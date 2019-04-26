7 Best Faraday Bags: Your Buyer’s Guide

Dimensions: 18 x 9 x 8 inches

Weight: 4.5 pounds

Storage capacity: 9L

This padded utility faraday bag from Mission Darkness is portable, durable, and offers military-grade signal blocking for its contents. That makes it an ideal bug-out bag for a post-EMP emergency state.

Like all Mission Darkness bags, this one meets all standards for military and law enforcement use. It has a removable liner with two layers of high-shielding RF fabric. It has dual paired seams and the liner folds twice before you velcro it shut to fully seal the contents. Each bag is even uniquely serialized for asset tracking.

You can confirm its signal blocking strength with the free MD Faraday Bag Tester. Or you can double check it with your own tests.

The MD utility bag has extra padded walls to protect the contents from being crushed or bumped in transit. Its outermost material is ballistic nylon, which partially helps against intrusion by water. It is quite durable as well. The shoulder strap, unfortunately, is not padded.

The one shortcoming of the bag is that its dimensions are specifically designed for packing optics like night vision goggles and other digital optics. Of course, you can easily fit other items like a hard drive, a phone, and a two-way radio. The bag even comes with a padded insert with dividers to encourage this style of use.

With the lining in, the bag’s internal dimensions are 15.5 x 5.5 x 7 inches, so you may still be able to store a laptop in there, though. One quick note about this bag is that its side pockets are not shielded against EMI or RFI, so I did not count them in the total storage capacity for comparison’s sake.

Mission Darkness’ MOLLE strap-covered utility bag might appeal most heavily to hardcore survivalists, but their sheerly spartan designs are doing them a bit of a disservice. That’s because faraday bags are ultimately useful for anyone who respects the privacy of their digital life, whether they’re full doomsday preppers or not.