5 Best Bluetooth Car Adapters: Your Buying Guide

In need of a Bluetooth car kit or adapter? We round up our top five picks for the best Bluetooth car accessories.
1. Motorola Roadster Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone
The Motorola Roadster Bluetooth car kit gives you a handy speakerphone that can clip to your visor or sit on the dash. This is a great car accessory for people who use their car for business travel. The speakerphone makes it easy to take calls on the road, and gives you the option to let your passengers in on the conversation.
Pros:
- Designed with dual microphone technology for filtering out road noise
- Built-in FM transmitter also turns this gadget into a music accessory
- Turns on when you get in the car, turns off automatically when you exit
- Up to 20 hours of talk time, or up to 3 weeks of standby time
- Audible updates for battery status and other functionality notifications
Cons:
- Some features, such as dictation with MotoSpeak application, require smartphones running at least Android 2.2
- Mounting clip is not reversible
- Some users have reported choppy audio
- Power indicator lights and controls are hard to see and use
- Comes with car charger only (no AC charger)
2. Belkin Bluetooth Car Hands-Free Kit
This hands-free car kit from Belkin is notable for several reasons. Firstly, it has a mic that aims to reduce “echo-y” qualities in your mobile calls. Additionally, it routes sound through your car’s rich stereo, rather than through a tinny speakerphone. Finally, it comes from a reliable brand.
Pros:
- Echo-cancelling microphone
- Also works with some turn-by-turn navigation apps
- Great sound quality
- Easy to set up
- Extra USB charging port lets you charge your phone while using this car kit
Cons:
- No USB input
- Dash adhesive will not stand up to hottest days in warm climates
- Some user reviews note this device will not auto-connect when you get into the car
- Some people may dislike the look of the extra hanging wires
- Only works with one device at a time (may be annoying for users who have a work phone and a separate personal phone)
3. Jabra DRIVE Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone
Jabra may not exactly be a household name, but this car speakerphone is a great buy because of its host of automatic features. Additionally, it allows for multiple devices to be paired at once, making this ideal for people who have a cell phone for both work and personal use.
Pros:
- Available in multiple colors
- Boasts both echo and noise canceling features
- Connects to two Bluetooth devices at the same time
- Automatic pairing and automatic volume adjustment
- Allows you to stream music or get audio GPS directions without using your hands
Cons:
- Battery life may vary depending on use: item description simply states it has “enough battery life to last through even the longest commute or road trip”
- DRIVE goes to sleep after 10 minutes, forcing you to turn the device back on: great for conserving battery, but annoying for those who are in and out of a car frequently during the day
- Some users have reported issues with auto-connectivity
- Mic could be more sensitive
- Some users have reported issues with call quality
4. GOgroove SMARTmini BT ADVANCED Wireless In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter
Boasting some handy on-device controls and a cute design, this Bluetooth car kit is designed to be plugged into your car’s outlet. The device’s size and orientation make it very simple to use. Additionally, this device has some very useful features, such as auto-tuning.
Pros:
- Large buttons make controlling this device simple for people who like to be tactile with their tech
- Auto-tune feature helps you find a clear FM channel quickly
- Three-year warranty
- Articulating neck helps you to customize the fit to your car’s unique interior contours
- Includes USB charging port
Cons:
- Not the slickest design out there
- Depending on your car, the device may interfere with use of stick shift or other controls
- Audio can sometimes sound staticky
- Calls can sound extremely quiet, even when the other party can hear you just fine
- Not the best option for people living or commuting through heavily populated areas where there is a lot of competition for an FM band
5. SuperTooth Buddy Bluetooth Visor Speakerphone
Boasting a low price and a simple interface, this SuperTooth Bluetooth car accessory is designed to be attached to your visor. You can quickly reject incoming calls, or call back the number you just spoke with on the previous call.
Pros:
- Pair two phones simultaneously
- Slim, unobtrusive design
- Easy to set up
- Easy to tell when it connected and working properly
- Helps you to stay in line with local “hands-free” driving laws
Cons:
- Voice recognition dialing is cool, but will only work if your phone supports it
- Small design may make messy people more prone to losing the device in the shuffle
- Battery is rechargeable, but doesn’t appear to be removable/replaceable
- Some users have complained about call quality/call volume
- No caller ID
10 Comments
