charging despite being kind of bulky.
This case has air-cushioned corners and a raised front bezel to make up for the lack of a folio cover but it still isn't quite suited to protect from serious drops. If you are generally careful with your stuff, then the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 will be around until well after its sequel is released. (Disclaimer: there is a Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 but it has not been released for the S10 yet for some reason.)
Find more Silk Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Case information and reviews here.
-
3. SnakeHive Luxury Leather Wallet CasePrice: $36.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lots of color options
- Slim and durable
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
If you are interested in a leather wallet case for your Galaxy S10, you have an absolutely ridiculous amount of options. We specifically highlighted the SnakeHive Luxury Leather Wallet Case because it is made from some of the highest quality leather you'll find on a phone case.
This case's European Nubuck leather is soft and durable with quality hand-stitched accents to class up the case. It comes in several different colors, all of which change as this case develops a patina. The folio cover isn't the grippiest or most shock-absorbing cover for your phone, but it gets the job done.
The folio cover can also be used to store three credit cards plus cash. Cards fit comfortably in the slots without being loose. The folio can be positioned as a stand for media viewing. If you are willing to pay a little more for a case that's made from quality materials, then this is an easy pick.
Find more SnakeHive Luxury Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
4. Goospery Leather Wallet CasePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Holds 2 cards
- Grippy design
- Limited color options
- So-so materials
- Can't hold cash
If you like the look of a leather wallet case but don't want to have to deal with a folio cover when checking notifications, then the Goospery leather wallet case is a solid option. This inexpensive case isn't made with the highest quality materials, but it is slim and durable with a nice grip to its edges.
The rear leather panel holds two cards but there is not a pocket to store cash. You may be able to substitute a second card for cash or squeeze them all in once the pocket has been sufficiently stretched. Despite the weak material construction, this case still looks great. If only it came in more colors.
Find more Goospery Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
5. Maxboost mWallet Series CasePrice: $10.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and lightweight
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- PowerShare compatible
- So-so materials
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
The Maxboost mWallet case is an inexpensive solution for keeping your phone and other valuables safe behind a faux leather folio. If you've already checked the price, you should not expect high-quality materials or serious drop protection. You can, however, expect a lightweight and convenient wallet case design.
The mWallet case is slim enough to support wireless PowerShare charging while still holding your phone, three cards, and cash. The front folio has a magnetic clasp and can be positioned for easy media viewing when it is not fully closed. This case doesn't feel particularly luxurious in the hand but it delivers every function you would expect of it. If you want a no-nonsense case and don't mind a plain design, the mWallet case is a solid choice.
Find more Maxboost mWallet Series Case information and reviews here.
-
6. Samsung LED View Wallet CasePrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Front cover with card slot
- Grippy texture
- LED display shows notifications
- Only holds 1 card
- High price tag
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
Samsung's official LED View Case is a standout wallet case option because of its responsive notification cover. This case is specially designed to pass notifications to its LED-adorned folio cover, where you can view simple dot matrix notifications without even opening the phone case up. The cover automatically wakes and sleeps your phone screen and brings back the LED notification feature from past iterations of the Galaxy phone.
Unfortunately, this phone case does not offer a significant amount of drop protection, as it is fairly slim and slippery. The other major downside to this case is that it only holds one card. You won't have the means to carry along both a credit card and your ID, though you might not have to if you take advantage of the phone's built-in Samsung Pay app or cryptocurrency wallet.
Still, if you want a wallet case that allows you to easily check notifications without leaving your screen vulnerable to scratches, the Samsung LED View Case can be worth its higher price.
Find more Samsung LED View Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
7. Tekcoo Luxury Folio Wallet CasePrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 11 cards plus cash
- Detachable inner case
- PowerShare compatible
- Bulky design
- So-so materials
- Limited color options
Okay, so the whole point of a wallet case is that you can slim down the amount of stuff you carry in your pockets by storing all of your necessities in one place. But what if I told you could have your cake and eat it too? That is to say, what if there was a wallet case that could absolutely everything that your old wallet could?
Well, there is, and it's made by phone case veterans Tekcoo. Their Luxury Folio Wallet Case is excessively large, with the ability to hold eleven credit cards, some cash, and your Galaxy S10 phone. This case is downright bulky as a result, but its magnetic snap-on case can be detached if you need a more portable protection option.
The Tekcoo Luxury Wallet Case allows PowerShare wireless charging and discharging without issue and holds a ton of stuff. As for why anyone would want a wallet case this excessive, we eagerly await your answers.
