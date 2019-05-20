5 Best Robot Lawn Mowers: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Gardena 4069 R80Li is best suited for medium-sized lawns as well as complex lawn care.

Gardena R80Li is designed to tackle lawn areas up to nearly .20 acres. An adjustable cutting capacity, up to two inches, ensures the mower can be used for a variety of yard maintenance demands. Its onboard sensors help prevent missed spots, while ensuring grass stalks are mowed to the appropriate length. The mower can tackle inclines up to 25 percent and comes with wire boundary markers to keep it on your property.

It’s also quiet enough to use during the day or night. An integrated alarm and PIN code deters potential thieves. A Lithium-ion battery powers the robotic lawn mower and delivers up to 60 minutes per charge. Gardena R80Li returns to its charging base when the battery runs low, and will continue to operate even when it rains.