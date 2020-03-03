5 Best Potable Water Tanks for Emergencies

In light of scares about the COVID-19 virus, citizens worldwide are becoming more aware of the importance of disaster preparation. And while a viral infection won’t necessarily threaten your access to clean drinking water, other natural disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and floods can. That’s why we rounded up the best potable water tanks for emergency preparation . Let’s get started.

1. Smart Tank Stackable Water Storage 50-Gallon Price: $198.37 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Stackable design

Hose-fitted drain

Large fill port Cons: Only comes in one size

Expensive shipping

Thinner than RomoTech PE One of the most challenging parts about finding a portable water storage solution is finding a reasonable place for long-term storage. That’s why the durable build and stackable design of the 50-Gallon Smart Tank make it one of the best potable water tanks available. It is made from durable plastic that is both BPA-free and food-grade. It can easily handle another full tank stacked on top of it, making it easy to upgrade with another Smart Tank should your water storage needs grow. The key to its stackable design is the angled fill port and drain, both of which can be accessed even with other gear on top of the tank. The drain spigot connects to a water hose or a 3/4 connection with ease, so you won’t have to install any custom fittings to dispense water. 2. GROW1 Collapsible Water Reservoir 60-Gallon Price: $88.98 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Available in 13/26/60/105/132/200/265 gallons

Collapsible design

Included hose connector Cons: PVC seams leak easier than PE

Not as durable as PE

Not stackable If you’ve already done some precursory water tank shopping, then you’ve probably noticed that the most expensive part is having them shipped. That’s why we recommend the ever-convenient GROW1 Collapsible Water Reservoir for the modern disaster prepper. This tank is available in 13, 26, 60, 105, 132, 200, and 265 Gallon sizes and they can all be shipped free through Amazon thanks to their flexible PVC material. This material is heavy-duty and just as capable as polyethylene for long-term water storage. The only catch is that it is more prone to burst if building rubble falls on it, but that’s bad news for any water tank. Some users reported have reported minor leaks forming over time but these are fairly easy to fix. The GROW1 comes with a pre-install removable top-straining screen, which is helpful if you decide to use it for collecting rainwater. This unit also includes a 3/4-inch tap and valve fitting, 3/4-inch fill fitting, and a 3/4-inch male connector so you can easily drain and fill it with a hose. 3. RomoTech Horizontal Water Reservoir 65-Gallon Price: $159.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Comes in 65/125/325/550 gallons

Thick-walled design

Large fill port Cons: Expensive shipping

Not stackable

No hose connector These horizontal tanks from RomoTech are simple, reasonably-priced, and incredibly durable, making them an easy choice for the pragmatic prepper. Because these tanks start at 65 gallons and go up to 550 gallons, you’ll be paying a hefty fee to have them shipped but there isn’t really an easy way to transport 100 pounds of plastic (that’s the weight of the 325-gallon reservoir). This tank has a large fill port at the top plus molded-in graduation marks, making it a breeze to fill. The drain, however, does not come with a hose connector, so you will either have to put it on a base that supports hundreds of pounds of water or buy a hose connector. 4. RomoTech Square Water Reservoir 50-Gallon Price: $139.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Comes in 30/65/100 gallons

Thick-walled design

Large fill port Cons: Expensive shipping

No hose connector

Not stackable The RomoTech Square Water Reservoir is nearly identical in construction and quality to their Horizontal Barrel counterparts, but this other design deserves a mention because it ships in smaller sizes that are easier to have shipped. There are 30-gallon, 50-gallon, and 100-gallon options, with the 50-gallon unit offering the best price value at the time of writing. They are made of thick, BPA-free polyethylene that meets food-grade standards as well. If you don’t have the expertise to attach a hose connector, then you will have to store this water tank on a base to easily dispense water. This gripe aside, the RomoTech Square Water Reservoir offers some great price value. 5. Reliance Aqua-Tainer 7-Gallon Price: $12.85 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Portable size

Hideaway spigot

Low price tag Cons: Only comes in one size

Spigot leaks without an o-ring

Not stackable Thus far, we’ve focused this list on family or business-sized potable water tanks, but what about if you just need a personal water supply? The Reliance Aqua-Tainer is the ideal pick for that. This 7-gallon container only weighs about 60 pounds when full and it has a convenient carry handle to move it around. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come in any larger sizes, so this water tank can only hydrate two people for about three days. But on the flip side, its smaller size makes it much more cost-efficient. The Aqua-Tainer has a top fill port and a hideaway spigot for dispensing water. Many users report that this spigot regularly leaks but if you find this to be the case, you can easily solve that with a 50-cent o-ring from the hardware store.

How to Store Water for Emergencies

Food and drinking water are two of the most important things to have in an emergency situation. But while an individual might get by with just a pallet of water bottles, a family with children and pets should have at least a 12-gallon water storage container if they want to be self-sufficient in an emergency.

According to the Department of Homeland Security's disaster readiness campaign, you should prepare your potable water tank by thoroughly cleaning it with dishwashing soap then sanitizing it by cleaning with a solution of 1 teaspoon of non-scented liquid household chlorine bleach to a quart of water.

Plastic water tanks should be stored in a cool area that is out of direct sunlight to minimize the risk of the plastic cracking or leaching carcinogens like antimony. Even if you regularly disinfect your portable water, you should replace it every six months. Commercially bottled water should be replaced according to its expiration date.

How Much Emergency Water Do You Need?

According to the Center for Disease Control, you should store at least 1 gallon of water per person and pet per day. They recommend storing at least a three-day supply for the whole family but certain situations may call for an even larger reserve.

Those who are pregnant or sick will require more water, especially if you live in a hot climate. So by the numbers, a family of four should store at least 12 gallons of water, but in practice, it makes more sense to store more. After all, being prepared for anything is what it's all about.

