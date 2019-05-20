5 Best Robot Lawn Mowers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Maybe you’ve already experienced the magic of a robot vacuum cleaner, and are familiar with the benefits of owning a robotic machine to help around the house. Or, perhaps you’re just curious about robot lawn mowers and want to learn more. These machines tend to cost a bit more than your average robot vacuum cleaner, but enthusiastic owners agree that the convenience and amount of time saved by having a robot lawn mower do the work is worth the investment.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $599.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,599.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,635.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,299.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Robomow RX12Price: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100 watts of mowing power
- Ideal for smaller lawns
- Runs up to 120 minutes per charge
- Doesn’t have a rain sensor
- Can take up to 20 hours to recharge
- Not suitable for St. Augustine grass
Out of all the robot lawn mowers in the Robomow lineup, the Robomow RX12 is the smallest and most affordable model. The RX12 mows lawns up to 2,000 square feet. In comparison, the most powerful RS360 is suitable for lawns up to 3/4 acre.
The RX12 is capable of mowing slopes up to 15 degrees. You can expect the mower to run up to 120 minutes per session on a single charge. The included base station can be hidden if you’d prefer it to be out of sight.
-
2. Gardena R80LiPrice: $1,599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can operate in the rain
- Adjustable cutting capacity
- Handles inclines up to 25 percent
- Doesn’t have an accompanying app
- Relatively short battery life
- Lacks a rain sensor
The Gardena 4069 R80Li is best suited for medium-sized lawns as well as complex lawn care.
Gardena R80Li is designed to tackle lawn areas up to nearly .20 acres. An adjustable cutting capacity, up to two inches, ensures the mower can be used for a variety of yard maintenance demands. Its onboard sensors help prevent missed spots, while ensuring grass stalks are mowed to the appropriate length. The mower can tackle inclines up to 25 percent and comes with wire boundary markers to keep it on your property.
It’s also quiet enough to use during the day or night. An integrated alarm and PIN code deters potential thieves. A Lithium-ion battery powers the robotic lawn mower and delivers up to 60 minutes per charge. Gardena R80Li returns to its charging base when the battery runs low, and will continue to operate even when it rains.
-
3. Husqvarna Automower 430XPrice: $2,635.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be controlled via a smartphone
- Mows up to 0.8 acres
- Adapts depending on growth rate of grass
- Pricey
- Requires separate connection kit to work with smartphones
- Limited support from manufacturer
This Husqvarna robotic mower has a relatively high price tag, but you’ll get a robotic mower with GPS navigation, LED headlights and a working area capacity up to 0.8 acres.
The Automower 430XH is just one of the many available models in the X-Line Series. Each robot lawn mower comes with LED headlights, GPS navigation and theft tracking. This robot lawn mower is also connected and can be controlled via your smartphone, so you don’t have to walk up to the mower to read or change the settings. Smart technology ensures the lawn mower cuts the grass according to the specific needs of your lawn.
The mower adapts depending on the growth rate of the grass. Spot mowing allows the mower to spend more time in patches of longer grass for even results. The sound level measures 57 decibels, which is slightly less than your average restaurant conversation, according to IAC Acoustics. This lawn mower can handle slopes up to 45 percent.
-
4. Redback 107330-28VPrice: $799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cuts up to 1,290 square feet
- Compact 9.5-inch cutting deck trims tight areas
- Returns to base if it senses rain
- Slightly louder than some competitors
- Relatively short run time
- Cutting height isn't adjustable
The Redback 107330-28V has a 9.5-inch deck width, allowing it to get into tight spaces around the yard.
This automatic mower is less of a budget stretch than some other robot lawn mowers, but it still has a lot to offer. For starters, the mower covers up to 1,290 square feet. Once the job is complete, or the mower senses that its battery is running low, it will head back to the charging base.
The robot lawn motor also returns to its base if it senses rain. Another perk is its short charging time of just one to two hours. The charging base is included, along with an installation kit. A noise level of 65 decibels makes the robot mower a relatively quiet addition to your living space. The expected run time is 45 to 90 minutes, depending on the battery type.
-
5. Robomow RC306Price: $1,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sensitivity of rain sensor can be adjusted
- Voice commands via Alexa
- Comes with an anti-theft system
- Installation process can be tricky
- Can sometimes struggle to find its base
- Maximum cutting height isn't very high
Robomow RC306 offers smartphone connectivity and rain sensing technology.
This robot lawn mower from Robomow doesn’t like to get wet. The mower keeps itself protected against rain, and will automatically return to its base if it detects rain. You can also adjust the sensitivity of the rain sensor for optimal results.
The robot mower is recommended for lawn sizes up to 1/8 acre, making it suitable for small to medium yards. You can expect a mowing time of 60 to 70 minutes. This automatic mower is equipped with an anti-theft system. Small slopes don’t pose a challenge, as the mower can tackle slopes up to 20 degrees.
Bluetooth connectivity means you can use your smartphone to find the mower, give voice commands via Alexa and more.
If you already have at least one robot around the house, whether it's a vacuum, pool cleaner or another device, you're already familiar with the benefits. A robot lawn mower makes lawn maintenance even simpler. There's a wide range of robot lawn mowers, from smaller, more budget-friendly machines that cover the basics to larger and more powerful mowers that can cover larger lawns.
Instead of chopping off large amounts of grass at a time, a robotic lawn mower is most efficient when it trims smaller amounts per round. By cutting off smaller amounts the clippings are simply sifted back into the ground, according to The Wall Street Journal.
While you shouldn't expect a robot lawn mower to replace a traditional gasoline-powered mower in terms of power and coverage, it's an ideal solution for regular lawn maintenance. Keep in mind that setting up a robot mower can be a tedious task, as it usually involves creating an invisible fence (a low-voltage wire is often included).
Most robot mowers return to their charging bases when the battery runs low. Several also head home when rain is detected. An increasing number of robot lawn mowers can be controlled via a smartphone for your convenience.
See Also:
- 11 Best Robotic Pool Cleaners: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 10 Best Connected Robot Vacuums: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair: Your Buying Guide
- 15 Best Robot Vacuums: Which is Best For You?
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.