Find more Tekcoo Luxury Folio Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
8. VRS Design Damda Glide Shield Wallet CasePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Holds 2 cards
- Grippy texture
- Clear card slot compromises your privacy
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
With its simple and durable designs, the VRS Design Damda Glide Shield case is one of the best Galaxy S10 wallet cases for minimalists. This case is basically just a hybrid protective case with a sliding door compartment on the rear to hold two cards. It is a simple solution made all the better by the case's attractive design.
This case isn't perfect, though, as the car compartment adds bulk to the case without the added benefit of being able to hold cash. Additionally, the clear plastic design of the sliding compartment can somewhat jeopardize your privacy, as you can't hide the contents of your card slot.
These flaws are easy to look past considering how durable and grippy this case is. Unless you absolutely have to carry bills, then this is a solid card case that doesn't have a folio cover.
Find more VRS Design Damda Glide Shield Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
9. Ringke Wallet Fit CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military drop tested
- Holds 2 cards plus cash
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear plastic discolors over time
- Could be grippier
- Weak magnetic clasp
The Wallet Fit Case from Ringke is a lightweight and durable case that is built from their standard Fusion mold. This case is noteworthy for providing military-grade drop protection without dominating the look of your phone. Its clear TPU case is a great way to show off the stock color of your phone without leaving it defenseless against fingerprints and scratches.
This case does a great job of rebuffing both, though clear plastic is known to typically discolor over time. The faux leather front cover is the ideal place to store two cards plus cash. My one complaint about it is that its magnetic clasp could be stronger. Otherwise, the Wallet Fit is more than worthy of protecting your Galaxy S10.
Find more Ringke Wallet Fit Case information and reviews here.
-
10. ProCase Folding Wallet CasePrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in compact mirror
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- PowerShare compatible
- So-so materials
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
This version of the ProCase Folding Wallet Case is a lifesaver when you need to touch up your makeup during the day. This case sports a built-in compact mirror, which can be found on the interior of its folio cover. This folio cover also has three slots for storing cards and a pocket for cash or small documents.
The compact mirror is more just a reflective piece of plastic, but you shouldn't expect high-quality materials given the low price of this case. That said, it is decently durable even if it doesn't offer much impact resistance. The faux leather material is tough but slim enough to support PowerShare charging.
This case can be positioned to work as a media viewing kickstand and its magnetic clasp keeps the case shut when stowed in your pocket.
Find more ProCase Folding Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
11. OtterBox Strada Series Wallet CasePrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military drop tested
- Strong magnetic clasp
- Microfiber lining
- Only holds 1 card
- Bulky design
- High price tag
OtterBox might be the uncontested king of protective cases but they still have a ways to go with their wallet case designs. That's not to say that the OtterBox Strada is a bad case. There is a reason it's still on our list of the best Galaxy S10 wallet cases. And that is because this case sports the optimal amount of drop protection by meeting military drop test standards.
This case has air-cushioned corners and a raised bezel to provide a buffer from drops while still keeping your S10 relatively pocket-friendly. The one downside? This case only has a single card slot. This will suffice for avid users of Samsung Pay or other digital payment services but will leave credit card users without a place to put their ID.
The magnetic clasp is strong enough that you could possibly squeeze two cards in this case, however, this may leave a corner of your screen exposed in the instance of a drop. Ultimately, this case is still a winner as long as you usually bring just your ID out on the town.
Find more OtterBox Strada Series Wallet Case information and reviews here.
More Info
If you've made it this far into this post and are still wondering why one would want a wallet case, then you probably still save all your receipts and punch cards in a bulky billfold.
That's about the only reason you'd want a dedicated wallet anymore, otherwise, it is incredibly easy to fit your daily essentials into a compact phone case. The average phone case holds two credit cards and has a pocket for cash. That's enough for a credit card and your ID, which is sufficient for most situations.
With a cryptocurrency wallet and Samsung Pay built right in, Galaxy S10 users can get away with carrying even fewer payment methods. When we set out to find the best wallet cases for the S10, we made sure to highlight options of all sizes so that you can find an ideal option regardless of how many cards you usually carry.
We also put an extra emphasis on cases that work with the S10's wireless PowerShare feature, which is one of the coolest new gimmicks of the S10.
So now how do you feel about your massive wallet?
See Also
12 Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Cases: The Ultimate List
11 Best Samsung Galaxy S10e Wallet Cases Worth Buying
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.